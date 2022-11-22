ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Gas prices in Texas fall below $3 ahead of Thanksgiving travel

By Julia Falcon
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=147f54_0jJz0jey00

Traveling Thanksgiving week? Plan ahead so you don't miss dinner 02:22

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The price of gas has fallen to below $3 for the first time since January, AAA Texas says.

The average price of gas in Texas is $2.97 for a gallon of regular unleaded - 13 cents less than on this day last week.

For measure, the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.64, which is 12 cents less when compared to this day last week.

AAA Texas predicts 3.6 million Texas drivers will hit the road for Thanksgiving .

"Many drivers will be thankful to see Texas gasoline prices, which are the lowest in the nation, below $3 per gallon for the first time since January," said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster.

According to AAA, Texans are paying the lowest gas price average in the country. Drivers in California are paying the most for gas, spending $5.20 for a gallon of regular unleaded.

Comments / 4

Related
98.7 The Bomb

Gas Prices Have Finally Gotten Below $3.00 in time for Thanksgiving, But There’s a Catch

There's no better feeling than filling your gas tank for a reasonable price. And for the past year, we've seen gas prices hitting some extreme highs, making any sort of vehicular travel difficult. But thankfully to kick off the holidays, gas prices have dropped to prices as low as 2.73 at some locations in Amarillo, and are around the same price level in nearby regions in the midwest.
AMARILLO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texans Navigate Through Soggy Thanksgiving

North Texans who needed to head out the door on Thanksgiving Day kept their eyes to the sky as Mother Nature continued to serve up rainy weather with a side of chill. The rainy weather may have impacted plans for some, but it didn't last-minute shoppers from heading to the grocery store on Turkey Day.
TEXAS STATE
blackchronicle.com

Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight

A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Parts of deep west Texas under blizzard warning as winter storm moves in

PINE SPRINGS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Winter might not technically start until next month, but it's certainly not feeling like fall anymore for some residents living in far west Texas.On Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, the Midland/Odessa National Weather Service office extended a blizzard warning for parts of Culberson County, including the city of Pine Springs, until noon on Saturday. They said as much as 10 inches of snow could fall between now and then.The snow, however, is just part of the story. A blizzard warning is only issued when high winds are expected during heavy snowfall, creating whiteout conditions and severely...
CULBERSON COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas businesses are making it easier to shop on Small Business Saturday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - If you're looking to do some Small Business Saturday shopping, some North Texas businesses have made the whole process easy. In fact, you don't even have to leave your home.  At Madre in Dallas' Bluffview neighborhood; it's the busiest time of the year. The shop offers custom gifts and unique design items."We are a service," owner Mia Brous said. "We're not just buying an item. We wrap it for you. We have a presentation. We customize and it creates a much better experience than if you were just to click to buy online." Still, Brous says the...
DALLAS, TX
Nick Reynolds

Just How Many Mountain Lions Are Actually in Texas?

The number of mountain lions that call home Texas home is still unknownPhoto byPriscilla Du PreezonUnsplash. With over a quarter million square miles of land and an array of varying habitats ranging from the desert mountains of Big Bend to the dense woodlands of east Texas, one would think that Texas would be prime territory for a healthy, thriving mountain lion population. And maybe they really are thriving here. After all, unconfirmed sightings remain prevalent statewide. But using data from verified sightings only, according to wildlifeinformer.com, just an estimated 200 to 500 of these elusive felines are confirmed to exist in the entire state. That's a fraction of neighboring New Mexico, which projects a sizable mountain lion population of roughly 4,000.
TEXAS STATE
fox34.com

Governor Abbott readies state resources ahead of winter weather threats

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to ready state emergency response resources in anticipation of potential winter weather threats, severe storms, and flash flooding expected across Texas tomorrow through late Friday night. The National Weather Service has indicated winter...
TEXAS STATE
KOAT 7

Winter storm to impact New Mexico

A winter storm is expected to impact parts of New Mexico on Friday. Here's what you need to know as the storm approaches. A winter storm warning that was issued for Chaves, Curry, De Baca Guadalupe, and Roosevelt County has been cancelled. Significant snow accumulations are no longer expected in these areas.
NEW MEXICO STATE
CW33

Texas steakhouse ranked one of the most popular in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas knows how to do food right, there’s no question it’s the king of barbecue, Tex-Mex, and of course, steak. If there’s ever a doubt about the level of steak Texas restaurants can cook up, we’re here to help get that out of here. We checked out a report from Eat This, Not That! on the most popular independent steakhouses in the country, and naturally, a Texas spot cracked this lucrative list.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
162K+
Followers
24K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy