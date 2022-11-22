Read full article on original website
San Francisco Examiner
Today in History: November 26, gap in Nixon tapes
Today is Saturday, Nov. 26, the 330th day of 2022. There are 35 days left in the year. In 1973, President Richard Nixon’s personal secretary, Rose Mary Woods, told a federal court that she’d accidentally caused part of the 18½-minute gap in a key Watergate tape. Sign...
Today in History: November 25, Iran Contra exposed
Today is Friday, Nov. 25, the 329th day of 2022. There are 36 days left in the year. On Nov. 25, 1986, the Iran-Contra affair erupted as President Ronald Reagan and Attorney General Edwin Meese revealed that profits from secret arms sales to Iran had been diverted to Nicaraguan rebels.2016, Fidel Castro, who led his rebels to victorious revolution in 1959, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of 10 U.S. presidents during his half-century of rule in Cuba, died at age 90.
Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend
Online shoppers spent more than ever on Black Friday deals this year. It's the biggest news you missed this weekend.
