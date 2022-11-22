Read full article on original website
flaglernewsweekly.com
Celtic Angels Shine for the Holiday Season at Flagler Auditorium
PALM COAST, Fla. (November 25, 2022) As Palm Coast residents finished off the last of the Thanksgiving turkey and started the annual trek toward the Christmas holiday, it was the perfect time for the Celtic Angels to grace the stage. Seats were full on Friday evening at the Flagler Auditorium...
flaglernewsweekly.com
The Legacy of the Josh Crews Gala Lives On
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. Just like Peter Pan, Joe Rizzo shall remain forever ageless to those who knew him. It was difficult to walk through the Josh Crews Gala on Friday evening and not expect to see his smiling face welcoming guests and amping up the party. But on another level...
foodgressing.com
Daytona Beach Area Holiday 2022 Events & Things to Do
Now that Hurricane Nicole has passed, visitors and residents will discover a wide range of holiday events and spectaculars to enjoy during their visit to the Daytona Beach Area this winter. Whether it’s a holiday light display, one of the largest car shows and swap meets in America or holiday...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Calendar: See the 64th-annual Gaslight Parade
Where: Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Route 100, Palm Coast. Details: The Celtic Angels and Knights are coming to town to spread Irish holiday cheer. Enjoy live music and dance by the Trinity Ensemble. Tickets cost $44-$54 for adults; $5 for children under 18. Call the box office at 386-437-7547. 64th-annual...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Happy Thanksgiving
Ever wonder what Thanksgiving was like in the early days of Flagler County?. Last week as we started to think about the upcoming holiday, I began to wonder what the first Thanksgiving in Bunnell or Flagler County must have been like. Reaching out to the area’s historians, researcher and author...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Thanksgiving Miracle In the Nick Of Time for Flagler Families
For the last several years the Palm Coast Fire Department assisted Pastor Jearlyn Dennie of Jearlyn Ministries Inc. with cooking turkeys for Thanksgiving. In the beginning, it was one or two, but as the years went on so did the ask. Last year Firefighter Brant Gammon suggested that he easily smoke several turkeys at once.
Lollygaggers Sports Pub and Grill to Open Eustis Location
“It’ll be around 10,000 square feet,” Owner Morgan Cook tells What Now Orlando. “It’s got a downstairs area and two upstairs lofts, a beautiful location. There will be outdoor seating as well—the city of Eustis is absolutely amazing.”
palmcoastobserver.com
Waterfront Park groundbreaking event scheduled for Nov. 30
The city of Palm Coast has received a multi-year grant through the Florida Inland Navigation District (FIND) for enhancements to Waterfront Park to build non-motorized boat access. This will provide access for kayaks, paddleboards, canoes, row boats, and others, further adding to residents’ recreational experience at one of Palm Coast’s...
Daytona Beach businesses welcome weekend crowds after costly hurricane season
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Many businesses in Volusia County are still recovering from the destruction of the last hurricane season. The coast is welcoming visitors for the 49th annual Turkey Run, a classic car show and swap meet at the Daytona International Speedway. Evelyn Hone is an 83-year-old New...
abandonedway.com
History of Abandoned Putnam Hotel – 20 Haunted Pictures
Putnam Hotel is an abandoned hotel located at 225 West New York Avenue, in the heart of DeLand, and just a few blocks away from Stetson University, Florida, U.S. Prior to the construction of the Putnam Hotel, the first hotel on this site was built in 1880 by Henry Addison DeLand, the city’s founder. In 1906, Benjamin Edward Brown purchased the hotel and managed the hotel along with his wife. Unfortunately, the original structure burned down when an explosion in the basement set the building on fire in 1921.
mynews13.com
Wilbur-by-the-Sea tradition lives on for family after storm damage
With the holidays in full swing, many families along the coast are still thinking about the devastating impacts left behind by recent storms. Many beachside homes in Volusia County were severely damaged by Hurricane Nicole. For Chad Hoge and his family, spending Thanksgiving at his mother's Wilbur-by-the-Sea home is yearly...
mynews13.com
Daytona Beach visitors making their way back post-storm damage
As the recovery from two major storms continues along the coastlines of Florida, visitors at the world's most famous beach are starting to return to Volusia County. The estimated price tag is in the tens of millions. “My grandfather used to drive the big Winnebago down to the beach,” smiled...
denisesanger.com
Best Things To Do In New Smyrna Beach
Exploring and Enjoying the Best of What New Smyrna Beach Has To Offer. New Smyrna Beach. Truly a gem on the Atlantic Ocean side of Florida with nearby neighbors including Kennedy Space Center, Canaveral National Seashore and Daytona Beach. With so many popular attractions, you can be certain you will...
mynews13.com
Daytona store owner hopes Black Friday begins business rebound after Hurricane Nicole damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Black Friday is the busiest shopping day of the year with more than 114 million people expected to hit the stores. From big box stores to small businesses and even to consumers, everyone has been impacted in some type of way this year. For many, it’s been inflation. But for one Volusia County business, it’s been storm recovery.
Action News Jax
Several American Airlines flights from Miami diverted to Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update 12:27 p.m.: Ground stop has been lifted. Due to weather conditions, several American Airlines flights are landing in Jacksonville International Airport. These flights, which originated from Miami, were diverted to Jacksonville and other Florida airports. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action...
Dreaming of beachfront real estate? Much of Florida's coast is at risk of storm erosion that can cause homes to collapse, as Daytona just saw
Back-to-back hurricanes left an unnerving scene on the Florida coast in November 2022: Several houses, and even swimming pools, were left dangling over the ocean as waves eroded the property beneath them. Dozens of homes and condo buildings in the Daytona Beach area were deemed unsafe. The destruction has raised a disturbing question: How much property along the rest of the Florida coast is at risk of collapse, and can it be saved? As the director of iAdapt, the International Center for Adaptation Planning and Design at the University of Florida, I have been studying climate adaptation issues for the...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man, 89, fights off wild hogs while walking dog in Palm Coast neighborhood
PALM COAST, Fla. - An 89-year-old man wants change in his Palm Coast neighborhood after he was attacked by two wild hogs while taking his dog out for a walk. David Reisman tells FOX 35 the animals launched at him on his front porch at 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 8. "The first one jumped on me. The second grabbed our little dog Riley," he said.
stetson.edu
Meet New DeLand Mayor Chris Cloudman ’12 MBA
Stetson’s close relationship with the City of DeLand certainly won’t end with the departure of the popular Bob Apgar, the city’s mayor for the past 21 years. In fact, it could grow even stronger. In mid-November, Apgar, who did not seek reelection, passed the reigns to one...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man crushed to death by large tree limb in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. - A 71-year-old Florida man was crushed to death by a large tree limb while cutting trees on Covey Hill Way in DeLand Monday morning, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies said Gary Clancy of DeLeon Springs was using a chainsaw to cut trees in a field when...
Neighbors call for pause in plans for 2 high-rise condo buildings along Volusia County coastline
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some people are calling for a pause on plans to build two high-rise condominium buildings along the Volusia County coastline. Following a destructive hurricane season along the beach, some are saying the plans should be reassessed. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Some...
