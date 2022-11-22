Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
DNA analysis reveals identity of 19th century “vampire” buried in ConnecticutB.R. ShenoyGriswold, CT
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Related
nrinow.news
N.S. officials recognize local filmmaker
NORTH SMITHFIELD – North Smithfield officials recognized a filmmaker this week who has not only preserved a large piece of town history, but has brought the story to an international audience. Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski and members of the North Smithfield Town Council presented a citation to Christian de...
rinewstoday.com
In the news… for Nov. 26, 2022
Cadillac Lounge in Providence – deadly stabbing of man from Fall River – hearing held closed club for a few days – reopened now. World AIDS Day is Dec. 1st – red scarves will be part of a public art installation at the pedestrian bridge in Providence.
Salve Regina senior softball player killed in Thanksgiving rollover crash in NH
PORTSMOUTH, NH — A Salve Regina University softball player was killed in a rollover crash in Portsmouth, NH on Thanksgiving, according to school officials. Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, New Hampshire, died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital on Thursday, state police said. Police said a 2018 Porsche Macan, driven by...
ABC6.com
‘Buy Nothing’ coat drive spreads warmth throughout Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Coats, gloves, scarves, hats were among the winter gear that took over the Rhode Island State House to keep Providence warm. Becka Carroll, “Buy Nothing” coat drive organizer, told ABC 6 Friday that she aims to reduce waste and keep the community warm before the cold season kicks off.
Turnto10.com
Amazon fulfillment center in Fall River says it prepares all year for Cyber Monday
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Cyber Monday is just a few days away, and companies like Amazon are getting ready for their busiest time of the year. "I expect us to ship maybe between 80,000 and 90,000 Packages per day every single day next week," Katin Miller, the general manager at the Fall River fulfillment center told NBC 10 News.
This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts
It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
Jamestown Press
Bridges to be studied for suicide barrier feasibility
The board of directors for the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority approved a task order to study the feasibility of suicide barriers on the Jamestown Verrazzano and Mount Hope bridges. The task order from the British multinational engineering company Atkins is expected to cost roughly $1 million. Melissa Cotta,...
reportertoday.com
East Bay Community Action Program Announces New Chief Medical Officer
(East Providence, RI, November 22, 2022) - East Bay Community Action Program (EBCAP) is pleased to announce the promotion of Lisa Denny, MD, of Barrington, RI, from Associate Medical Director to EBCAP’s new Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Denny replaces Sarah Fessler, MD, of East Providence, who is stepping down as EBCAP’s CMO after more than 20 years. “EBCAP is grateful to both Dr. Denny and Dr. Fessler for their dedication to improving the health and well-being of those we serve in the community,” states Dennis Roy, EBCAP President and CEO. “We look forward to advancing our community-focused health care services under Dr. Denny’s very capable leadership. And while Dr. Fessler is giving up her duties as EBCAP’s CMO, we look forward to her remaining as an integral member of our health care team,” adds Roy. Fessler plans to continue to care for her patients as well as expand her clinical hours.
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 revisits Tom-Tim-Carl-Harold-Walter the turkey ahead of Thanksgiving
WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — Months after appearing on NBC 10 airwaves, the popular turkey in West Greenwich and Coventry is still milling around the Route 3 area. The beloved bird was spotted at Big River Spirits on Nooseneck Hill Road Wednesday, giving last-minute customers a little holiday cheer.
New England has 3 of the best U.S. small towns to visit for Christmas
One is in Massachusetts, according to TripsToDiscover.com. There are plenty of small towns and cities across the U.S. that celebrate the holidays in a big way, according to TripsToDiscover.com, and three of them are in New England. The travel site recently listed the 21 best small towns to visit for...
rinewstoday.com
ART! The Art of Christmas at Mayor Frank Picozzi’s
It’s b-a-c-k! The artful Christmas decorations of Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi!. Months of work culminate of the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 25th. The Mayor says, “My display is complete. It’ll undergo testing all week but it will be ready for the kids (including the adult ones) the day after Thanksgiving.
ABC6.com
5 Rhode Island compassionate centers given recreational licenses for Dec. 1
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Less than 10 days from the first recreational marijuana sale in Rhode Island, multiple compassion centers from across the state received state approval to begin recreation sale next week. The five compassion centers include:. Aura of Rhode Island in Central Falls. Thomas C. Slater Center...
GoLocalProv
What You Can Buy in RI for $500,000
This week, the folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have three distinct properties in the range of $500,000. One is right by the waterfront, and another is located in Narragansett. And, if you need to get pricing on the value of your home - CLICK HERE. Listed by Jennifer...
fallriverreporter.com
Unique Somerset restaurant known for big portions closes its doors
A Somerset restaurant has closed its doors and it is currently unclear what will become of it. The Railway Cafe announced on social media on Wednesday that the restaurant will no longer be in business at 938 Lees River Avenue. “It is with great sadness that we have to share...
Turnto10.com
New jewelry store opens on Mineral Spring Avenue
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A new jewelry store has opened its doors in North Providence. DeLuca Diamonds at 1744 Mineral Spring Avenue will be open daily through the holiday season. “I’ve been in this business for a long time and it’s great to see the same people after...
moderncampground.com
Celebrate the Holiday Season with Wawaloam Campground’s Festival of Lights
‘Tis the season to be jolly, and there’s nothing more exciting than driving through a sea of lights!. Looking for a fun and exciting activity for the whole family this coming holiday season? Wawaloam Campground (Rhode Island) is set to open its drive-thru holiday light display tomorrow, November 25.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island medical marijuana dispensary application rescinded by state
(WJAR) — The NBC 10 I-Team learned regulators have pulled back the application of a potential medical marijuana dispensary in Rhode Island. Green Wave compassion center was one of the companies selected during a lottery last year awarding five new compassion center licenses. The state rescinded the application selection...
indowncity.com
13 Gifts for People Who Love Rhode Island
Lil Rhody. The Ocean State. Whatever name you have for Rhode Island, we agree it’s a very special place. If there is someone on your gift list this holiday season who harbors a passionate love for the state, then we have a roundup of gifts we recommend!. And, even better, each item is available at a local small business located in downtown Providence, RI.
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Rhode Island accuse two of drug distribution/manufacturing near school
Police allege that a man and a woman from Rhode Island were distributing/manufacturing drugs near a school. According to police, 0n November 17th, the Pawtucket Police Departments Narcotic’s Unit along with Pawtucket Police K-9 Argo, executed a court ordered search warrant on Hancock Street in the city of Pawtucket.
nrinow.news
Conjuring House license sparks debate following latest round of neighbor complaints
BURRILLVILLE – Town Councilors approved a one year entertainment license for the newest owner of the house made famous by The Conjuring movie this week, following a debate regarding whether or not the town can control the issues that have led to ongoing complaints about activity at the property from neighbors.
Comments / 0