Alice Williams Bellamy 72, of Chadbourn, NC gave the Lord her hand and exchanged this life for a home in Glory on Sunday, November 20, 2022, in Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Mr. Lonnie B. Williamson and Ms. Arlena Williams of Chadbourn, NC. Funeral services will be...

CHADBOURN, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO