Raleigh, NC

Yardbarker

Red Wings: Diagnosing Alex Nedeljkovic’s 2022-23 Struggles

Surely, the 2022-23 season hasn’t exactly started the way Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic envisioned. Through six games, the 26-year-old netminder is sporting a 4.33 GAA and a .873 SV% to go with his 2-3-1 record. In addition, his -6.56 goals-saved above average is fifth-worst in the NHL.
markerzone.com

RYAN REAVES IS NOW A MEMBER OF THE MINNESOTA WILD

Amid rumours that the New York Rangers were looking to deal him, tough guy Ryan Reaves has been traded. According to reports, he's going to the Minnesota Wild. The return is a fifth-round draft pick. Reaves has played in 12 games with the Rangers so far in 2022-23. He's recorded...
lastwordonsports.com

NHL Rumours: Arizona Coyotes High Asking Price for Star Defenceman

Once again, the Arizona Coyotes navigate an NHL season expecting to sell pieces at the trade deadline. Last season, Johan Larsson, Scott Wedgewood, Riley Nash, Ryan Dzingel, Ilya Lyubushkin, and Carter Hutton all departed Arizona through February and March. A season earlier, Derek Stepan repped the team as their “big fish” to sell.
NHL

Coyotes Acquire Douglas from Toronto In Exchange For Timmins

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have acquired forward Curtis Douglas from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for defenseman Conor Timmins. The 22-year-old Douglas is in his third professional season. He finished 2021-22 with 13-21-34 and 86 PIM over 67 games...
WGRZ TV

Sabres 90s night takes over KeyBank Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wednesday is 90s night at KeyBank Center. The Sabres will hit the ice with their black and red goat head jersey's - paying homage to the ones worn by the team from 1996 to 2006 at Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Blues. The first 10,000...
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Kallgren, Murray, TJ & Samsonov

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I share news about the upcoming game tonight against the New York Islanders. The Islanders are on their last game of a four-game road trip. The Islanders began the trip with a 4-2 win against the Ottawa Senators last Monday; then lost 5-4 to the Nashville Predators on Thursday; and, then lost again by a score of 5-2 to the Dallas Stars on Saturday.
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs Missed Big on Ryan Reaves Trade

The Toronto Maple Leafs need a strong, physical and intimidating player. The problem is that type of athlete is a rarity in today’s NHL. However, one of those tough-to-find gems was on the trade market, and for some reason, Toronto didn’t make it happen. Instead, the New York Rangers traded Ryan Reaves to the Minnesota Wild for a fifth-round draft pick. That’s a bargain for a player who has spent his career defending skilled teammates. With Toronto’s highly talented players constantly harassed, Reaves was the obvious answer and yet another miss for Kyle Dubas.
The Hockey Writers

Devils Gameday Preview: Toronto Maple Leafs – 11/23/22

The New Jersey Devils keep finding ways to win, and they have tied their record for the longest win streak in team history with 13 straight victories. In order to break the record set in 2000-01, they will have to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs at Prudential Center at 7:00 EST. New Jersey defeated the Maple Leafs during their historic winning streak, coming out on top 3-2 on Nov. 17, thanks to a Yegor Sharangovich overtime-winner.
