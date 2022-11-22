Read full article on original website
QURE: The Most Expensive Treatment EVER Is Here
Gene therapy company uniQure’s (NASDAQ:QURE) partner CSL has received approval for Hemgenix for the treatment of adults with haemophilia B in the U.S. CSL had licensed global rights for the gene therapy from QURE in 2021 and is now solely responsible for its development and commercialization. Importantly, Hemgenix has...
Why Did Novavax’s (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Tank Yesterday?
Novavax shares witnessed a downward trend on Tuesday after the company announced the termination of the 350 million COVID-19 vaccine delivery deal with Gavi. Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock plunged over 10% on Tuesday after the company announced the termination of the COVID-19 vaccine deal with Gavi. Gavi is an international organization that aims to improve access to vaccines in low-income countries.
InMode: An Israeli Health-Tech Cash Cow
Israel-based InMode features unique traits and qualities. The company is not just growing rapidly but is also crazy profitable. With the stock trading on the cheap, InMode could be an attractive pick in the health-tech space. Over the years, Israel has become increasingly acknowledged as one of the world’s most...
2 High-Yield Preferred Shares with Upside Potential
JPMorgan and Bank of America offer significant upside on some of their preferred shares if interest rates turn lower. Combining preferred and common shares offers diversification benefits. Of the two, BofA offers higher upside potential but also higher risk. Most preferred bank shares with a fixed dividend rate have taken...
Unite with Unity Software Stock (NYSE:U). Its Turnaround Has Begun
Unity Software stock was one of the biggest losers from this year’s market crash. Nonetheless, the stock is showing signs of a rebound, and its current price level likely presents an attractive opportunity for long-term investors. With the overall tech space bloodbath in recent months, one stock that has...
Alan Lowenthal Sold TJX and BX Stocks in November
Tracking a politician’s trading activities may prove beneficial for investors. Today, we will look at Congressman Alan Lowenthal’s recent trades and the latest performance of the companies. American politician Alan Stuart Lowenthal, the U.S. representative for California’s 47th congressional district, is an active trader of U.S. stocks, with...
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock: Should You Hop in This Uber?
Despite rising inflation raising concerns about consumer spending, Uber continued to post record revenue growth recently. This is a reaffirmation that Uber stock could be a good long-term Buy. Ridesharing and delivery giant Uber Technologies’ (NYSE:UBER) stock has tumbled just like the overall stock market. Uber is the largest player...
2 Israeli Tech Stocks with Great Growth Prospects
Wix and CyberArk are Israeli software companies that have innovation in their veins. After a rough year, both stocks are worthy of consideration while valuation multiples are still depressed. When it comes to exciting, high-growth tech stocks, the 2022 bear market has been one of the worst since the dot-com...
Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Jumps on News of Potential Takeover
Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) jumped as much as 35% in today’s trading session. This can be attributed to news of a potential acquisition from private equity firm Vista Equity. However, no decision has been made yet. Is COUP Stock a Buy?. COUP stock has a Hold consensus rating based on...
Are You Aware of These Risks to Your Apple Stock?
Shares of iPhone maker Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have dropped 17% so far this year and the company has been seeing a variety of challenges recently. Yesterday, Apple Cash faced issues with some users being unable to transfer funds. Foxconn, the company’s supplier in China, saw protests from workers yesterday. The protests were sparked by strict COVID-19 restrictions at its China plant and a delay in bonus payments.
Porch Group Shares (NASDAQ: PRCH) Surge as Insiders Increase Ownership
Shares of software platform Porch Group (NASDAQ: PRCH) jumped more than 23% after the company’s CEO announced plans to purchase up to $5 million worth of shares. Currently, Matt Ehrlichman has a $27 million ownership in the company, qualifying him as an over 10% owner. His most recent purchase was for 256,949 shares at $1.59 per share, equating to a total value of $408,390.
Massive Insider Trading of Tenaya (NASDAQ:TNYA) Stock Spikes Investors’ Interest
Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics gained more than 16% as two corporate insiders bought TNYA stock for a total value of $50 million. Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) jumped more than 16% in yesterday’s extended trade after two corporate insiders disclosed having purchased TNYA stock worth $50 million. The biotechnology company develops therapies designed to treat heart disease.
Manulife (TSE:MFC) Cutting 50 Jobs to Focus on Investment Business
Manulife is planning to outsource its real estate operations, which puts 50 jobs on the path to being eliminated. Financial services company Manulife Financial Corp. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) plans to focus more on its investment business and could eliminate around 50 jobs in the U.S. and Canada as part of the plan. Affected jobs will be from a few of its real estate operations, which will be outsourced.
3 Residential REITs to Consider amid Dividend Hikes
An encouraging rental market means residential REITs are hiking dividends. The following three REITs present promising mid-market exposure. U.S. residential real estate investment trusts have been on a dividend hiking spree lately, with the sector experiencing several dividend increases since the turn of the year. Although rising interest rates and a waning economy have caused housing prices to fade, much of the residential rental market has increased steadily due to a fade in consumer purchasing power. This resulted in higher earnings among many of the leading U.S. residential REITs, allowing investors to reap the benefits of higher dividend yields.
General Motors (NYSE:GM) Has Big Plans for the Chinese EV Market
General Motors has ambitious plans to capture the lucrative Chinese EV market. The company hopes to launch over 15 EV models on the mainland by 2025. Global automaker The General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) is planning to launch more than 15 fully electric vehicle (EV) models in China by 2025. These EVs will be built using GM’s popular Ultium platform, the company announced at the Tech Day event on November 22.
Why ‘Activism’ Would be Great for Alphabet Stock (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
Although Alphabet dominates big tech, GOOG stock does not rank above broader economic pressures. With other sector players responding to the new paradigm shift, Google’s parent company can’t afford to be caught lagging. Owning one of the most valuable digital ecosystems in the world, Alphabet’s Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG) essentially...
Apple store in St. Louis drops bid to unionize, Bloomberg reports
An Apple retail store in St. Louis withdrew its petition to unionize, dealing a setback to the labor movement’s efforts to gain sway over the world’s most valuable company, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, which had been working to represent the store, cited "anti-union practices and increased hostility towards workers" in making the move to drop the petition. "The IAM will continue to ensure that all labor laws are followed and remain hopeful that Apple workers will get the respect and dignity they deserve," the group said in a statement. Reference Link.
Million-Dollar Mistake by Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS): ESG Violation Attracts Penalty
Goldman Sachs Asset Management was charged by the SEC for failing to follow some procedures that are required of ESG-focused funds. The company agreed to settle the charge for $4 million. Goldman Sachs’ (NYSE:GS) asset management arm, Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM), has been charged by the Securities and Exchange...
Stablecoins $USDA and COTI’s $DJED Coming to Cardano in 2023
New fiat-backed and fully-regulated $USDA stablecoin, along with COTI’s over-collateralized $DJED stablecoin, seek to improve stablecoin functionality and utility while adhering to regulatory frameworks. Smart contract blockchain Cardano is currently working on introducing two new stablecoins, both of which aim to deliver greater stability to stablecoins. The Cardano development...
Race Ahead with Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) FSD Beta in North America
Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta software is now available to all its EV owners in North America. The EV is yet to gain regulatory approval for this software. Electric vehicle pioneer Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Full Self-Driving Beta is now available to all those customers in North America who paid for this feature. The FSD Beta feature, priced at $15,000, was earlier available to Tesla owners with a high safety score.
