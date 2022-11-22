ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOIN 6 News

The new all-electric Volvo SUV can tell if you are impaired

By Nik Miles, Our Auto Expert
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rp446_0jJzFPJg00

(Our Auto Expert) – Volvo has a mission to become fully electric by 2030 and climate neutral by 2040. The next step they take to make sure that happens is the release of the new flagship, the all-electric EX90.

All EX90s will come with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain, but the entry-level Twin Motor model makes 402 horsepower while the Twin Motor Performance variant makes 496 horsepower. Volvo says the Twin Motor model should be able to hit 60 mph in 5.7 seconds, while the twin motor performance should be able to get there in 4.7 seconds.

A 111-kWh battery pack gets you around 300 miles per charge. DC fast charging capability is standard and can afford you a 10% to 80% battery jump in about a half hour. Volvo used the EV architecture that allows for bi-directional charging, which means you can hook it up to your house to power appliances during a power outage or charge another EV if needed.

The safety features of the EX90 are second to none. Volvo rolls out the driver understanding system. The driver understanding system makes the EX90 the safest Volvo ever made. It comprises a whole suite of sensors, including two driver-monitoring cameras, ultrasonic sensors, and the first-ever standard LiDAR, which creates a shield of safety around the car that’s there for you at all times.

Not only is the EX90 a big step toward the electrification goal for Volvo, it’s also going to add to the economy and create jobs. Volvo plans to build the EX90 in its Ridgeville plant near Charleston, SC starting next year, and by then, Volvo is aiming for those production facilities to be climate neutral.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Top Speed

A Mazda Rotary Engine Makes Its Return...In An EV

The end of production of the RX-8 10 years ago also marked the end of the rotary engine era at Mazda. After that, the rotary engine was sent into a slumber, which was briefly interrupted by the RX-Vision concept in 2015, but continued to last until today for production models. Now however, Mazda has finally awakened the rotary engine from its permanent sleep and will continue its journey from the beginning of 2023. And it will do so as a range extender in the new Mazda MX-30 R-EV.
torquenews.com

Should You Consider a Catalytic Converter Delete?

Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.
Interesting Engineering

This conversion kit transforms your bike into an e-bike in 30 seconds!

As days pass by, sustainability is increasingly gaining importance for consumers. Environment-friendly products are gaining wide popularity amongst buyers, and the transport industry is one of the foremost affected by this purchase behavior. E-bikes are steadily becoming a top choice of transport, as they cause less pollution and are more affordable than cars and motorbikes.
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

46K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy