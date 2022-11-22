Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) is on sale at Black Friday discounts of up to $105
For a blazing fast tablet duo with a crazy powerful processor under the hood and quite possibly the greatest jumbo-sized screens in the industry right now, Apple's latest 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros have sure gotten a lot of discounts in a very narrow window of time. We're obviously not...
CNET
iOS 16.1: These iPhone Features Just Landed on Your Phone
Apple's iOS 16.1 was released in late October, about a month after iOS 16 was released. While iOS 16 came with a way to unsend messages, further lock screen customization and more, iOS 16.1 brings new features, tweaks and fixes to compatible iPhones (and iPads with iPadOS 16). Here's what's...
Apple Watch owners just got an exciting free upgrade
WatchOS 9 brings a new feature that should make the Apple Watch much more appealing
Apple Insider
Black Friday deal: Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 lifetime license just $29.99
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Now throughBlack Friday, save 88% on a lifetime Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 license. This special offer delivers the lowest price on record for the suite of Office tools. With this...
AOL Corp
Lowe’s just unveiled its 2022 Black Friday deals, and they’re too good to miss
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Aren’t you so glad retailers have stopped waiting...
Phone Arena
Apple's entire iPhone 14 family is sold with $300 Walmart gift cards right now (no trade-in needed)
Although the "easiest" way to get one of Apple's latest and greatest handsets at a big discount (of up to 100 percent!) this holiday season is clearly to trade in a recent high-end smartphone in mint condition and open a new line of service with your preferred carrier, that's not a path many prospective iPhone 14 series buyers are willing to take for a number of fairly obvious reasons.
CNET
263+ Best Black Friday Deals Available to Buy Right Now
If you just want the best Black Friday deals available to shop today, you've landed at the right place. Thanksgiving is the unofficial start of Black Friday deals, which means the time has finally arrived to get all the best discounts. Our team of experts is sorting through thousands of deals each day to bring you only the absolute best Black Friday deals. Be sure to check everything out below and come back often, as we will be updating this throughout the whole weekend.
BLESS IT.... If your iPhone won't turn on or is frozen!
BLESS IT.... If your iPhone won't turn on or is frozen!
Apple AirPods Pro 2 are back in stock at their cheapest price ever, but act fast
Amazon has discounted the AirPods Pro 2 by $50 for Black Friday. AppleAnd saving $50 on AirPods isn't the only Apple deal you'll want to take a bite of!
CNET
Unlock Your Computer's Hidden List of Wi-Fi Passwords
The first time you set up your home Wi-Fi network, you connect all of your devices to the internet, like your phone and laptop, and then probably never really think about your password. That is, until a friend or family member comes over and wants to hop on your internet.
Here's every Samsung phone, tablet, and wearable that will get four years of Android updates
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The lack of long-term OS and security support has long been a stick to beat Android-based mobile devices with. But there are encouraging signs of change on the horizon, and in early 2022 Samsung made a commitment for a far longer lifespan of updates for its phones, tablets, foldables, and wearables.
Apple Insider
How to grab an image on an iPhone and drop it onto an iPad
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — It's as if you are physically picking up an image from your iPhone and dropping it down onto youriPad — Universal Clipboard is copy and paste that can look magical, but also has exceptional practical use.
iPhone & iPad: How to clear cache, history, and cookies
It doesn’t take long for caches to fill up on iOS. From the default Safari browser, to third-party apps, follow along for how to clear the cache, history, and cookies on iPhone and iPad. While clearing the cache in Safari is quick and easy with one fell swoop, the...
PC Gamer
This Black Friday 1TB SSD deal is almost too cheap not to buy
For $50, this capable 1TB SanDisk Plus SSD is a great option to replace an old hard drive
ZDNet
10+ Black Friday iPad deals: The iPad Pro and Mini are already on sale
The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. Although Black Friday isn't until the end of this month, there are already great deals to be had on your favorite tech products. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals like $100 off...
You’re using Google Maps wrong – all the hidden iPhone features you need to know
RECKON you're a Google Maps pro? There might be a few tricks that you've missed. Here are five tips to instantly upgrade your Google Maps game on iPhone. You can long-press on the Google Maps app to gain quick access to several tricks. It's thanks to an Apple feature called...
T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals: 4 free iPhone 14s on a $100/month unlimited 5G plan
The iPhone 14 might be a tricky gift to get this holiday season, especially the more expensive Pro models. Not because Apple doesn’t offer meaningful discounts on the hottest smartphones around, but because a new lockdown impacted production in China. Still, carriers like T-Mobile have Black Friday deals in place that include the iPhone 14.
Gizmodo
You Can Run Mac OS on the Nintendo Wii and Turn it Into the Ultimate Gaming and Productivity Machine
With over 100 million units sold since its debut in 2006, there’s no denying the popularity of the Wii, but two Nintendo consoles later, people are still finding clever ways to expand the capabilities of the console. This hack focuses more on productivity than gaming, however, by turning the Wii into a Mac.
Elle
The Apple Watch Is On Sale for Over $300 Off on Amazon for Black Friday and Cyber Monday
If you already have an iPhone, Mac, and iPad, you may ask yourself if it’s actually worth adding an Apple Watch to your tech collection, too. But, trust us—it’s well worth it. Turns out, now is the perfect time to consider getting the new device, since Amazon just dropped major deals on Apple watches for Black Friday and Cyber Monday—and, good news, their newest product—the Apple Watch Ultra—is included, too.
Ars Technica
Amazon Alexa is a “colossal failure,” on pace to lose $10 billion this year
Amazon is going through the biggest layoffs in the company's history right now, with a plan to eliminate some 10,000 jobs. One of the areas hit hardest is the Amazon Alexa voice assistant unit, which is apparently falling out of favor at the e-commerce giant. That's according to a report from Business Insider, which details "the swift downfall of the voice assistant and Amazon's larger hardware division."
Comments / 1