CNET

iOS 16.1: These iPhone Features Just Landed on Your Phone

Apple's iOS 16.1 was released in late October, about a month after iOS 16 was released. While iOS 16 came with a way to unsend messages, further lock screen customization and more, iOS 16.1 brings new features, tweaks and fixes to compatible iPhones (and iPads with iPadOS 16). Here's what's...
Phone Arena

Apple's entire iPhone 14 family is sold with $300 Walmart gift cards right now (no trade-in needed)

Although the "easiest" way to get one of Apple's latest and greatest handsets at a big discount (of up to 100 percent!) this holiday season is clearly to trade in a recent high-end smartphone in mint condition and open a new line of service with your preferred carrier, that's not a path many prospective iPhone 14 series buyers are willing to take for a number of fairly obvious reasons.
CNET

263+ Best Black Friday Deals Available to Buy Right Now

If you just want the best Black Friday deals available to shop today, you've landed at the right place. Thanksgiving is the unofficial start of Black Friday deals, which means the time has finally arrived to get all the best discounts. Our team of experts is sorting through thousands of deals each day to bring you only the absolute best Black Friday deals. Be sure to check everything out below and come back often, as we will be updating this throughout the whole weekend.
CNET

Unlock Your Computer's Hidden List of Wi-Fi Passwords

The first time you set up your home Wi-Fi network, you connect all of your devices to the internet, like your phone and laptop, and then probably never really think about your password. That is, until a friend or family member comes over and wants to hop on your internet.
Android Police

Here's every Samsung phone, tablet, and wearable that will get four years of Android updates

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The lack of long-term OS and security support has long been a stick to beat Android-based mobile devices with. But there are encouraging signs of change on the horizon, and in early 2022 Samsung made a commitment for a far longer lifespan of updates for its phones, tablets, foldables, and wearables.
Apple Insider

How to grab an image on an iPhone and drop it onto an iPad

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — It's as if you are physically picking up an image from your iPhone and dropping it down onto youriPad — Universal Clipboard is copy and paste that can look magical, but also has exceptional practical use.
9to5Mac

iPhone & iPad: How to clear cache, history, and cookies

It doesn’t take long for caches to fill up on iOS. From the default Safari browser, to third-party apps, follow along for how to clear the cache, history, and cookies on iPhone and iPad. While clearing the cache in Safari is quick and easy with one fell swoop, the...
ZDNet

10+ Black Friday iPad deals: The iPad Pro and Mini are already on sale

The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. Although Black Friday isn't until the end of this month, there are already great deals to be had on your favorite tech products. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals like $100 off...
BGR.com

T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals: 4 free iPhone 14s on a $100/month unlimited 5G plan

The iPhone 14 might be a tricky gift to get this holiday season, especially the more expensive Pro models. Not because Apple doesn’t offer meaningful discounts on the hottest smartphones around, but because a new lockdown impacted production in China. Still, carriers like T-Mobile have Black Friday deals in place that include the iPhone 14.
Elle

The Apple Watch Is On Sale for Over $300 Off on Amazon for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

If you already have an iPhone, Mac, and iPad, you may ask yourself if it’s actually worth adding an Apple Watch to your tech collection, too. But, trust us—it’s well worth it. Turns out, now is the perfect time to consider getting the new device, since Amazon just dropped major deals on Apple watches for Black Friday and Cyber Monday—and, good news, their newest product—the Apple Watch Ultra—is included, too.
Ars Technica

Amazon Alexa is a “colossal failure,” on pace to lose $10 billion this year

Amazon is going through the biggest layoffs in the company's history right now, with a plan to eliminate some 10,000 jobs. One of the areas hit hardest is the Amazon Alexa voice assistant unit, which is apparently falling out of favor at the e-commerce giant. That's according to a report from Business Insider, which details "the swift downfall of the voice assistant and Amazon's larger hardware division."

