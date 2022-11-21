NOTICE OF CHANGE OF CORPORATE NAME Notice is given that articles of amendment, which will change the name of CEN Fabrications, Inc. to CED Holdings, Inc. have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. The registered office of the corporation is located at 2180 Smyrna Ridge Court, N.W., Conyers, Georgia 30094. The registered agent at such address is Cary Kramber. 907-87288, 11/23,30,2022.

