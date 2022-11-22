ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC4 Columbus

The new all-electric Volvo SUV can tell if you are impaired

By Nik Miles, Our Auto Expert
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S3w3s_0jJzAgKw00

(Our Auto Expert) – Volvo has a mission to become fully electric by 2030 and climate neutral by 2040. The next step they take to make sure that happens is the release of the new flagship, the all-electric EX90.

All EX90s will come with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain, but the entry-level Twin Motor model makes 402 horsepower while the Twin Motor Performance variant makes 496 horsepower. Volvo says the Twin Motor model should be able to hit 60 mph in 5.7 seconds, while the twin motor performance should be able to get there in 4.7 seconds.

A 111-kWh battery pack gets you around 300 miles per charge. DC fast charging capability is standard and can afford you a 10% to 80% battery jump in about a half hour. Volvo used the EV architecture that allows for bi-directional charging, which means you can hook it up to your house to power appliances during a power outage or charge another EV if needed.

The safety features of the EX90 are second to none. Volvo rolls out the driver understanding system. The driver understanding system makes the EX90 the safest Volvo ever made. It comprises a whole suite of sensors, including two driver-monitoring cameras, ultrasonic sensors, and the first-ever standard LiDAR, which creates a shield of safety around the car that’s there for you at all times.

Not only is the EX90 a big step toward the electrification goal for Volvo, it’s also going to add to the economy and create jobs. Volvo plans to build the EX90 in its Ridgeville plant near Charleston, SC starting next year, and by then, Volvo is aiming for those production facilities to be climate neutral.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
Top Speed

The Fuell Fllow Is The Ultimate American-Made Electric Motorcycle

Erik Buell is not a new name in the motorcycle industry. The segment legend has many impressive motorcycles under his name, and in 2019, he kickstarted his EV journey by inaugurating the electric company Fuell. Now, three years later the company has commenced pre-bookings for its electric commuter motorcycle - the Fuell Fllow - Buell’s second electric product after the Fuell Flluid electric bike.
Inyerself

The Canoo: A Unique-Looking Electric Vehicle with Loads of Promise!

I recently came across an electric vehicle called the “Canoo,” also known as a Lifestyle Vehicle. With the goal of launching this ride later this year, it promises to be highly versatile and offer more functionality for city explorers, businesses, families, and adventurers. In this blog post, we’ll take a closer look at the Canoo and what sets it apart from other electric vehicles on the market.
topgear.com

What really makes a good family car? Here are 10 of the best

This is the people-mover for when ‘fun’ still features on your car-buying priority list, even if it’s had to slip down a few rungs as kids and their paraphernalia have slowly infiltrated every room of your house. Ford has long known how to make a car steer brilliantly, and even the S-Max and Galaxy MPVs didn’t escape its magic handling wand. Both offer seven-seat layouts, but the more svelte S-Max is best if you want something that looks a little neater and drives a touch sweeter. It’s also common to find one specced with a manual gearbox – y’know, like the hot hatchback you used to own.
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio high school football state semifinal scores and highlights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three teams remain in the Ohio high school football playoffs which have reached the state semifinal round. In Division 1, Gahanna looks to continue its best season in school history when the Lions face defending state champion St. Edward in Mansfield. In Division 3, Bloom-Carroll is making its third-straight appearance in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in Hilltop park pond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Homicide detectives are looking for a suspect after police found a body in a pond on the west side of Columbus. The Columbus Division of Police said it is looking for John M. Ferry, 46, in connection with the killing of Robert K. Marsh III, 51. Detectives learned the pair got […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in Columbus area creek on Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews responded Thursday to a report of a body found in a creek in the Huber Ridge area. A Columbus Division of Police dispatcher confirmed that officers found a body under the Alum Creek bridge near the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard. Medical crews pronounced […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man sentenced for possessing bulk meth, fentanyl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was sentenced to prison on Tuesday for possessing bulk amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl with an intent to sell. Thirty-two year-old Justin Howard, also known as “J-Money,” was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 15 years in prison for possessing 500 grams of meth and 40 grams of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
insideevs.com

8 Tips To Maximize The Range Of Ford F-150 Lightning In Cold Weather

For some, this winter will be the first with an all-electric pickup truck. This prompted Ford to release tips to help maximize the range of F-150 Lightning in cold weather. As we all know, the range is a crucial factor for all-electric vehicles and weather might significantly impact it. Ford...
ALASKA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Longtime family tailgaters bid Buckeyes games farewell

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After nearly a century, a Buckeye game tradition is having its last hurrah. The Roemer family has hosted a tailgate at every Ohio State University home game for more than 90 years. After four generations of pre-game cheer, Saturday’s rivalry game tailgate will be their last. “My grandfather, he graduated from […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy