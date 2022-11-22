Read full article on original website
Do I need a license to sell food made in my home in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Home bakers and cooking entrepreneurs looking to start a business in Illinois may be wondering: is it legal to sell food I make at home? Prior to 2022, Illinois Cottage Food Law limited the sale of food made in the home to farmers’ markets. But starting in January 2022, with the […]
Keep An Eye Out for “Frost Flowers” Like The Ones Photographed in Illinois
As someone who enjoys camping, hiking and just generally appreciates the day-to-day miracles of nature, I am a member of a number of different outdoor groups on Facebook that offer me an opportunity to see nature's beauty. Some of these places, like Shawnee National Forest, I have visited myself. Others, like the Redwood Forests out west, are still on my travel bucket list.
Stop Making The 5 Thanksgiving Side Dishes Illinoisans Hate the Most
90% of us plan to make one less Thanksgiving side dish this year. If you're not sure which one to eliminate, one of these hated dishes should be good enough. Time for our favorite gluttonous holiday, Thanksgiving. Absolutely nothing is more American than giving thanks and stuffing ourselves to the point it causes physical discomfort. There I'll be, on the couch after large helpings of turkey, mashed potatoes & gravy, green bean casserole, stuffing, deviled eggs, cornbread, and corn casserole.
Duty calls: New military assignment prompts Metro East pizza shop to seek new owner
O'FALLON, Ill — Husband-and-wife duo Cory and Brittany Flament lived their version of the American Dream by opening their own pizza shop back in 2015, Cory said. But now their lives are taking them in a new direction. Cory Flament, a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy who has...
Payment of up to $400 in Family Relief Plan for Illinois residents
woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Illinois, you might want to check your bank statement to see if you got some money from the state of Illinois. You probably have and may not have noticed it. It's not a ton of money, but it's still a payment up to $400.
KFVS12
SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital president to leave for new leadership role
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - After several years of serving as president of SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital, Jeremy Bradford will be leaving. According to a release from the hospital on Tuesday, November 22, Bradford will be leaving for a new leadership role as president and CEO of CalvertHealth in Prince Frederick, Maryland.
Illinois Residents Are Being Duped By This Innocent-Looking Lost Dog Scam
There are many benefits to living in a social media age, but unfortunately, there are a lot of disadvantages that come along with it. We all turn to social media to share and get information for pretty much anything, but this gives scammers the perfect opportunity to take advantage of us too.
FOX2now.com
Elderly Illinois couple has waited 2 years for city to fix sinkhole problem
Robert Payne, 86, said he has been calling Belleville officials for nearly two years about a sinkhole issue caused by old, underground sewer pipes. The board of aldermen has appropriated money for a fix, but the work hasn’t been done and one sinkhole is roughly 3 feet deep. Elderly...
Is it illegal to throw leaves in the trash in Illinois?
CHICAGO - Here is a fact that you may not have been aware of. It is illegal in Illinois to throw fallen leaves out with the trash. Leaves that end up in landfills turn to methane, a greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change. Environmental experts say it is better...
Missouri Warns You Need to Get Rid of This Invasive Plant Now
I don't think of plants as being out to get me. The state of Missouri says that I need to change my thinking as there's an invasive species that they advise finding and getting rid of now. They mean today. At this moment if possible. The plant in question is...
I'm so overcome with emotion": Illinois transplant recipient meets mother of donor
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was an introduction and a reunion all at once.On Saturday, the recipient of an organ donation met the mother of the woman who saved his life.Andrea Morgan was overcome with emotion at the meeting.Her daughter, Andreona Williams, was just 20 when she died from asthma complications in 2018.Her family made the decision to donate her organs. Her heart saved the life of Tom Johnson.Johnson wrote the family to thank them in 2019 but didn't hear back until last week.They arranged a meeting so Andreona's family could hear her heartbeat one more time."I'm so overcome with emotion, it's amazing to hear her heartbeat again," Morgan said while holding back tears. "I've been praying to meet the family for ever since my transplant. I absolutely had to. I wanted to thank her for this gift," Johnson said. The Indiana Donor Network helped arrange their meeting.About 3,400 Americans are currently waiting for heart transplants.
Up to $30,000 available for homeowners in Illinois from the state
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you struggling to pay your rent or home mortgage in Illinois? Thankfully, there is some good news that can really help you out. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Illinois? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.
Is it legal to eat while driving in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you’re in a hurry and need to eat, a stop at a drive-thru can provide a quick meal break. But is it legal to eat in your car while driving in Illinois? Illinois has more than 300,000 distracted driving crashes every year, and according to 2020 Census data, Illinois had […]
Updated NWS Forecast Says Missouri & Illinois in for Wet Winter
If you don't like snow, it would be best to not look at the updated long-range forecast from the National Weather Service. If it's accurate, both Missouri and Illinois could be in for a very wet winter. There are some important things to note here first. #1 - This is...
wish989.com
Jury Finds Gardner Guilty of Murder
MT. VERNON – After only two hours of deliberation Thursday, a Jefferson County Jury found a 31-year-old Woodlawn man guilty of the 2021 murder of Jamarco Foulks at a Mt. Vernon bar. Multiple video clips were projected onto a big screen in the courtroom and State’s Attorney Sean Featherstun...
13-year-old killed, 3 teens injured in St. Clair County drive-by shooting Saturday
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A 13-year-old was killed, and three other teens were injured after a drive-by shooting in the Washington Park community of St. Clair County Saturday. Johnny McCline, a Mason/Clark Middle School student, was shot and killed. The other students were shot and survived their injuries.
Can I smoke weed in my yard in Illinois? It depends
(WTVO) — Cannabis has been legal in Illinois for going on three years, but many residents still have questions on where they can legally enjoy the plant. While it is illegally to smoke in public places, such as on a front porch, residents can enjoy marijuana on their private property, according to Block Club Chicago. […]
This Is the #1 State Illinois & Missouri Residents Move To Most
If residents of Missouri and Illinois decide they want to live somewhere else, where do they move to most? There are different answers for each state, but both do have one state in common as their go-to moving destination. This is based on a brand new ranking shared by Stacker....
WAND TV
Stats after first weekend of Illinois firearm season
ILLINOIS, (WAND)- In the first weekend of the Illinois deer season hunters in Illinois have already harvested a preliminary total of 52,354 deer. According to the State, hunters took 478,964 deer during the first firearm weekend in 2021. Illinois’ seven-day firearm deer season ends Dec. 1-4. Other deer hunting...
