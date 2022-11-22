Gas prices in Texas fall below $3 ahead of Thanksgiving travel

Traveling Thanksgiving week? Plan ahead so you don't miss dinner 02:22

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The price of gas has fallen to below $3 for the first time since January, AAA Texas says.

The average price of gas in Texas is $2.97 for a gallon of regular unleaded - 13 cents less than on this day last week.

For measure, the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.64, which is 12 cents less when compared to this day last week.

AAA Texas predicts 3.6 million Texas drivers will hit the road for Thanksgiving .

"Many drivers will be thankful to see Texas gasoline prices, which are the lowest in the nation, below $3 per gallon for the first time since January," said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster.

According to AAA, Texans are paying the lowest gas price average in the country. Drivers in California are paying the most for gas, spending $5.20 for a gallon of regular unleaded.