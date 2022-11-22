Read full article on original website
columbuscountynews.com
Janet Mayes Thomas
September 15, 1944 ~ November 22, 2022 (age 78) Janet Mayes Thomas, age 78, of Whiteville, NC, passed away at Columbus Regional Healthcare on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Janet was born in Memphis, TN on September 15, 1944 to the late Rembert "Jimmy" Eldon Mayes and Mary Sue Gurley Mayes.
columbuscountynews.com
Mazie Elizabeth (Clewis) Canady
January 6, 1995 ~ November 20, 2022 (age 27) Mazie Elizabeth Clewis Canady 27, of Whiteville passed on Sunday, November 20, 2022. She was born January 6, 1995 in Columbus County. She is survived by her husband, Daniel Cruze Canady; a daughter, Camille Canady; a son, Brighton Ward; her parents,...
columbuscountynews.com
Bethany Grace Todd
May 24, 2002 ~ November 21, 2022 (age 20) Bethany Grace Todd, age 20, along with her unborn infant, Brinleigh Lewis, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 in an automobile accident. Born May 24, 2002 in Horry County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Lundy Todd and Debbie Lilly Doyle and step daughter of John Doyle of Green Sea, SC.
columbuscountynews.com
Carol Ernestine (Smith) Spaulding
May 15, 1935 ~ November 23, 2022 (age 87) Carol Ernestine Smith Spaulding, 87, of 409 West Burkhead Street, Whiteville, died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements will be announced later.
columbuscountynews.com
Sarah Kaye Robinson
April 12, 1963 ~ November 23, 2022 (age 59) Sarah Kaye Burrows Robinson, age 59, of Hope Mills, NC, passed away peacefully at the Angel House Hospice Center in Whiteville, NC on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. She was born in Bedford, Mass. on April 12, 1963, to James H. Burrows and Mary Mahoney Burrows.
columbuscountynews.com
Sheila Faye Lowrimore
February 22, 1965 ~ November 20, 2022 (age 57) Sheila Faye Lowrimore, age 57, of Bladenboro, passed away on Sunday, November 20,2022 at her home. She was born in Bladen County on February 22, 1965 to the late Leo Lowrimore and Linda Dill Lowrimore. Sheila is survived by her brother...
columbuscountynews.com
Carolyn Faye (Mathis) Winslow
January 21, 1951 ~ November 21, 2022 (age 71) Carolyn Faye Winslow, 71, died Monday, November 21, 2022 in the Grand Strand Regional Hospital. She was born January 21, 1951 in Wyandotte, MI, daughter of the late Vernon Lee Mathis and Geneva (Petty) Mathis. She is survived by one son,...
columbuscountynews.com
Fletcher Bethea, Jr.
July 10, 1955 - November 23, 2022. Fletcher Bethea, Jr., age 67 of Whiteville formerly of Evergreen, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at his home. Services will be announced later.
