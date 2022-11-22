Read full article on original website
columbuscountynews.com
Mazie Elizabeth (Clewis) Canady
January 6, 1995 ~ November 20, 2022 (age 27) Mazie Elizabeth Clewis Canady 27, of Whiteville passed on Sunday, November 20, 2022. She was born January 6, 1995 in Columbus County. She is survived by her husband, Daniel Cruze Canady; a daughter, Camille Canady; a son, Brighton Ward; her parents,...
Janet Mayes Thomas
September 15, 1944 ~ November 22, 2022 (age 78) Janet Mayes Thomas, age 78, of Whiteville, NC, passed away at Columbus Regional Healthcare on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Janet was born in Memphis, TN on September 15, 1944 to the late Rembert "Jimmy" Eldon Mayes and Mary Sue Gurley Mayes.
Jimmy Lee Young
January 18, 1947 ~ November 23, 2022 (age 75) Jimmy Lee Young, 75, of 38 Vaught Square, Chadbourn, NC, died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He was a retired U.S. Army veteran and a Prince Hall Mason. Arrangements will be announced later.
Sarah Kaye Robinson
April 12, 1963 ~ November 23, 2022 (age 59) Sarah Kaye Burrows Robinson, age 59, of Hope Mills, NC, passed away peacefully at the Angel House Hospice Center in Whiteville, NC on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. She was born in Bedford, Mass. on April 12, 1963, to James H. Burrows and Mary Mahoney Burrows.
Carol Ernestine (Smith) Spaulding
May 15, 1935 ~ November 23, 2022 (age 87) Carol Ernestine Smith Spaulding, 87, of 409 West Burkhead Street, Whiteville, died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements will be announced later.
Alice (Williams) Bellamy
Alice Williams Bellamy 72, of Chadbourn, NC gave the Lord her hand and exchanged this life for a home in Glory on Sunday, November 20, 2022, in Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Mr. Lonnie B. Williamson and Ms. Arlena Williams of Chadbourn, NC. Funeral services will be...
Bethany Grace Todd
May 24, 2002 ~ November 21, 2022 (age 20) Bethany Grace Todd, age 20, along with her unborn infant, Brinleigh Lewis, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 in an automobile accident. Born May 24, 2002 in Horry County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Lundy Todd and Debbie Lilly Doyle and step daughter of John Doyle of Green Sea, SC.
