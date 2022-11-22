Free Holiday Movies at the Plaza Theatre

All showings are at the Plaza Theatre, 521 W. State St. Admission is free and open to the public. These free holiday film viewings are presented by the City of Garland Cultural Arts Department.

While construction continues around Downtown, plenty of free parking is available.

"A Christmas Story" 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2

1983 classic comedy starring Peter Billingsley

"It's a Wonderful Life" 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3

1946 classic starring James Stewart and Donna Reed

"Elf" 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4