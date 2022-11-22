May 24, 2002 ~ November 21, 2022 (age 20) Bethany Grace Todd, age 20, along with her unborn infant, Brinleigh Lewis, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 in an automobile accident. Born May 24, 2002 in Horry County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Lundy Todd and Debbie Lilly Doyle and step daughter of John Doyle of Green Sea, SC.

