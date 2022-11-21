ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, GA

thecentersquare.com

Texas company plans new facility outside Athens

ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Millwork firm to bring new jobs to Jackson County

It will mean more jobs for Jackson County: the millwork manufacturing firm Steves and Sons says it will invest more than $100 million and create 170 payroll positions at a new facility in Jackson County. From the Governor’s Office…. Gov. Brian P. Kemp today announced that Steves & Sons,...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Early voting underway in some Georgia counties

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Georgia counties can allow early voting this Saturday, although voting is already underway in two counties. “I’m super excited about this long line,” said voter Karen Horace to Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon. “I am thrilled that other people...
GEORGIA STATE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

NOTICE OF CHANGE OF CORPORATE NAME

NOTICE OF CHANGE OF CORPORATE NAME Notice is given that articles of amendment, which will change the name of CEN Fabrications, Inc. to CED Holdings, Inc. have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. The registered office of the corporation is located at 2180 Smyrna Ridge Court, N.W., Conyers, Georgia 30094. The registered agent at such address is Cary Kramber. 907-87288, 11/23,30,2022.
CONYERS, GA
Oconee Enterprise

Local Post Office operations restructured - Carriers forced to drive longer and Watkinsville employees transferred

Saturday Nov. 19 was the first day that mail carriers spent more time on the road even before delivering mail to the first home on their route. On Nov. 19, mail carriers for all parts of Oconee County except those serving Bogart were required to pick up mail from the processing center at 575 Olympic Drive in Athens, which is about 10 miles from downtown Watkinsville.
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Notice to Debtors and Creditors All creditors of the estate

Notice to Debtors and Creditors All creditors of the estate of Barbara Ann Leavelle late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment. This 8th day of November, 2022 Name: Brenda Leavelle Title: Executor Address: 320 East Clayton Street, Suite 418, Athens, Georgia 30601 908-86872 11/23 30 12/7 14 2022.
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Tres Thomas is sole finalist for Covington city manager job

COVINGTON — A sole finalist for the Covington city manager position has been named. Emory “Tres” Thomas III, who is currently serving as interim city manager, has been selected by the Covington City Council as the top choice for the job. Thomas was interviewed by the council...
COVINGTON, GA
Eater

Will You Drive to Kennesaw for a Whataburger Fix When It Opens Next Week?

Atlantans are fiercely loyal to the restaurants serving their favorite burgers, including their preferred fast food chains. And for fans of Whataburger, the Greater Atlanta burger landscape is about to change once again next week. After months of hype, Texas-based burger chain Whataburger makes its metro Atlanta debut in Kennesaw,...
KENNESAW, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

HEALTH SCORES: Nov. 14 - Nov. 17

♦ Newton High School, 601 Crowell Road, Covington; Nov. 14; Routine; 100/A. These cats and dogs are up for adoption in Henry County. Each animal is listed by their name and pet identification number. For description of any of the animals, visit the Friend's of Henry Animals Facebook page. Click for more.Henry County Adoptable Pets - Week of November 24.
HENRY COUNTY, GA

