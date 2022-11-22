Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Republican leaders to pursue ‘transformational tax changes’
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (center) and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (right) at a lunch-time panel moderated by Jeff Mayers (left) of WisPolitics. Photo by Baylor Spears/Wisconsin Examiner. Wisconsin’s top Republican leaders emphasized the potential for compromise in the coming legislative session as they pursue major tax changes and consider...
newsfromthestates.com
Stability or disruption for Wisconsin schools?
Parent-teacher conferences just ended — a process akin to speed-dating, during which my husband and I met with our high school sophomore’s teachers in a flurry of quick, 10-minute Zoom sessions. As frenetic as the process was, it was reassuring to talk to the grownups who are teaching...
newsfromthestates.com
Rural Iowa should brace for school ‘vouchers’
It won’t be long before empty parking spaces near the Iowa Capitol will be as hard to find as a compromise between Democrats and Republicans. The Legislature returns to Des Moines on Jan. 9, more firmly in Republican control than it was on May 24, when this year’s session ended.
newsfromthestates.com
Republicans hold majority in Alaska House after two candidates benefit from ranked choice voting
Gov. Mike Dunleavy, standing at the entrance of the Alaska Federation of Natives convention arts and crafts fair in October, shakes the hand of a convention attendee. With the final results counted on Wednesday, Dunleavy became the first Alaska governor to be reelected since Tony Knowles in 1998. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
newsfromthestates.com
Evers administration projects state surplus to hit $6.5B by next June
Gov. Tony Evers signs the 2021-23 budget at Cumberland Elementary School in Whitefish Bay on July 8, 2021, after making 50 partial vetoes. An Evers administration report Monday forecasts a $6.5 billion state surplus by the end of the current budget. (Screenshot | Gov. Evers Facebook video) The projected surplus...
newsfromthestates.com
Add auto insurance to the increasing costs of living in Florida
Florida lawmakers are scheduled to return to Tallahassee soon for another special session to deal with the state’s property insurance crisis. But it’s not just homes and condos where Floridians pay high insurance costs, but automobiles as well. In fact, Florida’s auto insurance rates are among the top...
newsfromthestates.com
GF&P: Medical marijuana patients won’t lose hunting rights
A South Dakota hunter walks the tall grass with his dog. (Josh Haiar/South Dakota Searchlight) Sioux Falls lawyer Ryan Kolbeck typically doesn’t deal with legal questions about hunting licenses. The criminal defense attorney did field multiple calls on the topic in the days following the Nov. 8 election, however....
newsfromthestates.com
Prosperity index: Nebraska ranked No. 11 among states
OMAHA — Nebraska ranked 11th among the states for overall prosperity in a newly released report, scoring low in certain areas such as its natural environment but making up ground in others including health and employment. Behind the findings are partnering organizations, the Legatum Institute and the Milken Center...
newsfromthestates.com
Gov. Mike Parson picks staffer to replace Eric Schmitt as Missouri attorney general
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has appointed two attorneys general during his tenure, with the last two people to hold the office leaving after successful Senate campaigns (photo courtesy of the Missouri Governor's Office). A top staff member in the governor’s office will be Missouri’s next attorney general. Andrew...
newsfromthestates.com
Effort to claw back $10M in staff bonuses for Ohio teacher retirement system withdrawn
At least 200 employees of the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio made more than $100,000 a year in 2021. An earlier version of this story said that all of the system’s employees listed on the Ohio Checkbook database made more than that, but that was inaccurate. A spokesman said more than half of the system’s nearly 500 employees made less than $100,000 in 2021. This version has been updated.
newsfromthestates.com
Pa. Dems Chair Sharif Street on Election ’22: Three takeaways | Tuesday Morning Coffee
State Sen. Sharif Street, D-Philadelphia, the chairperson of the Pa. Democratic Party, addresses the Pennsylvania Press Club on Monday, 11/21/22 (Capital-Star photo by John L. Micek). You could probably forgive Pennsylvania Democratic Party Chairperson Sharif Street if he decided to take not only a victory lap, but also popped a...
newsfromthestates.com
After public outcry, Montana standards for counselors, librarians, to stay in place
The Montana Board of Public Education plans to keep existing ratios between students and librarians, school counselors and superintendents — contrary to the Office of Public Instruction’s recommendation to eliminate the minimum requirements. The board also plans to retain ratios between students and principals, which OPI had recommended...
newsfromthestates.com
Nebraska test scores show sizable hurdle of pandemic learning loss
LINCOLN — The academic hole facing Nebraska’s students, teachers, parents and policymakers became clearer Wednesday with the release of state K-12 test scores from 2021-22. Student proficiency scores in math and language arts were mixed, amid a national dip in student performance on tests taken during the coronavirus pandemic.
newsfromthestates.com
CT essential worker relief caught in debate over who owes ‘heroes’
Karen Nassar, of Wallingford, below, and Dawna Bernier lie on the road with other protestors to draw attention to the treatment of caregivers in March 2021. "Treat the staff exactly the way they say we are 'essential,'" Nassar said. "We want the pay to reflect what we do." YEHYUN KIM / CTMIRROR.ORG.
newsfromthestates.com
Board of Education hears more comments on proposed social studies standards
A proponent of the new social studies standards offers a statement of support to the state Board of Education on November 21 in Sioux Falls (Joshua Haiar/South Dakota Searchlight). The public had a second opportunity to speak to the South Dakota Board of Education about proposed changes to the state’s...
newsfromthestates.com
Arizona counties will be forced to certify election despite ‘political theater’
Election workers sort ballots at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center on Nov. 9, 2022. Photo by John Moore | Getty Images. Amid a GOP campaign to pressure county supervisors across Arizona not to certify their elections, two counties have postponed their vote until the eleventh hour, raising questions about what happens if they fail to meet their deadline to finalize results.
newsfromthestates.com
Be thankful FL voters are willing to save environmental lands — why aren’t our politicians?
Polk County's Green Swamp is the source of four major rivers. Source: Southwest Florida Water Conservation District. Back when I was a kid in Pensacola, the church that my parents and I attended held services three times a week. We were there every time the doors were open: Sunday morning, Sunday night, and Wednesday night.
newsfromthestates.com
State of Idaho certifies general election results
Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney (center) signs documents certifying Idaho's 2022 general election results on Nov. 23 as State Controller Brandon Woolf and State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth look on. (Clark Corbin / Idaho Capital Sun) The Idaho State Board of Canvassers voted 3-0 Wednesday to certify the results of...
newsfromthestates.com
Gun group sues N.J. attorney general over public nuisance law
The law allows state Attorney General Matt Platkin to sue gun manufacturers, dealers, and sellers for creating a public nuisance. (Photo courtesy of New Jersey Attorney General's Office) A recently-enacted gun law in New Jersey is already facing legal scrutiny after a group representing gun manufacturers nationwide filed a lawsuit...
newsfromthestates.com
To end youth homelessness, groups say ‘we have no choice but to make policy changes’
Arash Ghafoori, CEO for the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth, and Lilith Baran, the policy manger for ACLU of Nevada, speak during NPHY's annual summit. (Photo: Michael Lyle) Tayvon Jenkins was 12 years old when he and his family began experiencing homelessness on and off. The now 26-year-old Jenkins explained...
Comments / 0