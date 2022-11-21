Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Red Wings: Diagnosing Alex Nedeljkovic’s 2022-23 Struggles
Surely, the 2022-23 season hasn’t exactly started the way Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic envisioned. Through six games, the 26-year-old netminder is sporting a 4.33 GAA and a .873 SV% to go with his 2-3-1 record. In addition, his -6.56 goals-saved above average is fifth-worst in the NHL.
markerzone.com
RYAN REAVES IS NOW A MEMBER OF THE MINNESOTA WILD
Amid rumours that the New York Rangers were looking to deal him, tough guy Ryan Reaves has been traded. According to reports, he's going to the Minnesota Wild. The return is a fifth-round draft pick. Reaves has played in 12 games with the Rangers so far in 2022-23. He's recorded...
Here's the Detroit Red Wings' plan for newly reacquired goalie Magnus Hellberg
The Detroit Red Wings plan to carry three goaltenders, taking advantage of having the roster and cap space to do so. They reacquired Magnus Hellberg on Wednesday afternoon, claiming him off waivers shortly before Ville Husso made 26 saves to deliver a 3-0 victory over the Nashville Predators. ...
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Rumours: Arizona Coyotes High Asking Price for Star Defenceman
Once again, the Arizona Coyotes navigate an NHL season expecting to sell pieces at the trade deadline. Last season, Johan Larsson, Scott Wedgewood, Riley Nash, Ryan Dzingel, Ilya Lyubushkin, and Carter Hutton all departed Arizona through February and March. A season earlier, Derek Stepan repped the team as their “big fish” to sell.
NHL
Coyotes Acquire Douglas from Toronto In Exchange For Timmins
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have acquired forward Curtis Douglas from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for defenseman Conor Timmins. The 22-year-old Douglas is in his third professional season. He finished 2021-22 with 13-21-34 and 86 PIM over 67 games...
WGRZ TV
Sabres 90s night takes over KeyBank Center
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wednesday is 90s night at KeyBank Center. The Sabres will hit the ice with their black and red goat head jersey's - paying homage to the ones worn by the team from 1996 to 2006 at Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Blues. The first 10,000...
Former Maple Leafs legend Borje Salming passes away
The Toronto Maple Leafs announced the passing of Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman Borje Salming on Thursday. He was 71.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Kallgren, Murray, TJ & Samsonov
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I share news about the upcoming game tonight against the New York Islanders. The Islanders are on their last game of a four-game road trip. The Islanders began the trip with a 4-2 win against the Ottawa Senators last Monday; then lost 5-4 to the Nashville Predators on Thursday; and, then lost again by a score of 5-2 to the Dallas Stars on Saturday.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Missed Big on Ryan Reaves Trade
The Toronto Maple Leafs need a strong, physical and intimidating player. The problem is that type of athlete is a rarity in today’s NHL. However, one of those tough-to-find gems was on the trade market, and for some reason, Toronto didn’t make it happen. Instead, the New York Rangers traded Ryan Reaves to the Minnesota Wild for a fifth-round draft pick. That’s a bargain for a player who has spent his career defending skilled teammates. With Toronto’s highly talented players constantly harassed, Reaves was the obvious answer and yet another miss for Kyle Dubas.
Hurricanes’ failure to score has become existential crisis as frustration runneth over
“We know how good we are as a team,” Andrei Svechnikov said. “We’ve just got to find our game.” But it’s hard to watch a team on an 0-for-21 power-play skid score 18 goals in nine games.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: Toronto Maple Leafs – 11/23/22
The New Jersey Devils keep finding ways to win, and they have tied their record for the longest win streak in team history with 13 straight victories. In order to break the record set in 2000-01, they will have to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs at Prudential Center at 7:00 EST. New Jersey defeated the Maple Leafs during their historic winning streak, coming out on top 3-2 on Nov. 17, thanks to a Yegor Sharangovich overtime-winner.
