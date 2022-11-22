ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

96.7 The River

Shop The 5th Annual ‘Makers Market’ In St. Cloud December 3rd 2022

The 5th Annual 'Makers Market' Holiday Shopping event is coming to St. Cloud on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022. The event will be held at The Regency Venue, 912 East St. Germain in downtown St. Cloud, and will take place from 9 am to 2 pm. Jules' Bistro will be joining in the fun providing special 'Makers Market' lunches and offering their very popular charcuterie boxes.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

St. Cloud Mayor Presents Preliminary Enterprise Budget

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis made his presentation on the Enterprise Budget during Monday night's City Council meeting. The Enterprise Budget comes from funds from nine user fees including water, wastewater, hydroelectric, stormwater, street lights, garbage and recycling, parking system, Municipal Athletic Complex, and the River's Edge Convention Center.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

New Southside Business Open in St. Cloud

Corner Hub Boutique opened earlier this month featuring women's clothing and Holiday seasonal gift items. The store is owned by Arielle Gerberding and her mother Sue Thorson. Sue also owns Comfort Keepers which is the building Corner Hub Boutique is in a portion of along County Road 75/Roosevelt Road in St. Cloud.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Local Towns Pick Up Water Project Loans

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Several local communities have received funding to improve their water quality. The Minnesota Public Facilities Authority has awarded more than $190 million in new grants and loans for water projects across the state. Dassel received funding for the rehabilitation of their sanitary sewer system along...
DASSEL, MN
96.7 The River

What are the Fines/Penalties for Not Doing This in St. Cloud?

I agree (if you think) that it's a little early for the snow that we've had already this season. Obviously nothing like they have had out in the Buffalo, NY area, but still. Over the last week I went out to shovel about three times because it basically snowed for 4 days straight. I get it when people say to wait until the snow is done falling before anyone goes out to shovel or snowblow because you will just have to do it again. But, with that said, the job might be a bit easier if you stay on top of it. But, yes, it does create more work because of the time you need to go out to clean it up.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Community Challenge Raising Money for Local Food Shelves

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A local company is helping fight hunger in central Minnesota this winter. Stearns Bank National Association and the Central Minnesota Community Foundation are teaming up for a Community Challenge. The fundraiser will support three area food shelves through the upcoming holiday season. Now through December...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

The Weekender: The Crown Jewels, White Christmas and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - There is lots to do this Thanksgiving Day weekend for your and the family to enjoy. Check out a Queen Tribute show at Pioneer Place, spend the day shopping in downtown St. Cloud, watch GREAT Theatre's production of White Christmas, take your family for a picture with Santa, and share some laughs at Silly Beaver Comedy night. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Metro Bus Announces Holiday Service Schedules

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Metro Bus has announced its schedules for the upcoming holidays. There will be no service of any kind on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day. On Friday, November 25th, there will be regular weekday service for Fixed Route, Dial-a-Ride, and ConneX. On both...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Some of the Best Dairy Free Swaps I’ve Found Around St. Cloud

Going dairy-free can be really hard. I've definitely learned that in the past few years. In my mid-twenties I was diagnosed with a dairy allergy. And not a "don't eat cheese or you'll get a tummy ache" allergy. It's a "carry an EpiPen everywhere I go" allergy. It's been brutal. I deeply miss so many foods I used to eat all the time, but in the past few years, I've found some staples that have made the transition a little bit easier.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Schmitt: The Safest Type of Ice Looks Like This

Temperatures in the 30s over the next stretch of days won't adversely affect the making of ice in Central Minnesota. That according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. He indicates that the temperatures only surpass 32 degrees (freezing) for a short period of time each day which doesn't do much to reverse the making of ice on area lakes. Schmitt says 4 inches of good solid ice is needed to safely walk on it. He says it is possible that there are areas in Central Minnesota available where people will ice fish as early as this weekend.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Hack: How To Avoid “The Second Shovel” From Snow Plows In St. Cloud

I can't wait to try this. I have often wondered as I'm plowing my driveway for the 4th time in a day, how to avoid getting plowed back in when I get home from work. I understand that our snowplows do a great job of clearing our roads and I'm incredibly appreciative of that. However, I've thought to myself...there has to be a way to make this easier on the 2nd and third time for me and others in a day? I don't have that much time to replow myself out again.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Would You Ever Order From This Minnesota Pizza Place Again?

As of right now, Domino's hasn't responded to her email or post on social media. Personally, I may have just called the place immediately. This is disgusting. And worse, it was baked into the pizza and it's hard to tell if it's feathers or fur on the thing. Her Tweet has had people voting on what it could possibly be. "A bird? A rat? Someone's greasy toupee"? I don't care what it is, it's something that shouldn't be there.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Minnesota DNR Reminds Adults to Warn Kids About Thin Ice

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking adults to talk with children about the dangers of thin ice this time of year. A recent cold snap means some water bodies are beginning to freeze, but this early stage of ice is particularly dangerous. Water temperatures are dangerously cold by this time of year and hypothermia can set in quickly upon exposure.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

