Elle
Partying with Sir Elton John at the Saks Fifth Avenue Holiday Show
I was already convinced that fireworks follow wherever Sir Elton John treads when he arrived at Saks Fifth Avenue on Tuesday night, ready to ignite the department store’s famous annual holiday lights and window display. He wore, as he’d promised me in an email interview that morning, “head-to-toe Gucci”: a red-and-blue tracksuit, Gucci x Adidas sneakers, and a tailored matcha-green blazer with his name emblazoned on the breast pocket. As a golf cart steered him into a blockaded section of the previously bustling street, a grand piano was rolled onto Fifth Avenue in his honor. He tickled the first notes of “Your Song,” and the windows of the department store behind him suddenly glowed with the merchandise he’d helped select. All this is to say, after 52 years on the road, John still knows how to curate a good show.
Look of the Week: Kendall Jenner swaps trousers for tights
Kendall Jenner's latest street style snap is a masterclass in minimalism.
Elyse Walker Has Arrived in New York
In a full circle moment, retailer Elyse Walker has arrived in New York. The native New Yorker, who started her career with a shoe store on Madison Avenue before moving west to build a fleet of multi-brand luxury boutiques in California, has opened the first of those in Tribeca. More from WWDLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, ChinaSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkPrada Fall 2022 Repeat Show in Beijing The 3,000-square-foot space on Moore Street is her eighth store, and a 6,000-square-foot flagship will follow in April at 926 Madison Ave., bringing the total store count to...
Shayne Oliver’s Subversive New Uggs Are an Ode to New Yorkers
When Shayne Oliver first burst onto the fashion scene with Hood by Air back in 2010, the New York designer garnered a cult following of streetwear devotees. In addition to his label, Oliver has briefly designed for Helmut Lang and launched Anonymous Club, a creative studio for art, performance, music, and fashion. The multihyphenate’s latest foray for his fans to get excited about? A collection of futuristic Ugg boots.
Madonna poses in lavish outfit in latest Instagram post
Madonna sported a luxurious outfit in her latest Instagram post on Monday, 21 November.The Material Girl singer paired a cream corset bodysuit with fishnets, a long fur coat and gold heels, with cool-toned makeup that included bleached eyebrows, in a video set to a Miles Davis track.Madonna also wore a pair of gold gloves as she posed across a wooden table.“Baby it’s cold outside,” Madonna said on her Instagram stories sharing the clips.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More I’m a Celeb first look: Trio covered in sludge during ‘Grot Yoga’ trialDavid Baddiel explores antisemitism in Channel 4 documentary Jews Don’t Count‘Home for quismois’: Camila Cabello pokes fun at herself after Christmas performance
Emily Ratajkowski Steps Out In A Black Micro-Mini And Matching Thigh-High Boots–The Post-Divorce Glow Is Real!
Leave it to Emily Ratajkowski to show us all how to dress for revenge. The 31-year-old model, actress, author, and podcaster stepped out on Halloween in NYC wearing a look better than even the hottest costume. When we saw the black micro-mini and matching thigh-high boots she wore, our jaws...
Vogue
Emily Ratajkowski Is In Her Urban Cowgirl Era
Emily Ratajkowski is going through something of a personal style evolution post-separation, and it’s working for her (and, apparently, for Pete Davidson). There have been naked dresses and Zara skorts, tiger-print skirts and zebra-print boots – but it’s her low-key urban cowgirl looks while out and about in New York City that feel most on-brand and accessible right now.
Lots of Hot Pink and Minis: Here’s What Talk Show Host and Internet Sensation Ziwe Wears in a Week
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. From Miu Miu’s viral micro pleated skirt to Loewe’s newest pair of It sunglasses to Puppets and Puppet’s chocolate-chip-cookie purse, Ziwe’s assortment of looks is a display of what’s new and notable in fashion. The late-night talk show host brings her Ziwe perspective on how to dress for a week’s worth of occasions, from Hollywood red carpets to on-set work days. The ensembles are as playful and quick-witted as her commentary of them. There’s a mix of designer classics, such as Versace and Miu Miu, but you can also expect a handful of upcoming designer names too like Christian Cowan, Bed on Water, and Brandon Blackwood.
Katie Holmes Does a Modern Take on the Flapper Dress at the CFDA Awards
At tonight’s 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City, Katie Holmes walked the red carpet with New York designer (and friend) Jonathan Simkhai. Given the event is known as the “Oscars of fashion,” and honors excellence within the American fashion industry, Holmes had to dress the part. She chose a striking evening look designed by Simkhai that fully embraced glitz and glamour.
In Style
The Front of Emily Ratajkowski’s Plunging Holiday Dress Was Completely See-Through
2022 may very well be considered the year of sheer. From award show red carpets to New York Fashion Week shows, celebrities just keep wearing see-through — and Emily Ratajkowski’s latest appearance proved that the transparent trend isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. On Monday, the model arrived...
seventeen.com
Kendall Jenner's Suede Shearling Jacket Is the It-Girl Coat You Need This Winter
Kendall Jenner, the reigning queen of effortless street style, knows what it takes to craft a chic winter outfit. The 🔑 to her perfectly curated, cold-weather wardrobe? Popping a statement jacket on top of basics. Over the years, the supermodel has not-so-subtly hinted that her go-to piece is a...
Vogue
Michelle Obama Is Now A Ganni Girl
Michelle Obama is well versed in Scandinavian brands, having worn Stine Goya and Acne Studios suits on her Becoming book press tour. Now on the promo trail for her second title, The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times, the former First Lady and her longtime stylist, Meredith Koop, have once again looked to northern Europe for style inspiration. Their latest pitstop? Ganni.
Harlem’s Fashion Row Launches Online Shopping Directory to Support Black And Latinx Designers
Harlem’s Fashion Row (HFR) is expanding to include diverse designers of color by launching an official online shopping directory to promote Black and Latinx fashion lines. On Monday, Harlem’s Fashion Row unveiled HFR&Co, an official online directory to facilitate consumers’ search for Black- and Latinx-owned brands, Vogue reported. The new platform was created in partnership with a group of retailers including Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Shopbop.
Margot Robbie Has Entered a New Style Era
Up until now, Margot Robbie has been known for her prim-and-proper, uptown style, aided by her close relationship with Chanel. For years now, the Hollywood star has been almost exclusively wearing the French fashion house on the red carpet, including the metallic floral dress she wore just last year at the Oscars. Pristine tweed suits and white lace gowns have been two of her go-tos. But it seems Robbie is ready to switch up her signatures. The actor has stepped into a brand new era for fall, and it’s decidedly more relaxed.
'American Gigolo' Beauty Lauren Hutton Breaks Cover In Outrageous Outfit, Still A Bombshell At 79
She's still unforgettable! Former Revlon model-turned-movie star Lauren Hutton made a rare appearance out and about while grocery shopping this week, and her outfit helped her get noticed. In photos seen by RadarOnline.com, the American Gigolo actress radiated beauty, flaunting her gorgeous self days before she turned 79.Hutton has been transparent about aging, encouraging others to embrace growing old. The supermodel has continued to grace the covers of high-profile fashion magazines, even posing topless for Harper's Bazaar May issue earlier this year.In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, the confident star was spotted make-up free and shopping at her local...
Kendall Jenner Goes Sans-Pants in Sheer Tights, Navy Sweater & Pointy Pumps
As temperatures drop, many people add extra layers to their looks to maintain warmth. Kendall Jenner did the opposite in a recent social media post. The runway model posted to her Instagram on Tuesday with a variety of photos. In the first picture, Jenner wore a navy wool and cashmere blend sweater from The Row with a white long-sleeve shirt underneath. She wore the crewneck sweater with the sleeves bunched up, allowing the white shirt to peek out at the forearms. Jenner added black sheer Calzedonia tights to the look, and after adding black briefs, the “Kardashians” star decided that was...
Emily Ratajkowski Cozies Up in Red Puffer & New Balance Sneakers With Her Dog in New York
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Emily Ratajkowski was seen out and about with her dog Columbo on this crisp New York fall morning. Ratajkowski was wearing the epitome of a model-off-duty look in a hip-length red puffer coat, with a light-grey hoodie, and a pair of dark black slacks. The model styled the look with dark circular sunglasses, minimal makeup, and a lightly tousled hairdo. For the walk, Ratajkowski wore a pair of light-gray and white New Balance 574 core sneakers. The sneakers have been popping...
tatler.com
Mystery of Elizabeth Taylor’s lost Christian Dior Oscars dress is solved after being found in a London suitcase
The gown worn when an actress wins her first Academy Award is undoubtedly a prized possession; one would imagine it is kept under lock and key, or maybe even placed in a case and on display. But not so for the waist-cinching Christian Dior dress Elizabeth Taylor donned when she...
Elle
Angelina Jolie Wears Chic Max Mara Coat Out In Los Angeles
How Angelina Jolie Became an A-List Actress and Director How Angelina Jolie Became an A-List Actress and Director. On Sunday, November 20, Angelina Jolie was seen leaving popular vegan restaurant Crossroads in Los Angeles wearing a chic gray beige coat by Italian designer Max Mara. The outerwear was a cozy cashmere wrap-style with a long elegant cut that was cinched at the actress's waist with a tie-belt.
Emily Ratajkowski’s Velvet Versace “Hoodie” Is Anything But Casual
The hoodie: a basic anyone can turn to when they want to feel cozy, wrapped up and relaxed. But Emily Ratajkowski’s Versace hoodie represents something rather different. The model faced the New York City chill in a spliced velvet Versace hooded top that was as traffic-stopping as any of the sheer dresses in her closet. With a plunging neckline and midriff-flossing straps secured by a Medusa emblem that drew attention to her abs, this was anything but casual wear.
