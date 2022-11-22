North Carolina lost its second game in a row, falling to rival N.C. State, 30-27, in double overtime on Friday afternoon in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels finished the 2022 regular season 9-3 and closed the regular season with two conference losses at home. UNC will face Clemson in the ACC Championship game on Saturday at 8 p.m. On "Calling the Schoetts" presented by Blue Shark Vodka, former UNC linebacker Jeff Schoettmer and Inside Carolina's Ross Martin dive into the loss to N.C. State, what went wrong for the Tar Heels, and the takeaways from the disappointing end to the regular season.

