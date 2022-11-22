Read full article on original website
ROH World Title Match Confirmed For Final Battle 2022
Today’s AEW Rampage saw Claudio Castagnoli confront Ring of Honor world champion Chris Jericho and the Jericho Appreciation Society, who were out celebrating The Ocho’s most recent title defense over NJPW’s Tomohiro Ishii. The Swiss Superman challenged Jericho for a ROH world title rematch after he dropped...
Chris Jericho Shares Wild Story Of A Time Displacement Experience He Had
AEW superstar and current ROH world champion Chris Jericho recently spoke with Howie Mandel on his Howie Does Stuff program, where The Ocho shared a story of at the time he once experienced time displacement, a theory that feeds into Jericho’s beliefs of the supernatural. Check out the full story in the highlights below.
Eric Bischoff Wonders If MJF Will Follow John Cena’s Footsteps And Become An Actor
On the latest edition of his Strictly Business podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff discussed the career trajectory of new AEW world champion MJF, and how he wonders if the Salt of the Earth will follow the footsteps of John Cena and leave professional wrestling and become a full-time actor. Check out Bischoff’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
WWE Files for New Trademark for The Bloodline
WWE has filed another trademark for The Bloodline. A trademark for “The Bloodline” was filed for on Monday, November 21. The use description included with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filing notes that this is a trademark for merchandise:. “THE BLOODLINE™ trademark registration is intended...
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers for 11/28/2022
The November 28 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped tonight from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL, before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers from the taping:. * The Bunny defeated Blair Onyx. * Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose defeated Emi Sakura and Maki Itoh.
Lineup For Tonight’s NJPW Strong
NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World. The show will air tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:. IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White vs. NJPW Strong Openweight...
Maria Kanellis Reveals How Long She Has Been Talking With Tony Khan, Why AEW Was The Perfect Home For The Kingdom
AEW star Maria Kanellis recently spoke with Just Alyx about her and The Kingdom’s (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett) decision to sign with the promotion earlier this year, which came right after the group’s successful run with IMPACT. Check out highlights, including the full video interview, below. How AEW...
Roman Reigns Reflects On Universal Title Feud Against Jey Uso: “I Don’t Think Anyone’s Ever Pushed Me Emotionally Like Jey Has”
WWE superstar and Undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns recently spoke with The Ringer to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on working with his cousin, Jey Uso, back in 2020, and how that Universal title feud helped elevate Jey to the next level in WWE. Highlights from the interview are below.
Preview For Today’s NWA USA Episode
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series. NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the lineup for the episode:. Ella Envy vs. Natalia Markova. NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion “The Future Legend” Kerry Morton...
WWE SmackDown Results 11/25/2022
– The Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens at 8:11pm ET due to college football running live on FOX. We’re now live from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island. Michael Cole welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. We go right to the ring.
Former AEW Star Signs with Impact Wrestling, Changes Ring Name
Former AEW star Alan Angels has officially signed with Impact Wrestling. Impact announced this week that Angels has signed with the company. He also dropped his first name, and will be going by just “Angels” moving forward. Angels’ signing was first revealed during his interview with Darren Paltrowitz...
Joe Hendry On His Relationship With Tommy Dreamer, How The ECW Legend Has Taken Him Under His Wing
IMPACT star and current Digital Media champion Joe Hendry recently joined The Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including his thoughts on Tommy Dreamer and how the ECW legend has taken him under his wing during this stint with the promotion. Highlights, including the full video interview, can be found below.
Matt Hardy Discusses His Heat With Jeff Jarrett
During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Hardy looked back on his backstage heat with Jeff Jarrett. 2015’s WrestleCade featured a match between Hardy and Jarrett. ‘Double J’ attempted to use his trademark guitar shot to knock Hardy out during the battle, but something went wrong and Hardy ended up being busted open.
Spoiler on a Big Stipulation Main Event for ROH Final Battle
A stipulation main event is now set for the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view. ROH World Champion Chris Jericho appeared at tonight’s tapings for the Black Friday edition of AEW Rampage, with The Jericho Appreciation Society, and declared himself the best ROH champion of all-time. Claudio Castagnoli interrupted and talked about how he has to defeat Jericho to regain the title. He then challenged Jericho to a title match.
Sgt. Slaughter Thinks Vince McMahon Is Still Involved With WWE: “There’s No Way To Keep Him Away”
WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter recently spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on Vince McMahon retiring and how he believes the former Chairman is still invovled with WWE in some capacity. Highlights from the interview can be bound below. Says he thinks...
WWE Announces Survivor Series Saturday Schedule, Live Taping from Guy Fieri’s Tequila Cocina
WWE has announced a full line-up of Survivor Series Saturday programming for Peacock and the WWE Network. The coverage begins at 10am ET with a new episode of Best Of Survivor Series, then wraps with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H hosting a post-show press conference after the big War Games event.
Possible Injury at Last Night’s AEW Rampage Tapings
AEW star Dante Martin may have suffered an injury at Wednesday’s Black Friday Rampage tapings in Chicago. Top Flight, Dante and his brother Darius Martin, opened the tapings by challenging AAA & IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR for their ROH World Tag Team Titles. At one point, Martin appeared to be injured and was checked out by a doctor at ringside after the match.
AEW Announces More Matchups For Next Week’s Dynamite
AEW has announced an early lineup for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TBS, which will feature new AEW world champion MJF addressing the pro-wrestling universe for the first time since he won the title at Full Gear. -Bryan Danielson vs. Dax Harwood. -Jade Cargill TBS championship celebration. -The...
WWE Survivor Series War Games Final Card, Live Coverage Reminder for Tonight
The 2022 WWE “Survivor Series: War Games” Premium Live Event will air live tonight from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Survivor Series will feature the first-ever War Games matches for the main roster – one bout for the men’s division and one for the women’s division. The WWE United States Title and the SmackDown Women’s Title will be on the line, while AJ Styles and Finn Balor will look to end The Judgment Day vs. The O.C. feud.
Brock Lesnar Has Praise for Jake Paul and Logan Paul
Brock Lesnar has once again praised The Paul Brothers. Jake Paul recently posted video of he and Lesnar talking before the recent WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, where Logan Paul headlined against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The match saw interference from Jake and The Bloodline. The...
