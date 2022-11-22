ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washougal, WA

City of Vancouver honors local matriarch Ida Bell Jones with new park

The city of Vancouver has completed construction of Ida Bell Jones Neighborhood Park at T Street & E. 35th Street. The new park is named after Ida Bell Jones, a matriarch of Vancouver's African American community who played a pivotal role in building trusted networks of support among Black resi...
VANCOUVER, WA

