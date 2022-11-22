Read full article on original website
WebMD
How Finding the Right Doctor Changed My Eczema Treatment
Having a good relationship with your doctor is one of the most important aspects of the treatment you get. It wasn’t until I was much older that I understood how necessary it was to be an advocate for my own health. No one understood the amount of pain and discomfort I was in, and it was challenging to convey this as a child.
What Is Slippery Elm And What Are Its Benefits?
Slippery elm is an herbal supplement that may potentially be helpful with certain health conditions. These are some of slippery elm's possible health benefits.
