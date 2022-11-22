ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
Clayton News Daily

Miranda Lambert Announces Her First Book—Here's How to Preorder

The country star is adding author to her resume as she gears up for the release of her very first book!. The “Tin Man'' songstress took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her fans, writing, “This is something I never thought I’d say, but…..I’m releasing a book!!!!
Clayton News Daily

See Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Dance in the Kitchen While Prepping Their Turkey

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg can make anything look fun, even while cooking Thanksgiving dinner. McCarthy, 50, took to social media on Thursday to show what Thanksgiving preparations look like in her household, and let's just say it's anything but dull. The longtime couple couldn't help but bust a move while preparing their turkey in the hilarious new Instagram video.
Clayton News Daily

A Prince and Dog Trainer Find Love in 'A Royal Corgi Christmas'

You can't have a marathon of holiday movies without one revolving around a royal family. Many times, it's a prince hiding out in America as a regular Joe who falls for a regular Jill and has to reveal his royal heritage to her. But this year's royal fare is a little different—including a cute canine!
Clayton News Daily

Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey Cuddle Up for Poolside Family Holiday Photo

Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey are sending Thanksgiving greetings from Hawaii. The longtime couple—who share three kids together—posed for a snap with the whole family while enjoying a beautiful day in the Aloha State. "Sending Love from Hawai’i!" Vanessa, 42, captioned her post on Instagram Thursday, along with...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy