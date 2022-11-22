ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Live Updates: Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football wraps up its 2022 regular season schedule with its final home game of the year against West Virginia inside Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT and will air on ESPN2. The Cowboys are hoping to end the season on a positive note having lost four of their last six following a perfect 5-0 start. The Mountaineers, ineligible for a bowl game, are trying to salvage what is left of their season with head coach Neal Brown on the hot seat. Follow below for live updates, highlights, scores and stats as Oklahoma State takes on West Virginia:
STILLWATER, OK
fox8tv.com

PSU / Michigan State

Head Coach James Franklin confirmed the rumors that had been spreading. Wide Receiver Parker Washington did not travel this past week to Rutgers, Today Franklin announced that Washington is out for the remainder of the season. Number 3 was a vital piece to the Nittany Lions offense. Washington lead the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Daily Iowan

No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling preparing for No. 21 Penn

The No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling team will take on No. 21 Penn on Saturday at 2 p.m. inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The dual will be streamed live on BTN+ with former Hawkeye wrestlers Alex Marinelli and Kaleb Young on the call. The Hawkeyes are 4-0 with dual wins against...
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

WVU-Portland State: TV, radio, stream, Vegas odds and more

The 2022-23 season continues tonight. West Virginia (4-1) suffered their first loss of the young season on Thursday night, but will get an opportunity to immediately bounce back as they take on Portland State this evening. If you're unable to make your way to the game in person, here's how you can follow along at home, plus updated Vegas odds and series history.
PORTLAND, OR
Tribune-Review

2022 WPIAL 2A football championship breakdown: Steel Valley vs. Beaver Falls

Steel Valley (11-0) Player to watch: Cruce Brookins. The Kent State recruit is one of the WPIAL’s top two-way players. On offense, the dual-threat quarterback averages 216 total yards per game, including 145 yards rushing per week. Brookins has rushed for at least one touchdown in every game and had a season-high six TDs in a quarterfinal win over McGuffey. Defensively, he leads the team in interceptions with six.
BEAVER FALLS, PA
steelers.com

Follow the action from the WPIAL Championship games

The WPIAL Championship games will be held on Friday, November 25 at Acrisure Stadium, and the Steelers will be providing coverage of all of the action. Fans of all of the schools, and everyone in Steelers Nation, can follow @SteelersYouthFootball on Twitter and Instagram for live coverage of the games and all of the activity surrounding the action-packed day.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Chestnut Ridge, ‘The Twilight Zone of Pennsylvania,’ is the setting for strangeness

It’s known as “The Twilight Zone of Pennsylvania” or “The Disneyland of the Paranormal.” Sometimes it’s simply “The Mysterious Chestnut Ridge.”. It’s the westernmost ridge of the Alleghenies, rising in southern Indiana County and continuing to the south-southwest for approximately 75 miles, stretching along Westmoreland and Fayette counties and on into West Virginia. It gradually fades into a series of hills about 5 miles southeast of Morgantown, W.Va.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
hwy.co

The Interesting History of the Pittsburgh Toilet

You can easily walk through a couple of dozen homes when shopping for a house before you find just the right one. This can allow you to see how home construction has changed over the years. You can see how some features that were once normal in homes may seem a bit out of place today. For example, there’s the Pittsburgh toilet found in some homes in Pennsylvania.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Rebuilding of Pittsburgh's Fern Hollow Bridge moving quickly

PITTSBURGH — The heavily traveled Fern Hollow Bridge, which connected Pittsburgh's Regent Square and Squirrel Hill neighborhoods, crumbled to the ground in January, injuring drivers and riders on a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus. It happened on the same day that President Joe Biden visited the city to talk about...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Jeff Tech’s upcoming facility to teach meat cutting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to the USDA, in 2019 the U.S. consumed more than 27 billion pounds of meat. In Reynoldsville, Jeff Tech will be teaching kids and adults about the art of meat cutting.  “It will train them to become butchers or meat cutters in our local area, the facility will be […]
REYNOLDSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Judge Clark rejects borough turndown of Dunkin' franchisee's request

Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark has ruled that Indiana Borough Council's decision to deny Heartland Restaurant Group LLC's request for removal of two parking spaces along South Fifth Street "was not supported by substantial evidence." Those spaces were among four Heartland sought to have removed as part...
INDIANA, PA
The Center Square

Report: Pennsylvania coal ash site sixth-most polluted in nation

(The Center Square) – A former coal power plant in western Pennsylvania has one of the most contaminated coal ash sites in the nation. That’s according to a new report, “Poisonous Coverup,” published by the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice. The environmental groups argue that, across America, “nearly all coal plant owners are ignoring key requirements and employing common tricks to avoid mandatory cleanup” of coal ash, a byproduct of burning coal that has various contaminants. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy