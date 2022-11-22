Read full article on original website
Circular Economy : Air Liquide and TotalEnergies Innovate to Produce Renewable and Low-Carbon Hydrogen at the Grandpuits Zero Crude Platform
(Air Liquide) Air Liquide and TotalEnergies are innovating, in the context of the conversion to a biorefinery of the TotalEnergies’ Grandpuits site, to produce and valorize renewable and low-carbon hydrogen. Under a long-term contract, committing TotalEnergies to purchase the hydrogen produced for the needs of its platform, Air Liquide will invest over 130 million euros in the construction and operation of a new unit producing hydrogen. This unit will partly use biogas from the biorefinery built by TotalEnergies, and will be delivered with Air Liquide’s carbon capture technology, CryocapTM. These innovations will prevent emissions amounting to 150,000 tonnes of CO2 a year compared to current processes. TotalEnergies’ biorefinery will use the unit’s hydrogen to produce sustainable aviation fuel.
Govt Plans Large-Scale Development for Oil Palm
(The National) Prime Minister James Marape says he is keen on supporting the development of Papua New Guinea’s oil palm industry on a massive scale. Marape pledged his government’s support after he and East Sepik governor Allan Bird met with representatives of the Pacific Elite Palm Oil Group in Singapore on Monday.
Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Estimated to Reach Value of US$ 402.0Bn by 2050: TMR Study
(Transparency Market Reserach/PR Newswire) Key advantage for reduced CO2 emissions to promote environment conservation stimulates demand for sustainable aviation fuel; Increasing demand for biofuels assisting in expansion of overall market; Europe emerged as the leader in global market in 2021 owing to implementation of stringent regulations regarding sustainable aviation fuel in countries such as U.K. and Germany.
Establish New Guidelines for the Supply of Biofuels
(InfoCampo (Google Translation)) The Ministry of Energy established the procedures that must be carried out by both manufacturers and blenders of biodiesel and bioethanol that are used to “cut” diesel and gasoline. Through resolution 776/2022 of the Ministry of Energy, the national government established on Tuesday (November 22,...
UK in Danger of ‘Falling behind’ on SAF Production
By Rob Gill (Business Travel News Europe) Virgin Atlantic’s CEO Shai Weiss has warned that the UK is in danger of “falling behind” other countries in the production of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF). Weiss urged the UK government to offer more support and incentives to encourage companies...
Green Shipping Conference — November 29, 2022 — Vancouver, BC, Canada
Join us for our first annual Green Shipping Conference, a gathering of likeminded individuals, discussing up-to-date issues and industry trends, to help accelerate indecision to action. Gather with industry professionals from across the maritime supply chain to tackle the major questions and discuss fresh ideas related to maritime decarbonization. Session...
