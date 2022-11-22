ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

ClutchPoints

The massive Dodgers offer that Aaron Judge turned down

The Hot Stove season is starting to live up to its name, with Aaron Judge’s free agency expected to arrive at a resolution within the near future. In particular, Judge met with the San Francisco Giants this past Tuesday, and talks between the two parties were, reportedly “productive“. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers, with their unlimited resources, aim not to be outdone by their division rivals and have floated a considerable effort towards the 6’7 slugger.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Former Red Sox Slugging Outfielder Reportedly On Move Back To American League

The Boston Red Sox will be facing off with a familiar slugger in 2023. The Los Angeles Angles made a big splash Tuesday night acquiring outfielder Hunter Renfroe from the Milwaukee Brewers for a package centered around right-handed pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero along with left-handed minor leaguer Adam Seminaris.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees might’ve landed a bullpen steal from the Pirates

According to general manager Brian Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrenner, the New York Yankees are actively looking for bullpen arms on the market. “We have a really good starting rotation. That doesn’t mean we aren’t going to be looking. We are going to look at everything as we always do. We had some big hits [injuries] in the bullpen, there is no doubt we need to look at the bullpen.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Yankees’ confidence level in signing Justin Verlander, revealed

Justin Verlander has hit the free-agent market after a phenomenal season for the Houston Astros. The New York Yankees are potentially in the mix for the superstar pitcher, along with other playoff teams. The Yankees have the resources to make a splash with Verlander but According to Jon Heyman of...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

MLB Insider: “Buyers Beware” of signing Dansby Swanson

Most of Braves Country would love for the club to re-sign Dansby Swanson, and it’s probably the most likely outcome for the Braves and Swanson. The former No. 1 overall pick cut his teeth in the organization; he’s a hometown kid and has quickly become one of the best players at his position. Swanson has been described as the sheriff of the clubhouse and a winner; those intangible qualities matter to the Braves.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Mets looked into bringing ex-manager onto coaching staff

The New York Mets tried to beef up their coaching staff with someone who very briefly served as the team’s manager, according to a report. The Mets asked longtime outfielder Carlos Beltran if he had any interest in joining the team’s staff, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. Beltran indicated that was not the type of role he was looking for, and the team moved on.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees could solve shortstop position once and for all with Red Sox star free agent

The New York Yankees have big plans for the shortstop position, notably elevating Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe to compete in a position battle. However, it is a big risk depending on young talent without any established experience. If Peraza struggles and Volpe simply isn’t ready to make the transition to the MLB, the Yankees may have to suffer through a season of inadequate play at shortstop.
BOSTON, MA
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Potential Free Agent Target: Justin Verlander

In a top heavy class of free agent starting pitchers, the biggest name belongs perhaps to the elder statesman of the bunch. Justin Verlander hits the open market on the eve of his 40th birthday as the reigning AL Cy Young winner and AL ERA leader. A modern day Nolan Ryan of sorts, one could imagine him remaining one of the best starters in baseball well into his second decade in the league, and he has a chance to parlay that into a record-breaking contract this winter.
BRONX, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets Sign Denyi Reyes To Minor League Deal

The Mets announced that they have signed two pitchers to minor league deals: right-hander Denyi Reyes and left-hander Zach Muckenhirn. Each will be invited to major league Spring Training. Reyes, 26, is the only one of the two with major league experience. He cracked the big leagues with the Orioles...

