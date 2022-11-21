Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Saturday’s homicide victim identified
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The woman killed by gunfire in Peoria on Saturday has been identified as 50-year-old Elsa Veronica Quintero-Barrigo, Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed to WMBD Monday afternoon. Quintero-Barrigo’s autopsy is still in progress. Harwood’s office has yet to release an official cause of death but...
Correctional officers attacked in Pontiac prison
PONTIAC, Ill. (WCIA) — Two correctional officers are recovering after they were attacked by an inmate on Wednesday. Naomi Puzzello, Public Information Officer for the Illinois Department of Corrections, confirmed that a Sergeant and an Officer were attacked with a homemade weapon, resulting in both being hurt. The facility was placed on lockdown as a […]
WAND TV
Deputies: Woman dead, man in custody after possible domestic situation
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) — A woman is dead and a man is in custody for murder, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Department. The department said on Wednesday at 5:51 p.m. deputies responded to a home for a possible domestic situation in Warrensburg. According to the sheriff's department, additional...
25newsnow.com
Coroner: Saturday homicide victim died of gunshot wound
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Elsa Veronica Quintero-Barriga who died Saturday in her home died of a gunshot wound to her upper body. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Quintero-Barriga likely died seconds after the shooting incident. No further information is being released at this time. The case remains under...
25newsnow.com
Police report documents give more details in homicide of 15-year-old Merian Smith
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Records obtained by 25News for Peoria’s 23rd homicide investigation show the case is not yet over and then more arrests may still be made. Police reports made on the night of the shooting give more detail into the chaotic and emotional scene from that Nov. 7 shooting. Police were called to the intersection of Hannsler and Boonz around 3:30 p.m. that day. When they arrived, they found two gunshot wound victims.
Central Illinois Proud
Alleged Peoria Heights arsonist indicted, held on bond
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria Heights man is being held on a $200,000 bond after his indictment for residential arson. Skylar M. Walker, age 32, was indicted Tuesday for residential arson, which is a class 1 felony. The incident in question took place on Oct. 23 in the 1000 block of East Rouse Avenue in Peoria Heights, where Walker used “fire or explosives to knowingly damage property,” according to court documents.
Central Illinois Proud
Missing Peoria man located safely
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police announced Tuesday that 25-year-old Austin Burnett has been located safely and is doing well. Burnett had been missing since Saturday, Nov. 12.
1470 WMBD
House fire overnight in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria crews responded to reports of a deck fire around 12:20 a.m. Thursday in area of W. Larchmont and N. Walround Lanes. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Thomas Sander said flames could be seen coming from the back of a two-story home. It took firefighters about 15 minutes to get the blaze under control.
1470 WMBD
South Peoria car fire spreads to home
PEORIA, Ill. – One person was injured after a car ended up on fire, and spread to the outside of a South Peoria home. Peoria Fire says the blaze near Wiswall and Laramie at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday was put out in about 20 minutes, and could be kept from spreading inside the house, but not before some exterior damage was done.
Two Illinois correctional workers stabbed
PONTIAC, Ill. (WTVO) — Two correctional workers at Pontiac Correctional Center are recovering after being assaulted with a weapon. It happened Wednesday afternoon. Officers said that an individual assaulted both workers with a homemade weapon. Both were treated for injuries. The facility has been placed on lockdown and the incident is under investigation.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police shut down intersection
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The intersection of W. Willow Knolls Drive and the westbound lanes of W. War Memorial Drive are temporarily closed due to a police incident. According to a press release by ECC Supervisor Kristal Renken, motorists are encouraged to find alternative travel routes.
Central Illinois Proud
Man indicted for Shelton’s Bar theft
WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was indicted for a business burglary at Shelton’s Bar in West Peoria Tuesday. According to Peoria court documents, 32-year-old Gregory Belville was indicted for Burglary, Theft and two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. On Sept. 1,...
Central Illinois Proud
Woman shot to death Saturday night in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was killed in Peoria Saturday night, and police are working to learn more about the city’s latest homicide. Just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Peoria police responded to the intersection of W. Montana and S. Oregon Streets for a call of shots fired during a burglary in progress. When they arrived, officers found a woman with apparent gunshot wounds inside a residence.
1470 WMBD
Woman shot, killed after reported burglary call in South Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police have announced some details related to the city’s latest homicide, but a victim I.D. and precise motive for the shooting remain unknown. Just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Peoria Police spokeswoman Semone Roth says officers were called to the 2800 block of West Montana Street in South Peoria for a reported burglary in progress.
1470 WMBD
Peoria man gets federal prison on weapons charge
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man is going to prison for a little more than three years after pleading guilty in July to a federal weapons charge. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a judge gave Datreon Linwood, 25, 40 months in prison on a charge of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police Department sees “overwhelming” response to gun buyback
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There was an overwhelming response to a gun buyback event in Peoria this weekend. “We had people flowing in from the fellowship hall, through our other door, I mean we had people coming from every direction,” said Susan Turner, a trustee at First Baptist Church of Peoria.
25newsnow.com
1 person hurt as flames from car fire threaten Peoria home
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A car was destroyed by fire early Tuesday evening as Peoria firefighters worked to prevent flames from spreading to a house near the coroner of West Wiswall and South Laramie Streets. A person who lived at the home in the 3000 block of West Wiswall...
Central Illinois Proud
Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
Central Illinois Proud
Nationwide warrants issued for suspects last seen in Illinois
LIVINGSTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects on the run after last being seen in Lisle, IL. According to a press release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s office, Gytis Cesnaitis and Kamile Andriuskeviciute are wanted for three separate theft incidents involving GPS units in Livingston County, amounting to roughly $100,000.
WAND TV
Secretary of State Police to conduct stings targeting illegal parking
ILLINOIS, (WAND)- The Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls and ticketing individuals who illegally park in spaces reserved for persons with disabilities statewide throughout the holiday season. Starting November 25, Secretary of State Police will enforce the provisions of the Parking Program for Persons...
