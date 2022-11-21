Trey Songz Facing New Assault Allegations From NYC Woman Who Claims He Beat Her Up

Trey Songz is now facing another fresh accusation of assaulting a woman , this time in a New York City , bowling alley with law enforcement now beginning an investigation.

According to reports , a woman who is an employee at a bowling alley in New York City filed a report with the New York Police Department in late October against the R&B singer. In the complaint, she alleges that Trey Songz aka Tremaine Neverson assaulted her in a bathroom at the venue by striking her repeatedly in the face. The unidentified woman also states that he dragged her by the hair.

Sources report that when NYPD officers arrived on the scene, the woman was able to name Songz and point him out. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of visible, minor injuries. A spokesperson for the NYPD did confirm that there is an ongoing investigation, although there are no reports of a request to talk to the “On Call” singer.

Songz has not publicly commented on this latest allegation, but his attorney Mitchell Shuster released a statement saying: “A source close to the investigation informs us that TS [Trey Songz] has been cooperative with authorities and expects that when all the evidence is reviewed, he will be exonerated. This is another instance where those involved try to blame the celebrity with hopes of getting fame or riches.”

The recent allegation adds to more troubles for Songz, who has been under a barrage of claims of sexual abuse by women within the past months. In April, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police closed a case where the singer was accused of sexually assaulting a woman at his birthday party last November. Another woman named “Jane Doe” had filed a lawsuit seeking $20 million in damages claiming that he raped her despite her protests in March 2016.

Songz’ attorneys filed to have the suit thrown out, citing California’s statute of limitations. That case would subsequently be dismissed . Former UNLV player Dylan Gonzalez also came forward to accuse Songz of raping her nine years ago in January, with police deciding not to move forward unless new evidence was found.

