Lebanon-Express
Democrat Mary Peltola wins reelection to U.S. House in Alaska's at-large Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Mary Peltola wins reelection to U.S. House in Alaska's at-large Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Ex-Prosecutor Says 7 Words Should Disqualify Mike Pence From Holding Office Again
Glenn Kirschner issued a damning critique of the former vice president's refusal to testify before the House Jan. 6 committee.
Lebanon-Express
Georgia Supreme Court reinstates state's ban on abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Supreme Court reinstates state's ban on abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Republican Lisa Murkowski wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Alaska
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Lisa Murkowski wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Alaska. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Detention of Russian dissident Yashin extended by 6 months
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court on Wednesday extended by six months the pretrial detention of Ilya Yashin, one of the few prominent opposition figures to have remained in the country amid an intensifying crackdown on dissent. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify |...
Lebanon-Express
Mexico says it will host US, Canadian leaders in January
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Friday that he will host meetings with U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City early next year. López Obrador said the North American summit, scheduled for Jan. 9-10, will also...
Lebanon-Express
Russian Duma approves key reading of LGBT 'propaganda' bill
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian lawmakers on Wednesday gave crucial second-reading approval to a bill that significantly expands restrictions on activities seen as promoting LGBT rights in the country. A 2013 law banned what authorities deem to be spreading “propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations” to minors. The new bill expands...
Lebanon-Express
NATO chief: 'Putin is failing in Ukraine' and responding with brutal strikes on civilians
Russian president Vladimir Putin "is failing in Ukraine" and responding with brutal strikes on cities and civilian infrastructure, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Friday as he vowed the alliance would continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.
Lebanon-Express
Biden brings Thanksgiving pies to Nantucket first responders
NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday delivered at least half a dozen pumpkin pies to Massachusetts firefighters during a Thanksgiving Day show of appreciation and his toddler grandson walked away with a red fire hat topping his blond curls. “Oh wow,” Biden was heard to say...
Lebanon-Express
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Residents of Ukraine's bombed capital clutched empty bottles in search of water and crowded into cafés for power and warmth Thursday, switching defiantly into survival mode after new Russian missile strikes a day earlier plunged the city and much of the country into the dark.
Lebanon-Express
AP News Summary at 11:59 p.m. EST
Suspect in killing of 5 at Colorado club held without bail. COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The alleged shooter facing possible hate crime charges in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub has been ordered held without bail in an initial court appearance. Twenty-two-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich appeared by video from jail Wednesday and could be seen slumped over in a chair with injuries visible on their face and head. Aldrich appeared to need prompting by defense attorneys when asked to state their name by the judge. Police say 17 people were injured by gunshots in last weekend's attack. The suspect faces possible murder and hate crime charges. Aldrich's attorneys say in court filings that the suspect is nonbinary but didn't elaborate.
