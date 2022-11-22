ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Porterville Recorder

Oklahoma City 123, Chicago 119

CHICAGO (119) DeRozan 12-27 6-8 30, P.Williams 4-7 0-0 11, Vucevic 6-14 0-0 13, Dosunmu 3-7 1-1 7, LaVine 9-23 5-6 27, Jones Jr. 2-4 2-2 6, Green 0-0 1-2 1, Drummond 1-4 2-2 4, Caruso 4-5 2-2 12, Dragic 1-5 0-0 2, White 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 44-101 19-23 119.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Brooklyn hosts Portland after Grant's 44-point game

Portland Trail Blazers (11-8, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (9-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays the Brooklyn Nets after Jerami Grant scored 44 points in the Trail Blazers' 132-129 overtime victory over the New York Knicks. The Nets are 4-4 in home games....
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

Los Angeles plays Indiana, aims for 4th straight home win

Indiana Pacers (11-7, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (11-8, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts Indiana aiming to prolong its three-game home winning streak. The Clippers have gone 6-5 at home. Los Angeles is 3-6 in games decided by 10 or more...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Porterville Recorder

Golden State 129, Utah 118

UTAH (118) Markkanen 9-17 1-1 24, Olynyk 9-13 0-0 21, Vanderbilt 5-8 3-4 13, Clarkson 9-18 3-4 21, Sexton 4-8 4-4 13, Kessler 3-3 2-2 8, Alexander-Walker 3-11 2-2 8, Beasley 4-14 0-0 10, Horton-Tucker 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 46-97 15-17 118. GOLDEN STATE (129) D.Green 6-9 0-0 13, Wiggins...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Porterville Recorder

TEXAS STATE 78, SOUTHERN UTAH 65

Percentages: FG .373, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Jones 3-10, Fausett 2-5, Barnes 0-1, Spurgin 0-1, Healy 0-2, Lemetti 0-2, Butler 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Spurgin). Turnovers: 14 (Allen 2, Anderson 2, Butler 2, Fallah 2, Jones 2, Fausett, Healy, Lemetti, Spurgin). Steals:...
CEDAR CITY, UT
Porterville Recorder

No. 15 Arizona 81, Cal Baptist 63

ARIZONA (5-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.254, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Conner 5-9, Gilbert 4-7, Martinez 0-1, Reese 0-1, Fields 0-3, Loville 0-3, Pueyo 0-1, Clark 0-2) Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 10 (Martinez 2, Pueyo 2, Gilbert 2, Reese 1, Loville 1, Conner 1, Hylton 1) Steals: 13 (Pueyo 3,...
ARIZONA STATE
Porterville Recorder

No. 9 Iowa 73, Oregon St. 59

IOWA (5-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 48.438, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Warnock 2-4, Clark 2-8, Marshall 1-3, Davis 1-2, Martin 0-1, Affolter 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Clark 2, Davis 2, Marshall 1) Turnovers: 9 (Czinano 4, Warnock 2, Marshall 1, Martin 1, Davis 1) Steals: 6 (Marshall 4, Martin 1,...
EUGENE, OR
Porterville Recorder

No. 6 Indiana 96, Auburn 81

INDIANA (6-0) Holmes 10-10 6-6 26, Berger 1-1 0-0 2, Garzon 8-17 1-1 21, Moore-McNeil 5-8 5-6 15, Scalia 3-12 4-6 12, Geary 1-1 0-0 2, Meister 0-0 0-0 0, Bargesser 0-0 0-0 0, Parrish 4-9 6-6 16, Peterson 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 33-61 22-25 96. AUBURN (3-2) Richardson 1-2...
AUBURN, CA
Porterville Recorder

Los Angeles 5, San Jose 2

San Jose110—2 First Period_1, Los Angeles, Anderson-Dolan 1 (Doughty, Lizotte), 8:55. 2, San Jose, Labanc 4 (Hertl, Meier), 13:02. 3, Los Angeles, Danault 7 (Durzi, Arvidsson), 17:54 (pp). Penalties_Lizotte, LA (Tripping), 1:10; Kunin, SJ (Boarding), 6:29; Simek, SJ (Tripping), 16:08. Second Period_4, Los Angeles, Arvidsson 4 (Fiala, Durzi), 4:39....
SAN JOSE, CA
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 25, 2022

New Orleans (11-7) will try to wrap up its Week 6 slate unblemished Friday, visiting Memphis (10-8) at 7 p.m. to complete a two-game road stretch against Southwest Division opponents. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM begins at 6:30. The Pelicans already have Week 6 wins over Golden State and San Antonio.
MEMPHIS, TN

