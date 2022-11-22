Read full article on original website
On November 4, 2022, the Bureau of Reclamation and Truckee-Carson Irrigation District held an official project ground-breaking ceremony according to a recent press release. The project is being funded through Infrastructure Law and intends to restore the safe, long-term operation of the Truckee Canal. The event marked the beginning of Phase 1 of a multi-phased construction project known as the Truckee Canal Extraordinary Maintenance Project. This first phase will line approximately 3.5 miles of the canal through the City of Fernley to provide structural integrity and community safety.
Downtown Revitalization Continues on Maine Street
Last week A&K Earth Movers were set up on Maine Street at 8 a.m. Friday morning, November 18, to continue demolition of the old Headquarters Bar and buildings south of the existing Nugget building. For several years, Scott Tate, owner of the WCW Corporation that owns the Nugget and the...
1 dead after being hit by a car in Fallon
FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - One person is dead after being hit by a car in Fallon. According to Nevada State Police, around 6:30 Monday night, the driver of a Toyota truck hit a pedestrian on Westbound U.S. 50 near Roberson Lane. The right lane was closed while crews investigated. Impairment...
