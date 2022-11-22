ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Lebanon-Express

Detention of Russian dissident Yashin extended by 6 months

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court on Wednesday extended by six months the pretrial detention of Ilya Yashin, one of the few prominent opposition figures to have remained in the country amid an intensifying crackdown on dissent. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify |...
Lebanon-Express

Mexico says it will host US, Canadian leaders in January

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Friday that he will host meetings with U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City early next year. López Obrador said the North American summit, scheduled for Jan. 9-10, will also...
WASHINGTON STATE
Lebanon-Express

Russian Duma approves key reading of LGBT 'propaganda' bill

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian lawmakers on Wednesday gave crucial second-reading approval to a bill that significantly expands restrictions on activities seen as promoting LGBT rights in the country. A 2013 law banned what authorities deem to be spreading “propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations” to minors. The new bill expands...
Lebanon-Express

Biden brings Thanksgiving pies to Nantucket first responders

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday delivered at least half a dozen pumpkin pies to Massachusetts firefighters during a Thanksgiving Day show of appreciation and his toddler grandson walked away with a red fire hat topping his blond curls. “Oh wow,” Biden was heard to say...
NANTUCKET, MA
Lebanon-Express

AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Residents of Ukraine's bombed capital clutched empty bottles in search of water and crowded into cafés for power and warmth Thursday, switching defiantly into survival mode after new Russian missile strikes a day earlier plunged the city and much of the country into the dark.
MISSOURI STATE
Lebanon-Express

AP News Summary at 11:59 p.m. EST

Suspect in killing of 5 at Colorado club held without bail. COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The alleged shooter facing possible hate crime charges in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub has been ordered held without bail in an initial court appearance. Twenty-two-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich appeared by video from jail Wednesday and could be seen slumped over in a chair with injuries visible on their face and head. Aldrich appeared to need prompting by defense attorneys when asked to state their name by the judge. Police say 17 people were injured by gunshots in last weekend's attack. The suspect faces possible murder and hate crime charges. Aldrich's attorneys say in court filings that the suspect is nonbinary but didn't elaborate.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy