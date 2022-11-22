ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

High Point University Athletics

Panthers Drop 67-60 Contest to Georgetown in San Juan

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – The High Point University women's basketball team fell to Georgetown on Saturday afternoon, closing out play at the Puerto Rico Clasico. Jenson Edwards led HPU with 19 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. Site: Coliseo Roberto Clemente. Score: High Point 60, Georgetown 67. Records:...
HIGH POINT, NC

