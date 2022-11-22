Read full article on original website
Top 25 basketball roundup: Iowa State stuns No. 1 North Carolina
Caleb Grill scored a game-high 31 points and Iowa State knocked off No. 1 North Carolina 70-65 at the Phil
Kahuku blanks Punahou to win HHSAA Open Division title game
Kahuku and Punahou played each other for the 2022 HHSAA Open Division state title on Friday night at Mililani.
Purdue handles sixth-ranked Gonzaga to advance to Phil Knight Legacy title game
PORTLAND — Leading by as many as 20 points, No. 24 Purdue shook off a slow start to roll past sixth-ranked Gonzaga, 84-66, Friday night in Portland. With the win, the Boilermakers advance to Sunday’s Phil Knight Legacy title game against Duke. Zach Edey led Purdue with 23...
FFX: 3 Kern County teams win CIF Central Section football championships
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After grueling postseason runs, three Kern County high schools claimed CIF Central Section crowns across the valley tonight. Below are the scores from Friday night’s CIF Central Section championship games. Division I, Championship (3) Liberty beat (4) San Joaquin Memorial, 29-13 Division II, Championship (3) Lemoore beat (1) Central Valley Christian, 62-46 […]
Stillwater holds off furious comeback attempt, heads to 6AII title game with 33-28 victory
By Glen Brockenbush Stillwater photo by Christian Potts PONCA CITY - Stillwater struck early and often, firmly grabbing its ticket to the Class 6AII state championship game and never letting go. At least that’s how it looked in the first half of Friday’s semifinal game. But Edmond Deer ...
