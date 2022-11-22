ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Crash in Phoenix sends two police officers to the hospital

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say a crash in the western part of the city has sent two of their officers to the hospital. The crash, according to a statement, happened in an area near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road. A patrol car in the area was struck by two cars that, according to witness, were driving at a high rate of speed.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. - A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car in Mesa early Friday morning, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened near Broadway Road and 110th Street just before 4 a.m. on Nov. 25. "The driver remained on scene and the fire department...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Police investigating deadly shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating a shooting that left a man dead. The shooting reportedly happened in an area north of 12th Street and Bethany Home Road. The victim, identified only as an adult male, was taken to the hospital, where he later died. "The suspect...
PHOENIX, AZ
1 Person Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)

The Phoenix Police Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Tuesday. The accident occurred near 16th Street and Missouri Avenue at around 5:45 p.m. According to the officials, the victim was walking across Missouri Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle traveling east. The victim was then hit on his hand by another vehicle that was going west. The driver of the second vehicle had seen the victim being hit and had tried to apply the brakes but was not able to do so in time.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2 bodies found inside car on MC 85 near Goodyear

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two bodies were found in a car near Goodyear. Deputies say they responded to reports of a "suspicious vehicle" on MC 85 near Cotton Lane on Friday afternoon. Two people were found dead inside, but their identities have not...
GOODYEAR, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Car crashes into two Phoenix homes on Thanksgiving

PHOENIX - People living in two different Phoenix homes are not having the Thanksgiving morning they imagined after a car crashed into both of their properties. The collisions happened near 34th Avenue and Camelback early Thursday morning. Police say the driver crashed into the homes - which are next door...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Teen in critical condition after being struck by 2 vehicles in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A teenage boy was hospitalized in critical condition following a collision between his bicycle and two vehicles in Phoenix on Tuesday. The incident happened near 16th Street and Missouri Avenue around 5:45 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Authorities said preliminary information suggests...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

2 adults found dead in car near Goodyear, MCSO said

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two people who were found in a car west of Goodyear. The two adults were found deceased Friday morning in a car parked near MC-85 and Cotton Lane, deputies said. MCSO has...
GOODYEAR, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Camera catches man robbing Casa Grande hotel at gunpoint

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - Officials with the Casa Grande Police Department say they are looking for a man who was caught on camera robbing a hotel at gunpoint on Thanksgiving. The armed robbery, according to police, happened at 2:00 a.m. at the Quality Inn located near Florence Boulevard and Henness Road.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old man last seen in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Friday morning for a 78-year-old man last seen in Phoenix. Brian Thomas Hanrahan stands at 5-foot-9 and weighs 140 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Hanrahan was last seen Thursday near 49th Place and Camelback Road wearing a dark red, long-sleeve...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona road rage murder suspect tracked down in Michigan

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police have made an arrest in a 2021 homicide case after the suspect was found in Michigan. On Dec. 9, Stella Montes was shot while driving in the area of 7th Avenue and Beardsley Road. The shooter fled the scene, but police continued to investigate the case....
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Man accused of fatally shooting woman, wounding her son in Mesa parking lot

PHOENIX – A man was arrested Monday for allegedly fatally shooting a woman and wounding her adult son in a Mesa parking lot, authorities said. Kenneth Montgomery, 65, was booked on counts of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm at a structure, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release Tuesday.
MESA, AZ
Popular Chain Restaurant Closed After 8 Years

A popular burger and beer restaurant has closed.Photo byEdward Franklin/UnsplashonUnsplash. There is now one fewer destinations to go to for a cool, refreshing beer in metro Phoenix. A popular restaurant and beer chain that sprung out of Tampa, Florida, and opened up in Mesa eight years ago has closed its doors for good. However, it doesn’t mark the end of the brand’s presence in the Valley.
MESA, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials: Man on the run in Arizona after allegedly shooting, killing wife

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — A man is on the run after allegedly shooting and killing his wife Monday evening near Stanfield, Arizona, officials say. According to a news release from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday evening at around 9 p.m., deputies were called out to a house near Stanfield, Arizona. A child reportedly called 911 and said that “a family member was dying and the victim’s husband shot her.”
STANFIELD, AZ

