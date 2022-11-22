Read full article on original website
The massive Dodgers offer that Aaron Judge turned down
The Hot Stove season is starting to live up to its name, with Aaron Judge’s free agency expected to arrive at a resolution within the near future. In particular, Judge met with the San Francisco Giants this past Tuesday, and talks between the two parties were, reportedly “productive“. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers, with their unlimited resources, aim not to be outdone by their division rivals and have floated a considerable effort towards the 6’7 slugger.
Former Red Sox Slugging Outfielder Reportedly On Move Back To American League
The Boston Red Sox will be facing off with a familiar slugger in 2023. The Los Angeles Angles made a big splash Tuesday night acquiring outfielder Hunter Renfroe from the Milwaukee Brewers for a package centered around right-handed pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero along with left-handed minor leaguer Adam Seminaris.
MLB Rumors: Yankees Eyeing Three High-Profile Starting Pitchers In Free Agency
Aaron Judge isn’t the only big-name free agent on the Yankees’ wish list. In addition to re-signing the single-season American League home run record-holder, New York also is looking to solidify its rotation, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. The Yankees’ pursuits even include three fairly coveted arms.
Yankees might’ve landed a bullpen steal from the Pirates
According to general manager Brian Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrenner, the New York Yankees are actively looking for bullpen arms on the market. “We have a really good starting rotation. That doesn’t mean we aren’t going to be looking. We are going to look at everything as we always do. We had some big hits [injuries] in the bullpen, there is no doubt we need to look at the bullpen.”
RUMOR: Yankees’ confidence level in signing Justin Verlander, revealed
Justin Verlander has hit the free-agent market after a phenomenal season for the Houston Astros. The New York Yankees are potentially in the mix for the superstar pitcher, along with other playoff teams. The Yankees have the resources to make a splash with Verlander but According to Jon Heyman of...
Mets stunned by Dodgers as they target star Justin Verlander, via MLB Insider
The New York Mets currently have a huge concern atop their starting rotation. With ace Jacob deGrom a free agent, having an unknown future with the team, and a competitive market, the Mets have got to be ready to pivot if necessary. Arguably, no star pitcher on the market makes...
What happens if Yankees don’t re-sign Aaron Judge? MLB insider pitches Brian Cashman’s backup plan
As goes Aaron Judge, so go the New York Yankees. The free-agent outfielder is the linchpin to general manager Brian Cashman’s offseason plans. If he re-signs the slugger, Cashman won’t have much money left to address other needs like a third outfielder and help for the bullpen. BUY...
MLB Insider: “Buyers Beware” of signing Dansby Swanson
Most of Braves Country would love for the club to re-sign Dansby Swanson, and it’s probably the most likely outcome for the Braves and Swanson. The former No. 1 overall pick cut his teeth in the organization; he’s a hometown kid and has quickly become one of the best players at his position. Swanson has been described as the sheriff of the clubhouse and a winner; those intangible qualities matter to the Braves.
This is the Aaron Judge nightmare Yankees fans might be facing on Opening Day
It’s a brisk, sunny Thursday in The Bronx. You’re playing hooky from work. Maybe you’re skipping school. A hot dog is in one hand. A scorebook is in the other. Baseball is back and all is right in the world. It is Opening Day. Everyone has hope....
Report: Mets looked into bringing ex-manager onto coaching staff
The New York Mets tried to beef up their coaching staff with someone who very briefly served as the team’s manager, according to a report. The Mets asked longtime outfielder Carlos Beltran if he had any interest in joining the team’s staff, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. Beltran indicated that was not the type of role he was looking for, and the team moved on.
Yankees could solve shortstop position once and for all with Red Sox star free agent
The New York Yankees have big plans for the shortstop position, notably elevating Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe to compete in a position battle. However, it is a big risk depending on young talent without any established experience. If Peraza struggles and Volpe simply isn’t ready to make the transition to the MLB, the Yankees may have to suffer through a season of inadequate play at shortstop.
Yankees Potential Free Agent Target: Justin Verlander
In a top heavy class of free agent starting pitchers, the biggest name belongs perhaps to the elder statesman of the bunch. Justin Verlander hits the open market on the eve of his 40th birthday as the reigning AL Cy Young winner and AL ERA leader. A modern day Nolan Ryan of sorts, one could imagine him remaining one of the best starters in baseball well into his second decade in the league, and he has a chance to parlay that into a record-breaking contract this winter.
New York Yankees reportedly very high on a specific free-agent pitcher
As the New York Yankees engage in a bidding war with the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers for
Red Sox Officially Complete Trade For Young Former Pirates Utility Man
The Red Sox continued their busy Wednesday by signing a former Pirates utility man
Mets Sign Denyi Reyes To Minor League Deal
The Mets announced that they have signed two pitchers to minor league deals: right-hander Denyi Reyes and left-hander Zach Muckenhirn. Each will be invited to major league Spring Training. Reyes, 26, is the only one of the two with major league experience. He cracked the big leagues with the Orioles...
