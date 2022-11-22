Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Herrin’s Hometown Christmas Winter Wonderland scheduled for Nov. 26
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hometown Christmas Winter Wonderland will be Saturday, November 26. According to a release from the Herrin Chamber of Commerce, events will go from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can meet Santa, play snow games, go sock ice skating and more. Other events will include...
Former 'American Pickers' guest 'Hobo Jack' facing court date due to code violations
LITCHFIELD, Ill — An Illinois man best known for appearing on the History Channel show "American Pickers" is locked in a legal battle over his collectibles. Ninety-year-old Jack Sophir has been collecting antiques his whole life. “It’s more than a fascination,” said Jack Sophir. “It’s an obsession.”...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two free Thanksgiving Day dinners planned in Centralia
There will be two free Thanksgiving Dinners served in Centralia this year. The Poplar Place at 323 North Poplar will host their 18th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner from 11 to two on Thursday. Your invited along with your family to join in person for a complimentary traditional Thanksgiving Dinner. Dine-In and Carry-Out will be available with no reservations. If you need delivery, Tuesday is the deadline to call the Poplar Place at (618) 532-1747. Calls will be accepted from one to five. 800 dinners were prepared last year, but they are anticipating 900 to attend this year. 40 turkeys and 20 hams are being prepared for the dinner. Volunteers join the Poplar Place staff in making the annual Thanksgiving Day meal possible.
southernillinoisnow.com
Two sentenced to prison in Marion County Court
Two Centralia residents were sentenced to prison after entering negotiated pleas in Marion County Court on Tuesday. 29-year-old Dereck Woods of East 16th was sentenced to three years in prison for possession of under five grams of methamphetamine. The sentence will be served consecutive to a nine year prison term handed down in Clinton County Court for residential burglary. As part of the plea, all other charges pending against Woods were dismissed.
Elderly Belleville couple waiting years on city to fix sinkhole problem
A homeowner in Belleville never dreamed he’d be dealing with such a problem at 86 years old.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, November 22nd, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 27-year-old man who said he was homeless for violation of an order of protection. Brian Scott was taken into custody and the Marion County Jail after allegedly going into a business where a person protected by the order was employed. Salem Police arrested 53-year-old Bryan Hester...
kbsi23.com
3 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday morning in Jefferson County. Christine E. Mason, 24, from Chicago was driving a 2009 gray Nissan Altima southbound on Interstate 57 near milepost 92. She struck the rear end of a camper being pulled by...
KMOV
Fenton man kidnapped woman, drove around with her and children while he delivered food: Police
CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) – A Fenton man is accused of kidnapping a woman and two children. Jaquan K. Banks, 26, is accused of kidnapping a woman from a home in Collinsville, Illinois on Saturday at gunpoint. The suspect then allegedly drove the woman to Berkeley and assaulted her. Banks...
wgel.com
Three Calls Monday For Greenville Firefighters
Greenville Fire Protection District firefighters were called three times Monday afternoon. The first alarm of a tractor fire was at 12:16 p.m. at a farm south of Greenville near Illinois Rt. 143. Fire Chief Dennis Wise said the tractor owner almost had the fire out by the time firemen arrived....
ABC7 Chicago
Man accused of rioting at Capitol Jan. 6 made suicidal comments before crash that killed woman
CHICAGO -- A downstate man charged in the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol may have been attempting to end his life when he caused a wrong-way crash on Interstate 55 that killed a 35-year-old Skokie woman, according to a police report of the incident. The report offers new...
Boy in critical condition after Belleville shooting, one arrested
An 11-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Belleville.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, November 20th, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 59-year-old Lebanon man for felony retail theft at the Salem Walmart store. Michael Lyday was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. 21-year-old Deiaja Lowe of North Maple in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police for driving on a...
KFVS12
“Major” crash reported on northbound I-57 in Jefferson County, Ill.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to take an alternate route if they are traveling on Interstate 57 toward Mount Vernon. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a “major” crash has been reported on I-57 northbound at the 91 milepost. This is south of Mount...
Insane Illinois Woman Bites And Urinates On Four Police Officers
Witnessing A Crazy Person Getting Arrested In Illinois. Several years ago, I was hanging out with some friends at a bar called O'Neil's right here on East State Street in Rockford. We were having a late lunch and a couple of beers while watching a game on a Saturday afternoon.
southernillinoisnow.com
Autopsy to be completed on Centralia man found at foot of his deer stand
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon says an autopsy will be held Monday to try and determine what led to the death of a 59-year-old Centralia man at the foot of his deer stand in a wooded area east of Centralia Friday morning. Martin Metzger was pronounced deceased on the scene...
advantagenews.com
Sheriff’s Department vehicle in Alton traffic crash
A Madison County Sheriff’s Department vehicle was involved in a traffic crash late Saturday morning in Alton. The accident happened just before noon at the intersection of Homer Adams Parkway and Humbert Road. Further information about the crash, including the other vehicle(s) and any injuries are not known at...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem City Council gets update on West Whitaker Street project
The Salem City Council Monday night received an update on public works projects. Public Works Director Annette Solo says the West Whitaker Street project is moving along quickly. “They need about 15 more good days of weather to get that job done. They started bringing in rock and everything today...
2 18-year-olds, juveniles arrested in Shiloh car theft
The St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office has charged two 18-year-olds for allegedly stealing a car earlier this month with a pair of juveniles.
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police to Conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 (Interim) Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) in Fayette and Marion County during December. OREPs allow the ISP to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers (front and...
feastmagazine.com
For over 25 years, Chef's Shoppe in Edwardsville has been a community staple
Edwardsville’s famous Chef's Shoppe began because someone needed a cookie cutter. Vicki Primrose was shopping for cookie cutters in 1997, and found to her dismay that there was no place in Edwardsville, Illinois, to buy one. The little shop Primrose launched immediately became a popular source for cooking and baking equipment – with a wide selection of cookie cutters, of course.
