The Black Friday sales are in full swing and the real bargains have emerged from the woodwork. If you happen to be looking for a discount on gaming, it’s an especially great time, particularly if you’re in the market for the latest generation of consoles and don’t want to break the bank. That’s where the Xbox series S comes in. Compared with the more powerful series X (£449, Amazon.co.uk), the series S is a digital-only offering in a smaller package that can play the same games as its counterpart, just without the 4K resolution. It’s also an excellent way to...

32 MINUTES AGO