I was already convinced that fireworks follow wherever Sir Elton John treads when he arrived at Saks Fifth Avenue on Tuesday night, ready to ignite the department store’s famous annual holiday lights and window display. He wore, as he’d promised me in an email interview that morning, “head-to-toe Gucci”: a red-and-blue tracksuit, Gucci x Adidas sneakers, and a tailored matcha-green blazer with his name emblazoned on the breast pocket. As a golf cart steered him into a blockaded section of the previously bustling street, a grand piano was rolled onto Fifth Avenue in his honor. He tickled the first notes of “Your Song,” and the windows of the department store behind him suddenly glowed with the merchandise he’d helped select. All this is to say, after 52 years on the road, John still knows how to curate a good show.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO