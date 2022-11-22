ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, IL

WOMI Owensboro

Keep An Eye Out for “Frost Flowers” Like The Ones Photographed in Illinois

As someone who enjoys camping, hiking and just generally appreciates the day-to-day miracles of nature, I am a member of a number of different outdoor groups on Facebook that offer me an opportunity to see nature's beauty. Some of these places, like Shawnee National Forest, I have visited myself. Others, like the Redwood Forests out west, are still on my travel bucket list.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Stop Making The 5 Thanksgiving Side Dishes Illinoisans Hate the Most

90% of us plan to make one less Thanksgiving side dish this year. If you're not sure which one to eliminate, one of these hated dishes should be good enough. Time for our favorite gluttonous holiday, Thanksgiving. Absolutely nothing is more American than giving thanks and stuffing ourselves to the point it causes physical discomfort. There I'll be, on the couch after large helpings of turkey, mashed potatoes & gravy, green bean casserole, stuffing, deviled eggs, cornbread, and corn casserole.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

I'm so overcome with emotion": Illinois transplant recipient meets mother of donor

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was an introduction and a reunion all at once.On Saturday, the recipient of an organ donation met the mother of the woman who saved his life.Andrea Morgan was overcome with emotion at the meeting.Her daughter, Andreona Williams, was just 20 when she died from asthma complications in 2018.Her family made the decision to donate her organs. Her heart saved the life of Tom Johnson.Johnson wrote the family to thank them in 2019 but didn't hear back until last week.They arranged a meeting so Andreona's family could hear her heartbeat one more time."I'm so overcome with emotion, it's amazing to hear her heartbeat again," Morgan said while holding back tears. "I've been praying to meet the family for ever since my transplant. I absolutely had to. I wanted to thank her for this gift," Johnson said. The Indiana Donor Network helped arrange their meeting.About 3,400 Americans are currently waiting for heart transplants.
ILLINOIS STATE
R.A. Heim

Up to $30,000 available for homeowners in Illinois from the state

money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you struggling to pay your rent or home mortgage in Illinois? Thankfully, there is some good news that can really help you out. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Illinois? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.
ILLINOIS STATE
wish989.com

Jury Finds Gardner Guilty of Murder

MT. VERNON – After only two hours of deliberation Thursday, a Jefferson County Jury found a 31-year-old Woodlawn man guilty of the 2021 murder of Jamarco Foulks at a Mt. Vernon bar. Multiple video clips were projected onto a big screen in the courtroom and State’s Attorney Sean Featherstun...
MOUNT VERNON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I smoke weed in my yard in Illinois? It depends

(WTVO) — Cannabis has been legal in Illinois for going on three years, but many residents still have questions on where they can legally enjoy the plant. While it is illegally to smoke in public places, such as on a front porch, residents can enjoy marijuana on their private property, according to Block Club Chicago. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WAND TV

Stats after first weekend of Illinois firearm season

ILLINOIS, (WAND)- In the first weekend of the Illinois deer season hunters in Illinois have already harvested a preliminary total of 52,354 deer. According to the State, hunters took 478,964 deer during the first firearm weekend in 2021. Illinois’ seven-day firearm deer season ends Dec. 1-4. Other deer hunting...
ILLINOIS STATE

