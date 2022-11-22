An Apple retail store in St. Louis withdrew its petition to unionize, dealing a setback to the labor movement’s efforts to gain sway over the world’s most valuable company, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, which had been working to represent the store, cited "anti-union practices and increased hostility towards workers" in making the move to drop the petition. "The IAM will continue to ensure that all labor laws are followed and remain hopeful that Apple workers will get the respect and dignity they deserve," the group said in a statement. Reference Link.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO