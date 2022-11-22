Read full article on original website
Roman Reigns Reflects On Universal Title Feud Against Jey Uso: “I Don’t Think Anyone’s Ever Pushed Me Emotionally Like Jey Has”
WWE superstar and Undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns recently spoke with The Ringer to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on working with his cousin, Jey Uso, back in 2020, and how that Universal title feud helped elevate Jey to the next level in WWE. Highlights from the interview are below.
WWE Survivor Series War Games Final Card, Live Coverage Reminder for Tonight
The 2022 WWE “Survivor Series: War Games” Premium Live Event will air live tonight from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Survivor Series will feature the first-ever War Games matches for the main roster – one bout for the men’s division and one for the women’s division. The WWE United States Title and the SmackDown Women’s Title will be on the line, while AJ Styles and Finn Balor will look to end The Judgment Day vs. The O.C. feud.
Matt Hardy Discusses His Heat With Jeff Jarrett
During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Hardy looked back on his backstage heat with Jeff Jarrett. 2015’s WrestleCade featured a match between Hardy and Jarrett. ‘Double J’ attempted to use his trademark guitar shot to knock Hardy out during the battle, but something went wrong and Hardy ended up being busted open.
Matt Hardy Talks MJF’s AEW World Title Win, Why MJF Is More Of A Homegrown Talent Than Adam Page
On the latest edition of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the Broken One gave his thoughts on MJF winning the AEW world title at Full Gear, why he thinks it was a good call, and why he believes the Salt of the Earth is more of a homegrown AEW talent than Adam “Hangman” Page. Highlights from Hardy’s podcast can be found below.
Matt Sydal Says Tony Khan Was Very Supportive When He Got Injured, Feels Like He Is At His Best Right Now
AEW star Matt Sydal recently spoke with WrestlingNews.Co’s Steve Fall about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including how AEW President Tony Khan reacted when he told him he was injured, and the relief he felt knowing that he wouldn’t need surgery and that Khan supported him through the entire scare. Highlights from the interview are below.
Men’s War Games Advantage Set, Updated Card for WWE Survivor Series
Team Brawling Brutes will have the War Games numbers advantage over Team Bloodline at WWE Survivor Series. Tonight’s Survivor Series go-home edition of SmackDown was headlined by Sheamus and Drew McIntyre winning a non-title match over Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos to earn the numbers advantage in War Games.
Preview For Today’s NWA USA Episode
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series. NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the lineup for the episode:. Ella Envy vs. Natalia Markova. NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion “The Future Legend” Kerry Morton...
Possible Injury at Last Night’s AEW Rampage Tapings
AEW star Dante Martin may have suffered an injury at Wednesday’s Black Friday Rampage tapings in Chicago. Top Flight, Dante and his brother Darius Martin, opened the tapings by challenging AAA & IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR for their ROH World Tag Team Titles. At one point, Martin appeared to be injured and was checked out by a doctor at ringside after the match.
MJF to Explain Situation with William Regal on AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson Saves Regal from Jon Moxley
AEW World Champion MJF is set to explain his working relationship with William Regal next week. This week’s post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite opened up with an in-ring promo by William Regal, who was set to explain why he helped MJF win the AEW World Title from Jon Moxley at Full Gear last Saturday. He insulted the fans of Chicago and received a “fuck you Regal!” chant. Regal asked fans if they wanted to hear from the new AEW World Champion, and they did, but Regal then informed him that they would see him next week.
MLW Fusion Results 11/24/22
First Match: Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Brittany Blake For The MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship. Blake attacks Valkyrie before the bell rings. Blake with clubbing blows to Valkyrie’s back. Blake is choking Valkyrie with her boot. Blake transitions into a ground and pound attack. Blake side steps Valkyrie into the turnbuckles. Blake with a forearm smash. Blake is mauling Valkyrie in the corner. Blake puts her knee on the back of Valkyrie’s neck. Blake kicks Valkyrie in the face. Following a snap mare takeover, Blake kicks Valkyrie in the back. Blake applies a bodyscissors hold. Blake kicks Valkyrie in the ribs. Valkyrie with a knife edge chop. Blake tees off on Valkyrie. Blake with forearm shivers. Blake applies a straight jacket hold. Blake jumps on Valkyrie’s back. Valkyrie backs Blake into the turnbuckles. Valkyrie with a back elbow smash. Valkyrie stomps on Blake’s chest.
Sgt. Slaughter Thinks Vince McMahon Is Still Involved With WWE: “There’s No Way To Keep Him Away”
WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter recently spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on Vince McMahon retiring and how he believes the former Chairman is still invovled with WWE in some capacity. Highlights from the interview can be bound below. Says he thinks...
AEW Dynamite 11/23/22 Results
It’s time for the Full Gear fallout! The Devil got his due, there’s a new interim Women’s World Champion, and much more! Side note, I appreciate Joshua and Marc covering for me last week as I was actually in house for both Rampage and Full Gear!. AEW...
Jim Cornette Talks Why The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Is Different From Other Part-Timer vs. Part-Timer Matches
For the last year, there has been speculation about The Rock coming back for one more match at WWE WrestleMania where he would wrestle Roman Reigns. Because of The Rock’s Hollywood schedule, it couldn’t happen at WrestleMania 38, but now, the company is looking at WrestleMania 39 next year as a possibility.
Jim Ross Gives His Thoughts On AEW Full Gear, Explains Why He Only Called Half The Show
On the latest edition of his Grillin Jr podcast WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross gave his thoughts on the promotion’s recent Full Gear pay-per-view, later explaining why he only called the first six matches instead of the entire program. Highlights from JR’s podcast can be found below.
Maria Kanellis Says The AEW Women’s Division Is “Finding Their Groove”
AEW star and longtime industry veteran Maria Kanellis recently joined Just Alyx for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including her thoughts on the young promotion’s women’s division, and how she thinks they are finding their groove after a rocky start. Check out Maria’s thoughts, as well as the full video interview, in the highlights below.
WWE Announces Survivor Series Saturday Schedule, Live Taping from Guy Fieri’s Tequila Cocina
WWE has announced a full line-up of Survivor Series Saturday programming for Peacock and the WWE Network. The coverage begins at 10am ET with a new episode of Best Of Survivor Series, then wraps with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H hosting a post-show press conference after the big War Games event.
Eric Bischoff Wonders If MJF Will Follow John Cena’s Footsteps And Become An Actor
On the latest edition of his Strictly Business podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff discussed the career trajectory of new AEW world champion MJF, and how he wonders if the Salt of the Earth will follow the footsteps of John Cena and leave professional wrestling and become a full-time actor. Check out Bischoff’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
Thunder Rosa Stripped of the AEW Women’s World Title, New Champion Named, Rosa Reacts
Jamie Hayter is your new AEW Women’s World Champion. Tonight’s post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite featured a segment where Renee Paquette announced that AEW officials have asked Rosa to relinquish the AEW Women’s World Title. Paquette said Rosa agreed to relinquish the strap for the benefit of the AEW women’s division.
Bianca Belair Recalls Being Overly Emotional After Crown Jewel Matchup
WWE superstar and current Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair recently spoke with Comicbook Nation about a wide range of topics, including her thoughts on getting to compete against Bailey at Crown Jewel earlier this year, a match that the EST recalls getting very emotional at due the setting being in the controversial country of Saudi Arabia. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Matt Hardy: “I’m Really Excited About MJF’s Run As AEW World Champion”
During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics including William Regal siding with MJF to help him win the AEW World Heavyweight Title at Full Gear. Here are the highlights:. MJF winning the AEW World...
