Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
247Sports
Penn State basketball explains sluggish first-half showing in win over Lafayette
Micah Shrewsberry likes to save his timeouts in the first half. The Penn State men’s basketball coach wants to have the opportunity to manipulate the clock to steal extra possessions for the Nittany Lions or to draw up plays when there’s not much time left on the clock. Shrewsberry wants to let his team work through things sometimes, too.
247Sports
Penn State shakes off slow start to down Lafayette, 70-57; Jalen Pickett leads Lions with 18
Penn State looked like a team that hadn’t played in four days and was coming off a break that featured a holiday on a sleepy Black Friday against Lafayette at the Bryce Jordan Center on Friday night. The Leopards took advantage on the boards and defensively in the early...
247Sports
Know the Foe: 5 questions on Michigan State before Penn State matchup
Penn State returns to Beaver Stadium this Saturday for its 2022 Big Ten finale versus Michigan State. The No. 11 Nittany Lions are unbeaten through three November conference matchups, and 9-2 PSU nears this meeting as a heavy favorite. If Penn State can pick up a 10th victory, it would...
247Sports
No. 11 Penn State vs. Michigan State expert score predictions from Lions247
These are the Lions247 expert score predictions for Penn State’s regular-season finale matchup with Michigan State. The No. 11 Nittany Lions (9-2, 6-2) face the unranked Spartans (5-6, 3-5) at Beaver Stadium, and the Land Grant Trophy game will kick off at 4 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on FS1.
247Sports
Live Updates: Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football wraps up its 2022 regular season schedule with its final home game of the year against West Virginia inside Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT and will air on ESPN2. The Cowboys are hoping to end the season on a positive note having lost four of their last six following a perfect 5-0 start. The Mountaineers, ineligible for a bowl game, are trying to salvage what is left of their season with head coach Neal Brown on the hot seat. Follow below for live updates, highlights, scores and stats as Oklahoma State takes on West Virginia:
pennbets.com
Penn State, Pitt Favored To Buttress Bowl Candidacies By Winning Saturday
Penn State and Pitt are both favored to beat teams that need one more win to claim bowl eligibility Saturday, while Temple is once more a big home underdog in finishing its regular season. If Penn State beats Michigan State and Pitt wins at Miami, as online sportsbooks suggest, the...
fox8tv.com
PSU / Michigan State
Head Coach James Franklin confirmed the rumors that had been spreading. Wide Receiver Parker Washington did not travel this past week to Rutgers, Today Franklin announced that Washington is out for the remainder of the season. Number 3 was a vital piece to the Nittany Lions offense. Washington lead the...
Daily Iowan
No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling preparing for No. 21 Penn
The No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling team will take on No. 21 Penn on Saturday at 2 p.m. inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The dual will be streamed live on BTN+ with former Hawkeye wrestlers Alex Marinelli and Kaleb Young on the call. The Hawkeyes are 4-0 with dual wins against...
247Sports
WVU-Portland State: TV, radio, stream, Vegas odds and more
The 2022-23 season continues tonight. West Virginia (4-1) suffered their first loss of the young season on Thursday night, but will get an opportunity to immediately bounce back as they take on Portland State this evening. If you're unable to make your way to the game in person, here's how you can follow along at home, plus updated Vegas odds and series history.
2022 WPIAL 2A football championship breakdown: Steel Valley vs. Beaver Falls
Steel Valley (11-0) Player to watch: Cruce Brookins. The Kent State recruit is one of the WPIAL’s top two-way players. On offense, the dual-threat quarterback averages 216 total yards per game, including 145 yards rushing per week. Brookins has rushed for at least one touchdown in every game and had a season-high six TDs in a quarterfinal win over McGuffey. Defensively, he leads the team in interceptions with six.
No. 10 Union shocks No. 1 Bishop Canevin to win 2nd WPIAL football championship
Union was the definition of an underdog. • First appearance in a WPIAL championship game since 1973. • First double-digit seed to reach the WPIAL finals since 2010. • Playing top-seeded and defending champion Bishop Canevin, which averaged 41.8 points and scored 60 or more three times. On Friday afternoon,...
steelers.com
Follow the action from the WPIAL Championship games
The WPIAL Championship games will be held on Friday, November 25 at Acrisure Stadium, and the Steelers will be providing coverage of all of the action. Fans of all of the schools, and everyone in Steelers Nation, can follow @SteelersYouthFootball on Twitter and Instagram for live coverage of the games and all of the activity surrounding the action-packed day.
Warriors Hit The Road To Play Northern Cambria In The 2022 State Playoffs
TOWANDA, Pa. — Canton took advantage of the bye week to heal up and get ready for a state playoff run in "A". It also allowed their coaching staff to travel to Altoona and see Northern Cambria in person. "We went to the game at Mansion Park a bunch...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Chestnut Ridge, ‘The Twilight Zone of Pennsylvania,’ is the setting for strangeness
It’s known as “The Twilight Zone of Pennsylvania” or “The Disneyland of the Paranormal.” Sometimes it’s simply “The Mysterious Chestnut Ridge.”. It’s the westernmost ridge of the Alleghenies, rising in southern Indiana County and continuing to the south-southwest for approximately 75 miles, stretching along Westmoreland and Fayette counties and on into West Virginia. It gradually fades into a series of hills about 5 miles southeast of Morgantown, W.Va.
hwy.co
The Interesting History of the Pittsburgh Toilet
You can easily walk through a couple of dozen homes when shopping for a house before you find just the right one. This can allow you to see how home construction has changed over the years. You can see how some features that were once normal in homes may seem a bit out of place today. For example, there’s the Pittsburgh toilet found in some homes in Pennsylvania.
What are the chances of a white Christmas in PA this year? See what forecasters say
How likely is it central Pennsylvania residents will have a snowy Christmas this year? Here’s what local forecasters say, plus the Farmers’ Almanac’s prediction.
wtae.com
Rebuilding of Pittsburgh's Fern Hollow Bridge moving quickly
PITTSBURGH — The heavily traveled Fern Hollow Bridge, which connected Pittsburgh's Regent Square and Squirrel Hill neighborhoods, crumbled to the ground in January, injuring drivers and riders on a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus. It happened on the same day that President Joe Biden visited the city to talk about...
Jeff Tech’s upcoming facility to teach meat cutting
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to the USDA, in 2019 the U.S. consumed more than 27 billion pounds of meat. In Reynoldsville, Jeff Tech will be teaching kids and adults about the art of meat cutting. “It will train them to become butchers or meat cutters in our local area, the facility will be […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Judge Clark rejects borough turndown of Dunkin' franchisee's request
Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark has ruled that Indiana Borough Council's decision to deny Heartland Restaurant Group LLC's request for removal of two parking spaces along South Fifth Street "was not supported by substantial evidence." Those spaces were among four Heartland sought to have removed as part...
Report: Pennsylvania coal ash site sixth-most polluted in nation
(The Center Square) – A former coal power plant in western Pennsylvania has one of the most contaminated coal ash sites in the nation. That’s according to a new report, “Poisonous Coverup,” published by the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice. The environmental groups argue that, across America, “nearly all coal plant owners are ignoring key requirements and employing common tricks to avoid mandatory cleanup” of coal ash, a byproduct of burning coal that has various contaminants. ...
Comments / 0