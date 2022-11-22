ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball Winner: Here's Who Won The Record-Setting $2.04 Billion Jackpot

One player won Monday's record-setting Powerball jackpot. A ticket purchased in California matched all six numbers to win the estimated grand prize of $2.04 billion ($997.6 million), the largest jackpot offered in U.S. lottery history, according to the official Powerball website. Additionally, one player in Florida matched the five white...
The Independent

Powerball - live: California winner of $2bn draw still hasn’t come forward as man who sold ticket gets $1m

The frenzied interest in winning the record-breaking Powerball jackpot came to a close after it was reported that only one ticket matched the numbers needed to win the more than $2bn grand prize. As of Tuesday, the record-breaking Powerball jackpot had grown to $2.04bn, according to Powerball.The latest update to the grand prize came after players waited eagerly for the results of Monday night’s drawing, only for the drawing to be delayed overnight after one of the 48 participating lotteries required “extra time to complete the required security protocols”.On Tuesday, Powerball announced that the winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56, with a red Powerball 10.Following the delayed drawing, which was shared on Powerball’s website and in a video uploaded to YouTube, California Lottery officials announced there was one winning ticket.According to officials, the lucky ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, California. As players wait for the winner’s name to be released, the interest in the lottery, and its “technical” difficulties, have sparked a number of memes.No one has yet claimed the $2bn grand prize as of Wednesday morning. Follow along below for all of the updates and reactions to the record-breaking Powerball jackpot.
