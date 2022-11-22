Read full article on original website
University of Virginia Student Shoots Dead 3 People, 2 Wounded and Runs Away. Police Still SearchingBryan DijkhuizenCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
Augusta Free Press
Preview: Virginia hosts Minnesota, ECU and Liberty in Cavalier Classic
The Virginia women’s basketball team will host the 36th Cavalier Classic this weekend at John Paul Jones Arena, with 2 p.m. contests against Minnesota (Saturday) and East Carolina (Sunday) on the docket. In addition, Liberty will take on the Pirates on Saturday and the Golden Gophers on Sunday, with...
Augusta Free Press
‘Nobody had a losing mentality’: How Coach Mox has turned Virginia around
To say that Virginia head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton has turned the Cavaliers’ women’s basketball program around in a hurry would be putting it mildly. UVA improved to 6-0 on the season with a 62-41 win over Campbell at John Paul Jones Arena on Wednesday night, giving the Wahoos more victories than they had all of last season with still three games left in the month of November.
streakingthelawn.com
Five takeaways from UVA basketball’s straightforward win over Maryland Eastern-Shore
In the #5 Virginia Cavaliers fifth game of the season, the ‘Hoos took care of business against Maryland Eastern-Shore to the tune of a 72-45 final score. After the dominant win and ahead of Tuesday’s road contest against Michigan, we’ve got five takeaways. Jayden Gardner returns to...
streakingthelawn.com
The analytical explanation for UVA men’s basketball’s vast offensive improvement
Night and day...that is the only way to describe the difference in offensive production with this year’s Virginia Cavaliers’ men’s basketball team. UVA went into Vegas and scored 1.40 points per possession (PPP) against Baylor, one of the best defensive teams in the country. This would have been a season high in 2021-22. They followed that up with another quality performance of 1.15 PPP against a tough Illinois team. The Hoos currently rank as the nation's 15th best offensive team according to Bart Torvik, which is even higher than their defensive ranking.
Virginia Basketball to Play in 2023 Fort Myers Tip-Off Tournament
Virginia, West Virginia, SMU, and Wisconsin make up the four-team field for the 2023 Fort Myers Tip-Off
Three-Star Wide Receiver Decommits From Virginia Football
One of UVA's wide receiver commits in the class of 2023 reopened his recruitment on Wednesday
247Sports
[POD] Virginia basketball's ceiling just got a little higher feat. Streaking the Lawn's Zach Carey
The Virginia men's basketball team probably had the best weekend in college basketball. The 'Hoos beat two elite teams, then No. 5 Baylor and No. 19 Illinois, and are now a top five team. Wahoos247's Jacquie Franciulli invites Streaking the Lawn's Zach Carey to discuss the Wahoos and what the...
iheart.com
Final Farewell To South Florida Football Star Killed In UVA Shooting
South Florida family and friends of a University of Virginia football player killed on campus earlier this month will be able to say a final goodbye this weekend. A viewing for D'Sean Perry is set for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight at the Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church from 4 to 8p. His funeral will take place Saturday afternoon at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. Earl Sims Jr. Perry's football coach at Gulliver Prep says he was a gentle giant with a smile that could light up a room. He was also a gifted artist. Perry was at U-V-A on a full football scholarship, set to graduate this spring with the goal of playing in the NFL. He's one of three players shot and killed on a bus returning from a field trip. The suspect, a former walk-on player, faces second-degree murder charges.
CBS Sports
Liberty vs. New Mexico State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
Current Records: New Mexico State 4-6; Liberty 8-3 The Liberty Flames are 3-1 against the New Mexico State Aggies since October of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Flames and New Mexico State will face off in an FBS Independents battle at noon ET at Williams Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
MaxPreps
High school football rankings: Bishop Gorman finishes No. 1 in final Nevada MaxPreps Top 25
The high school football season in Nevada came to a close over the weekend with champions crowned at Allegiant Stadium and Carson High School. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) was among the victors, beating Bishop Manogue (Reno) 70-6 to capture the Class 5A crown. That victory helped propel the Gaels to the No. 1 ranking in the final state MaxPreps Top 25.
NBC12
UVA Strong T-shirts available now
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Strong t-shirts are available at the UVA bookstore and online. 100% of the proceeds from these shirts go to the families of the shooting victims through the UVA Strong Fund. James Dowell works at UVA and bought a few shirts. “I think it’s affected everyone....
virginiapublicradio.org
UVA nurse fights stigma surrounding lung cancer
The holiday season is here, and for many people that means more time with family, but one Charlottesville woman says she can’t go home. Instead, she’s trying to fulfil her mother’s dying wish, as Sandy Hausman reports.
Did UVA's Threat Assessment Team overlook red flags prior to fatal shooting?
In the wake of the deadly shootings of three UVA football players, Bill Leighty, Tim Kaine's former chief of staff, said he thinks the university made some mistakes.
Augusta Free Press
Anti-‘Woke’ UVA alum group names first executive director, scaling up operations
A right-wing UVA alum group that claims to want to preserve free speech, promote intellectual diversity and protect the legacy of Thomas Jefferson has appointed journalist and editor James A. Bacon Jr. as executive director. Bacon, a UVA alum, will head up The Jefferson Council, which launched in 2020 as...
royalexaminer.com
Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA
The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
jammin1057.com
NBC 29 News
City Council comments on the emergency response to the UVA shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The decision for Charlottesville’s first emergency management coordinator has been delayed for quite some time, however a candidate, Jeremy Evans, has now been appointed and ratified. Council met to ratify the appointment and address the concerns of many citizens regarding the recent shooting at UVA.
Earl Hamner’s Thanksgiving Memory
For several years during the infancy of Blue Ridge Life Magazine (back then Nelson County Life) Earl Hamner wrote poems and stories for us that we luckily got to include in the pages of the magazine. We remained dear friends with Earl until his death back in March of 2016.
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones' parents speak out ahead of arraignment hearing
UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.'s father reportedly said his son had been "paranoid" a month before the shooting that left three UVA football players dead.
wfirnews.com
UVA receives email threat to planned memorial service
The University of Virginia Police Department says UVA received a threatening email today in advance of the planned 3:30 pm memorial service for the three students fatally shot earlier this week. The department says “We are taking all reasonable measures to ensure the safety our our patrons and the security of the facility.”
