AEW World Champion MJF is set to explain his working relationship with William Regal next week. This week’s post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite opened up with an in-ring promo by William Regal, who was set to explain why he helped MJF win the AEW World Title from Jon Moxley at Full Gear last Saturday. He insulted the fans of Chicago and received a “fuck you Regal!” chant. Regal asked fans if they wanted to hear from the new AEW World Champion, and they did, but Regal then informed him that they would see him next week.

2 DAYS AGO