Shop in Downtown Garland this holiday season! Enjoy holiday shopping sprees over tasty beverages, holiday movie classics, carolers and more.

Plus, make sure to check out the festive decorated storefronts all season long. Vote for your favorite from Dec. 9-19.

To learn more about holiday festivities in Downtown Garland, visit GarlandforChristmas.com. While construction continues around Downtown, plenty of free parking is available.