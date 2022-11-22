Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtvy.com
Inmate shot in apparent love triangle, husband charged
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An inmate free on a work release holiday pass was fatally shot early Friday and the estranged husband of a woman with whom the victim kept company charged with Capital Murder. 41-year-old Lashawn Poke died at a home on Sunrise Drive, off Fortner Street near...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Victim identified in early morning shooting in Houston Co.
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The victim from Friday morning’s shooting in Houston County has been identified as Lashawn Poke, 41, of Dothan. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd says his cause of death was a gunshot wound. Sources say Poke was with a woman at the home and...
wdhn.com
Suspect charged in early morning Houston Co. shooting
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The man who is accused of shooting and killing Lashawn Poke has been charged with Capital Murder. Brent Guilford, 35, of Dothan is accused of shooting Poke. The shooting happened just after 3:30 a.m. Friday morning and deputies say Guilford was taken into custody...
Alabama mother of victim in weekend’s double murder calls for an end to gun violence
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Beatrice Hornby, the mother of Jalexius Wells, said she needs God’s strength more than ever right now as it has been difficult to fathom the murder of her daughter. “(I’ve been) Screaming, hollering my heart is broken she is the baby I’m a single parent it’s just like your world just […]
centralrecorder.com
Alabama 14 year-old is charged with capital murderer 2 counts
Alabama Police have arrested a 14 year-old for capital murder. He is accused of shooting two women during a party. Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. was arrested and charged Monday as a juvenile with two counts of capital murder for the Sunday shootings of 21-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean and 20-year-old Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells, according to the Dothan Police Department.
Two women killed in Dothan double homicide
UPDATE: DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police have released the identities of the two women found dead inside of a Dothan residence on Sunday. According to a release from the Dothan Police Department, the victims are 21-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean and 20-year-old Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells, both of Dothan. Neither of the two victims lived at […]
Man dies after crashing into Dothan church
The 36-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene.
International Business Times
14-year-old Boy Arrested For Fatally Shooting 2 Women May Be Charged As An Adult
A 14-year-old boy in Dothan, Alabama was arrested for allegedly shooting two women to death, and may be charged as an adult. Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. was taken into custody Monday for the deaths of Jasmine Danielle Bean, 21, and Ja'Lexius Lashon Wells, 20, the Dothan police said in a statement.
wtvy.com
One killed in Pike County crash
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A single-vehicle crash in Pike County on Wednesday evening resulted in the death of a Mathews man. According to information released from ALEA, at around 6:50 p.m. on November 23, a 2003 Toyota Tacoma left the roadway and overturned on U.S. 231, about 6 miles north of Troy.
WJHG-TV
Serious injuries in Calhoun County crash
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A child was ejected from an SUV, and two other patients were airlifted, following a crash in Calhoun County Thursday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling north on State Road 71 near Duncan Road. The vehicle left the roadway, drove onto the shoulder of the road, and hit a power pole. The collision then caused the SUV to roll end over end.
wdhn.com
Dothan woman arrested, accused of identity theft, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—After a lengthy investigation, a Dothan woman has been arrested and accused of felony identity theft, per the Dothan Police Department. Lauren Melissa Tillery, 35, of Dothan, has been arrested and charged with nine counts of identity theft and three counts of alias writ of arrest. According...
wdhn.com
Close friend of victim in double murder speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — David Campbell’s heart was torn into pieces after finding out the news from social media and phone calls that his ex-girlfriend from middle school Jasmine Danielle Bean was killed Sunday night. “When I seen the pictures it crushed me I dropped my phone and...
wtvy.com
Double murder suspect caught
City of Enterprise to build state of the art recreation center. Enterprise took the first steps in a $30 million project that will change recreational opportunities in the city. Enterprise Fire Department offers Thanksgiving cooking safety tips. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Enterprise Fire Department offered up some important tips...
wtvy.com
2 Wiregrass men arrested after Facebook sting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office released the names and mugshots of two men arrested after a “covert Facebook operation.”. Officials say David “Tony” McCall of Malvern and Michael Glazier of Hartford were arrested in Geneva County for transmitting material harmful to minors, and obscene communication - using a computer to seduce solicit, or lure a child or person believed to be a child.
wdhn.com
Ice and Lights return to Downtown Dothan on Black Friday
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Leisure Services is gearing up for season two of Ice and Lights. Due to the growing success of last year, the rink has moved down Foster Street to allow for a bigger space this year. The festive decorations are up and the staff is...
wdhn.com
Enterprise business destroyed by fire is helped by a Dothan business
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—IN THE SPIRIT OF THANKSGIVING, A DOTHAN BUSINESS HAS LENT A “HELPING HAND” TO AN ENTERPRISE BUSINESS. THAT WAS DESTROYED IN LAST MONTH’S DOWNTOWN FIRE. “MATT AND JENNIE CHANCEY” MAY HAVE LOST “COFFEE CORNER” FIVE WEEKS AGO, BUT TODAY THEY’RE BACK SELLING “CUPS OF...
wtvy.com
Dothan High student section wins 2022 AHSAA Fan Challenge
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wolfpack faithful showed out big for Dothan High’s student section, earning them the title of the best student section in the state of Alabama. The Bama Buzz announced on Instagram that Dothan was chosen as the winner of the inaugural Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Fan Challenge after their video submission received the most interactions of all the finalists during the open voting period.
WJHG-TV
Sneads man in critical condition after Jackson County crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A driver is in critical condition after troopers say he was ejected from his vehicle in an accident. On Monday afternoon, Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash scene on Messer Road at State Road 69. According to officials, a 36-year-old Sneads man was driving...
wdhn.com
Dothan restauranteur says harassment and slander of her name are the reasons for her $25 million request
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan restaurant owner is asking for millions of dollars to be paid after she says she was harassed and slandered. Latonya Dorsey, the owner of Mama T’s is asking for $25 million from the city of Dothan after her bid for the child feeding program that is now under federal investigation was exposed, to another business that eventually outbid her.
Satsuma ‘Farm Day’ returns in North Jackson Co. Saturday
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Around a century ago, Jackson County was considered the satsuma capital of the world, before all the trees died in a freeze. As the crops have recovered, a local farmer decided to host her first ever ‘Farm Day’ in 2021, welcoming people to come and pick their own satsumas and […]
Comments / 3