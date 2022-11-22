Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
Bath & Body Works's Buy 3, Get 3 Promo is Back for Black Friday
If you love it when your home smells of Tree Farm or Pumpkin Pecan Waffles, then you'll love the Black Friday sales at Bath & Body Works. Founded back in 1990, the body care and home fragrance company has made millions of households (and people) smell heavenly. There always seems to be a sale there, but the best deals are usually found during the holidays, especially, during the week of Black Friday.
The Meta Quest 2 deal you don’t want to miss in Amazon’s Black Friday sale
The biggest shopping event of the year, Black Friday is here. It serves as the best time to bag a bargain on tech and gaming devices, and we’ve just spotted an impressive deal on the Meta quest 2 in the Amazon Black Friday sale.The price of the Meta quest 2 has been on something of a rollercoaster since its launch. It debuted at an introductory price of £299 before Meta increased it to £399 – using the excuse of production costs and economic conditions around the world.Owing to this price hike, we’ve been on the hunt for a very good deal. Luckily,...
This Xbox series S Black Friday deal sees the games console reduced to its lowest ever price
The Black Friday sales are in full swing and the real bargains have emerged from the woodwork. If you happen to be looking for a discount on gaming, it’s an especially great time, particularly if you’re in the market for the latest generation of consoles and don’t want to break the bank. That’s where the Xbox series S comes in. Compared with the more powerful series X (£449, Amazon.co.uk), the series S is a digital-only offering in a smaller package that can play the same games as its counterpart, just without the 4K resolution. It’s also an excellent way to...
Black Friday online sales are estimated to hit a record-breaking $9 billion — and Walmart was the most searched retailer this year
Walmart was the most searched for followed by Target, Kohls, and Amazon, according to data gathered by advertising technology company.
