Read full article on original website
Related
marinelink.com
ABB's Shaft Generator Systems for COSCO's Ten Container Ships
ABB has secured a contract with the Chinese shipyard COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Yangzhou) Co. Ltd., to equip 10 China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited container vessels with its permanent magnet shaft generator systems. Due for delivery by the end of 2025, the order comprises systems for six 14000TEU vessels and...
marinelink.com
Reach Subsea to Add Two ROV Support Vessels to Its Fleet
Norwegian subsea services company Reach Subsea said Thursday it had struck a deal to expand its operating fleet with two ROV support vessels. The company said it had secured "significant vessel capacity for the coming four years" through a deal to buy the multipurpose ROV support vessel Edda Sun for $29 million and through a charter contract for the multipurpose ROV support vessel Go Electra with a duration, including options, through 2027.
marinelink.com
Schottel to Propel Four China-built Wind Turbine Installation Vessels
Schottel azimuth thrusters will propel four newly built wind turbine installation vessels (WTIVs) for Ouyang Offshore in Shanghai. The first vessel will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2022, and these vessels will be able to install giant 16 MW wind turbines. To ensure DP mode maneuverability and precise...
marinelink.com
ABS Publishes Detailed Requirements for Composite Repairs
The ABS Requirements for Bonded and Composite Repairs of Steel Structures and Piping is the latest in a portfolio of technical requirements from the classification organization to support the marine and offshore industries. Particularly with offshore structures that remain at their operation sites for long periods of time, corrosive damage...
marinelink.com
Cobham Satcom Unveils Ku-Ka Dual Band VSAT Antenna
Cobham Satcom, a provider of radio and satellite communications solutions to the maritime and land mobile sectors, has unveiled Sea Tel 1500, a 1.5-meter dual-band, multi-orbit VSAT antenna solution. Available in single Ku- or Ka-band, or as a ‘two antennas in one’ dual Ku-Ka-band configuration, the Sea Tel 1500 enables...
marinelink.com
Xeneta Sees Storm Clouds Gathering for 2023
After over two years of rising rates and overstretched capacity, the rapidly cooling ocean freight market looks set for an “extremely challenging” 2023, according to Oslo-based Xeneta. An in-depth analysis of the latest real-time ocean and air freight rates, combined with expert trend forecasts, suggests that ocean cargo volumes could fall by up to 2.5%, rates will drop “significantly” and weak demand will force increased idling of vessels. The air freight market, analysts predict, will also face a turbulent twelve months.
marinelink.com
Baltic Index Hits 1-week High as Vessel Rates Gain
The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index .BADI touched a one-week high on Thursday, propelled by stronger demand across vessel segments. The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax, and supramax shipping vessels carrying dry bulk commodities, added 58 points, or about 4.9%, to 1,242. The capesize...
marinelink.com
Höegh Autoliners Excercises Option to Buy Höegh Trapper
Höegh Autoliners said it has exercised its option to purchase the 2016-buil car carrier Höegh Trapper for a price of $53. million. The purchase price is considered a bargain as the average market value of the vessel estimated by three different brokers was $96 million by the end of Q3.
Comments / 0