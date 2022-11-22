STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football wraps up its 2022 regular season schedule with its final home game of the year against West Virginia inside Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT and will air on ESPN2. The Cowboys are hoping to end the season on a positive note having lost four of their last six following a perfect 5-0 start. The Mountaineers, ineligible for a bowl game, are trying to salvage what is left of their season with head coach Neal Brown on the hot seat. Follow below for live updates, highlights, scores and stats as Oklahoma State takes on West Virginia:

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 HOUR AGO