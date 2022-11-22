Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
St. Cloud Council Establishes Where Cannabinoid Can Be Sold
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- After a lengthy discussion, the St. Cloud City Council has established where in the city retailers can sell legal cannabinoid products. On Monday night the council adopted an ordinance in the Land Development Code. Ultimately the council decided that the product can be sold in...
Thanksgiving Delays Garbage and Recycling Pick-ups in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Thanksgiving holiday will affect garbage pick-up in the City of St. Cloud. There will be no garbage or recycling services on Thursday. People who typically have Thursday pick-ups will now have their garbage and recycling collected on Monday. All other pick-up days will remain...
Shop The 5th Annual ‘Makers Market’ In St. Cloud December 3rd 2022
The 5th Annual 'Makers Market' Holiday Shopping event is coming to St. Cloud on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022. The event will be held at The Regency Venue, 912 East St. Germain in downtown St. Cloud, and will take place from 9 am to 2 pm. Jules' Bistro will be joining in the fun providing special 'Makers Market' lunches and offering their very popular charcuterie boxes.
European Christmas Market Starts this Weekend in St. Paul
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The European Christmas Market at St. Paul's Union Depot starts this weekend. The event runs four weekends through December 18th. The hours are Fridays from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
St. Cloud Mayor Presents Preliminary Enterprise Budget
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis made his presentation on the Enterprise Budget during Monday night's City Council meeting. The Enterprise Budget comes from funds from nine user fees including water, wastewater, hydroelectric, stormwater, street lights, garbage and recycling, parking system, Municipal Athletic Complex, and the River's Edge Convention Center.
New Southside Business Open in St. Cloud
Corner Hub Boutique opened earlier this month featuring women's clothing and Holiday seasonal gift items. The store is owned by Arielle Gerberding and her mother Sue Thorson. Sue also owns Comfort Keepers which is the building Corner Hub Boutique is in a portion of along County Road 75/Roosevelt Road in St. Cloud.
Local Towns Pick Up Water Project Loans
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Several local communities have received funding to improve their water quality. The Minnesota Public Facilities Authority has awarded more than $190 million in new grants and loans for water projects across the state. Dassel received funding for the rehabilitation of their sanitary sewer system along...
Final Approval Given for Fueling Station At Former’s O’Hara’s
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud City Council has given the final approval for a plan to create a new fueling station at the Global Center on 3rd Street North. The building was formerly the O'Hara Brother's bar. The new owner, which has owned the building for several...
What are the Fines/Penalties for Not Doing This in St. Cloud?
I agree (if you think) that it's a little early for the snow that we've had already this season. Obviously nothing like they have had out in the Buffalo, NY area, but still. Over the last week I went out to shovel about three times because it basically snowed for 4 days straight. I get it when people say to wait until the snow is done falling before anyone goes out to shovel or snowblow because you will just have to do it again. But, with that said, the job might be a bit easier if you stay on top of it. But, yes, it does create more work because of the time you need to go out to clean it up.
10th Annual Shop Small Crawl this Saturday in St. Joseph
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- This Saturday is the 10th annual Shop Small Crawl in St. Joseph as the community celebrates Small Business Saturday. Organizer Mary Bruno says there are 13 stops on the tour this year with a Trobec's shuttle bus running in a loop all day long. This...
Community Challenge Raising Money for Local Food Shelves
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A local company is helping fight hunger in central Minnesota this winter. Stearns Bank National Association and the Central Minnesota Community Foundation are teaming up for a Community Challenge. The fundraiser will support three area food shelves through the upcoming holiday season. Now through December...
The Weekender: The Crown Jewels, White Christmas and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - There is lots to do this Thanksgiving Day weekend for your and the family to enjoy. Check out a Queen Tribute show at Pioneer Place, spend the day shopping in downtown St. Cloud, watch GREAT Theatre's production of White Christmas, take your family for a picture with Santa, and share some laughs at Silly Beaver Comedy night. Read more in The Weekender!
Metro Bus Announces Holiday Service Schedules
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Metro Bus has announced its schedules for the upcoming holidays. There will be no service of any kind on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day. On Friday, November 25th, there will be regular weekday service for Fixed Route, Dial-a-Ride, and ConneX. On both...
Minnesota State Parks Offering Free Entry on Black Friday
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced that entry fees at all 75 Minnesota state parks will be waived on Black Friday (11/25) -- encouraging all Minnesotans to get outside and explore Minnesota's parks & trails. The goal is to encourage families to extend their holiday by spending time...
Some of the Best Dairy Free Swaps I’ve Found Around St. Cloud
Going dairy-free can be really hard. I've definitely learned that in the past few years. In my mid-twenties I was diagnosed with a dairy allergy. And not a "don't eat cheese or you'll get a tummy ache" allergy. It's a "carry an EpiPen everywhere I go" allergy. It's been brutal. I deeply miss so many foods I used to eat all the time, but in the past few years, I've found some staples that have made the transition a little bit easier.
Schmitt: The Safest Type of Ice Looks Like This
Temperatures in the 30s over the next stretch of days won't adversely affect the making of ice in Central Minnesota. That according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. He indicates that the temperatures only surpass 32 degrees (freezing) for a short period of time each day which doesn't do much to reverse the making of ice on area lakes. Schmitt says 4 inches of good solid ice is needed to safely walk on it. He says it is possible that there are areas in Central Minnesota available where people will ice fish as early as this weekend.
Hack: How To Avoid “The Second Shovel” From Snow Plows In St. Cloud
I can't wait to try this. I have often wondered as I'm plowing my driveway for the 4th time in a day, how to avoid getting plowed back in when I get home from work. I understand that our snowplows do a great job of clearing our roads and I'm incredibly appreciative of that. However, I've thought to myself...there has to be a way to make this easier on the 2nd and third time for me and others in a day? I don't have that much time to replow myself out again.
Would You Ever Order From This Minnesota Pizza Place Again?
As of right now, Domino's hasn't responded to her email or post on social media. Personally, I may have just called the place immediately. This is disgusting. And worse, it was baked into the pizza and it's hard to tell if it's feathers or fur on the thing. Her Tweet has had people voting on what it could possibly be. "A bird? A rat? Someone's greasy toupee"? I don't care what it is, it's something that shouldn't be there.
Stearns History Museum Awarded Portion of Legacy Funding Grant
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The Stearns History Museum is one of 42 recipients getting a portion of a nearly $5-million grant. The Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Large Grants are awarded annually to help organizations preserve and share Minnesota History. The Stearns History Museum was awarded over $120,000. Amy...
Minnesota DNR Reminds Adults to Warn Kids About Thin Ice
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking adults to talk with children about the dangers of thin ice this time of year. A recent cold snap means some water bodies are beginning to freeze, but this early stage of ice is particularly dangerous. Water temperatures are dangerously cold by this time of year and hypothermia can set in quickly upon exposure.
96.7 The River
St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://river967.com/
Comments / 0