Thunder Rosa Stripped of the AEW Women’s World Title, New Champion Named, Rosa Reacts
Jamie Hayter is your new AEW Women’s World Champion. Tonight’s post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite featured a segment where Renee Paquette announced that AEW officials have asked Rosa to relinquish the AEW Women’s World Title. Paquette said Rosa agreed to relinquish the strap for the benefit of the AEW women’s division.
NJPW Announces Second Wrestle Kingdom 17 Show
NJPW has announced a second Wrestle Kingdom 17 event. It was announced this morning that the second WK17 event will be held on Saturday, January 21 from the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan. NJPW’s announcement noted that the Yokohama show will feature fallout from the main Wrestle Kingdom 17 show...
Sami Zayn Talks Success of His Storyline with The Bloodline, Honorary Uce Angle on WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn says he’s not entirely surprised at the success of his storyline with The Bloodline. Zayn recently appeared on WWE’s After The Bell and said the storyline is the perfect example of what happens when things work in execution more than they do on paper. He was asked if he was initially confident that the angle would be a success.
Former AEW Star Signs with Impact Wrestling, Changes Ring Name
Former AEW star Alan Angels has officially signed with Impact Wrestling. Impact announced this week that Angels has signed with the company. He also dropped his first name, and will be going by just “Angels” moving forward. Angels’ signing was first revealed during his interview with Darren Paltrowitz...
Matt Hardy: “I’m Really Excited About MJF’s Run As AEW World Champion”
During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics including William Regal siding with MJF to help him win the AEW World Heavyweight Title at Full Gear. Here are the highlights:. MJF winning the AEW World...
Roman Reigns Reflects On Universal Title Feud Against Jey Uso: “I Don’t Think Anyone’s Ever Pushed Me Emotionally Like Jey Has”
WWE superstar and Undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns recently spoke with The Ringer to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on working with his cousin, Jey Uso, back in 2020, and how that Universal title feud helped elevate Jey to the next level in WWE. Highlights from the interview are below.
Jim Cornette Talks Why The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Is Different From Other Part-Timer vs. Part-Timer Matches
For the last year, there has been speculation about The Rock coming back for one more match at WWE WrestleMania where he would wrestle Roman Reigns. Because of The Rock’s Hollywood schedule, it couldn’t happen at WrestleMania 38, but now, the company is looking at WrestleMania 39 next year as a possibility.
Preview For Today’s NWA USA Episode
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series. NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the lineup for the episode:. Ella Envy vs. Natalia Markova. NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion “The Future Legend” Kerry Morton...
Maria Kanellis Reveals How Long She Has Been Talking With Tony Khan, Why AEW Was The Perfect Home For The Kingdom
AEW star Maria Kanellis recently spoke with Just Alyx about her and The Kingdom’s (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett) decision to sign with the promotion earlier this year, which came right after the group’s successful run with IMPACT. Check out highlights, including the full video interview, below. How AEW...
Matt Hardy Discusses His Heat With Jeff Jarrett
During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Hardy looked back on his backstage heat with Jeff Jarrett. 2015’s WrestleCade featured a match between Hardy and Jarrett. ‘Double J’ attempted to use his trademark guitar shot to knock Hardy out during the battle, but something went wrong and Hardy ended up being busted open.
WWE SmackDown on FOX World Cup Finals Set for Next Week
The finals are now official for the WWE SmackDown on FOX World Cup Tournament. Tonight’s Survivor Series go-home edition of SmackDown saw Santos Escobar defeat Butch in a semi-finals match, thanks to distractions by Legado del Fantasma. SmackDown also saw Ricochet defeat Braun Strowman to advance, thanks to an assist by Imperium.
ROH World Title Match Confirmed For Final Battle 2022
Today’s AEW Rampage saw Claudio Castagnoli confront Ring of Honor world champion Chris Jericho and the Jericho Appreciation Society, who were out celebrating The Ocho’s most recent title defense over NJPW’s Tomohiro Ishii. The Swiss Superman challenged Jericho for a ROH world title rematch after he dropped...
Bianca Belair Recalls Being Overly Emotional After Crown Jewel Matchup
WWE superstar and current Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair recently spoke with Comicbook Nation about a wide range of topics, including her thoughts on getting to compete against Bailey at Crown Jewel earlier this year, a match that the EST recalls getting very emotional at due the setting being in the controversial country of Saudi Arabia. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Matt Sydal Says Tony Khan Was Very Supportive When He Got Injured, Feels Like He Is At His Best Right Now
AEW star Matt Sydal recently spoke with WrestlingNews.Co’s Steve Fall about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including how AEW President Tony Khan reacted when he told him he was injured, and the relief he felt knowing that he wouldn’t need surgery and that Khan supported him through the entire scare. Highlights from the interview are below.
Possible Injury at Last Night’s AEW Rampage Tapings
AEW star Dante Martin may have suffered an injury at Wednesday’s Black Friday Rampage tapings in Chicago. Top Flight, Dante and his brother Darius Martin, opened the tapings by challenging AAA & IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR for their ROH World Tag Team Titles. At one point, Martin appeared to be injured and was checked out by a doctor at ringside after the match.
Spoiler on a Big Stipulation Main Event for ROH Final Battle
A stipulation main event is now set for the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view. ROH World Champion Chris Jericho appeared at tonight’s tapings for the Black Friday edition of AEW Rampage, with The Jericho Appreciation Society, and declared himself the best ROH champion of all-time. Claudio Castagnoli interrupted and talked about how he has to defeat Jericho to regain the title. He then challenged Jericho to a title match.
Joe Hendry Reflects On Winning Gold In IMPACT, Talks Reaction From IMPACT Fans
IMPACT Digital Media champion Joe Hendry recently appeared on the The Paltrocast with host Darren Paltrowitz, where Hendry discussed a number of different subjects, including his thoughts on wrestling for the promotion thus far and how ecstatic he is to finally be in a promotion that books him well. Highlights, including the full video interview, can be found below.
Exciting Division Title Match and More Announced for Impact’s IPWF: Rival Survival, Tapings Held Tonight
Impact Wrestling is taping their next throwback pay-per-view tonight from the WrestleCade event in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, featuring the stars of the Impact Provincial Wrestling Federation. The retro event being taped tonight is billed as the “IPWF: Rival Survival” show. It will air as the IPWF Throwback Throwdown III pay-per-view...
Brock Lesnar Has Praise for Jake Paul and Logan Paul
Brock Lesnar has once again praised The Paul Brothers. Jake Paul recently posted video of he and Lesnar talking before the recent WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, where Logan Paul headlined against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The match saw interference from Jake and The Bloodline. The...
Eric Bischoff Wonders If MJF Will Follow John Cena’s Footsteps And Become An Actor
On the latest edition of his Strictly Business podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff discussed the career trajectory of new AEW world champion MJF, and how he wonders if the Salt of the Earth will follow the footsteps of John Cena and leave professional wrestling and become a full-time actor. Check out Bischoff’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
