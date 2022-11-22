Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Issues Violent Warning To WWE Hall Of Famer
WrestleCade shocked fans recently by announcing that Matt Hardy will wrestle fellow AEW star Jeff Jarrett. Hardy recently explained that the two men don't get along, and he admitted on the latest "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy" that "it was shocking to hear" when he was asked if he'd be open to the match.
Bryan Danielson Saves William Regal From Getting His Ass Whooped By Jon Moxley On 11/23 AEW Dynamite
On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, William Regal opened the show and, while he didn't address his action at AEW Full Gear, he did manage to stay alive thanks to Bryan Danielson. Regal said that a number of weeks ago, he sent an email to MJF, which fans are not privy to, and that MJF will speak on next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. MJF is currently on a movie set and not at Dynamite.
CNET
WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022: Start Times, How to Watch and Full Card
Survivor Series matches are out; WarGames matches are in. WWE's November pay-per-view may carry the Survivor Series name, but the card is bereft of the five-on-five eliminator matches that the show was historically known for. Instead, we'll get the five-on-five eliminator WarGames cage matches that were made famous in WCW and later were used in NXT.
itrwrestling.com
Vince McMahon Rehired Former WWE Star While They Were “Trying To Get Laid”
They say that you never know when an opportunity may present itself, and when it came to WWE and Vince McMahon that really could be at any moment. Just ask Jimmy Wang Yang. Following the demise of WCW in March 2001, Jimmy Wang Yang’s contract was picked up by WWE, but after a stint in developmental he was released early the following year. After spells with All Japan Pro Wrestling and TNA, the star returned to WWE in 2003. This led to a two year stint with the company, before being released and then rehired in May 2006.
wrestlinginc.com
Kenny Omega Comments On Using GTS On AEW Dynamite
On the November 23 episode of "AEW Dynamite," The Elite (Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks) took on The Death Triangle (PAC and the Lucha Brothers) in the second match of their best-of-seven series for the AEW World Trios Championship. This match had a far different energy than their first bout at Full Gear, as it took place in front of a rowdy Chicago crowd who were on their feet for the entire encounter. Chicago is the home of CM Punk, who has not been featured on AEW programming since the backstage brawl that took place during the All Out media scrum — an event that left Punk, The Elite, and Ace Steel reportedly suspended.
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Describes Her Relationship With Dominik Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley have been wreaking havoc on Mysterio's family and in WWE since joining forces at Clash At The Castle, with the most recent incident being when they crashed Thanksgiving dinner at the Mysterio household this week. Fans have wondered about the dynamic between Mysterio and Ripley, and Ripley has provided some insight.
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Broke Down Crying After Wild WWE Match
Reigning WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has revealed that she could not hold back the tears following a recent Premium Live Event match. "Being a part of Crown Jewel and being a part of the Last Woman Standing match in Crown Jewel with Bayley, that was, of course, the biggest part of it all," Belair told "Comicbook Nation." "I actually had a moment after the match where I broke down because I never imagined my life doing this in Saudi Arabia. Being a part of change there and being in a Last Woman Standing match with Bayley, and it really was just overwhelming."
wrestlingheadlines.com
Roman Reigns Reflects On Universal Title Feud Against Jey Uso: “I Don’t Think Anyone’s Ever Pushed Me Emotionally Like Jey Has”
WWE superstar and Undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns recently spoke with The Ringer to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on working with his cousin, Jey Uso, back in 2020, and how that Universal title feud helped elevate Jey to the next level in WWE. Highlights from the interview are below.
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns Says Sami Zayn Has Opened A “Different Door”
Roman Reigns has said that Sami Zayn has opened a “different door” which has allowed the Bloodline to show a different side to their characters. Zayn spent months trying to become part of the Bloodline and was awarded the title of ‘Honorary Uce’ last month. Speaking...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Hardy Discusses His Heat With Jeff Jarrett
During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Hardy looked back on his backstage heat with Jeff Jarrett. 2015’s WrestleCade featured a match between Hardy and Jarrett. ‘Double J’ attempted to use his trademark guitar shot to knock Hardy out during the battle, but something went wrong and Hardy ended up being busted open.
Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks make fun of CM Punk on AEW Dynamite
Heading into Dynamite, AEW fans had one question and one question alone: how would the Chicago crowd react to The Elite, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks? Would the local crowd choose to side with CM Punk, their favorite local son who is currently on the outs with the promotion? Or would they instead stay true to AEW and cheer on the return of The Elite because of what they mean to the promotion as a whole?
stillrealtous.com
Big Return Takes Place On AEW Dynamite
This week on AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy defended the All Atlantic Championship against Jake Hager. When it was all said and done it was Orange Cassidy who won the match, but his celebration was interrupted by QT Marshall and The Factory. As QT Marshall was approaching the ring he tried...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Announces Survivor Series Saturday Schedule, Live Taping from Guy Fieri’s Tequila Cocina
WWE has announced a full line-up of Survivor Series Saturday programming for Peacock and the WWE Network. The coverage begins at 10am ET with a new episode of Best Of Survivor Series, then wraps with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H hosting a post-show press conference after the big War Games event.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Survivor Series War Games Final Card, Live Coverage Reminder for Tonight
The 2022 WWE “Survivor Series: War Games” Premium Live Event will air live tonight from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Survivor Series will feature the first-ever War Games matches for the main roster – one bout for the men’s division and one for the women’s division. The WWE United States Title and the SmackDown Women’s Title will be on the line, while AJ Styles and Finn Balor will look to end The Judgment Day vs. The O.C. feud.
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman Suffers First Loss Since WWE Return, SmackDown World Cup Finals Set
In an upset of monstrous proportions, Braun Strowman suffered a pinfall loss to Ricochet in the semi-final of the "SmackDown" World Cup on Friday's show, his first defeat since returning to WWE in September. As a result, Ricochet advanced to the final of the tourney, where he will wrestle Santos Escobar, who defeated Butch in the other semi-final bout earlier in the show.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Lineup For Tonight’s NJPW Strong
NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World. The show will air tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:. IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White vs. NJPW Strong Openweight...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Not Interested In Buying Out CM Punk’s Contract
The AEW All Out media scrum ended in chaos after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Page, and The Young Bucks. It got so bad, AEW ended up taking a huge hit to its reputation and Punk became public enemy #1. Despite this, it seems AEW is still not interested in buying out CM Punk’s contract.
wrestlinginc.com
Spoiler: AEW Star To Turn Heel And Align With Rush On 11/25 Rampage
AEW has unveiled a second heel turn in the space of a week. Following this week's edition of "Dynamite" in Chicago, AEW filmed its "Rampage" show, which is set to broadcast on November 25 at 4 PM ET. During the tapings, a heel turn emerged in the main event, according to PWMania. There, the Dark Order battled Rush, The Butcher, and The Blade. Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Preston "10" Vance represented the Dark Order in the six-man tag team match, and it appears their trend of dwindling numbers continued.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Needs Career-Threatening Surgery
AEW star Dustin Rhodes has revealed that he needs surgery that might be career-threatening. Dustin Rhodes has recently contemplated how much time he has left as an in-ring performer. During an appearance on ‘Talk is Jericho’, Dustin Rhodes opened up about his wrestling future, noting that he wants to step...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Hardy Talks MJF’s AEW World Title Win, Why MJF Is More Of A Homegrown Talent Than Adam Page
On the latest edition of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the Broken One gave his thoughts on MJF winning the AEW world title at Full Gear, why he thinks it was a good call, and why he believes the Salt of the Earth is more of a homegrown AEW talent than Adam “Hangman” Page. Highlights from Hardy’s podcast can be found below.
Comments / 0