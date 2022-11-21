ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurinburg, NC

Family-approach to business

By JJ Melton For the Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X4Ztl_0jJyvLSh00

LAURINBURG — Carolina Container employees took time out of their work day on Thursday to enjoy Thanksgiving festivities and time to fellowship with one another.

According to Human Resource Manager Jackie Gardner the staff takes time out once a month to show appreciation to their workers.

“The human resource team decided to get each of our plants to participate in a friendly contest each month which is a great way to promote employee engagement and recognize our teams,” said Gardner. “We began this in September of this year.”

According to Gardner, the team decides on an overall theme for each month and then each plant has a small committee of employees to work together and decorate their break room or training rooms with their unique interpretation of the theme.

“Each plant submits pictures to our corporate office and then we have a committee that judges to name the winner for the month,” Gardner explained. “We also usually give out frozen turkeys to all our employees. This year, it was decided that we would give a gift certificate to each employee so they could use it to purchase a ham, turkey and/or the fixings for their family’s Thanksgiving meal.”

In September the human resource team held a game day football event where each employee wore the colors of their favorite football team. Those who participated were entered into a drawing to win a prize.

“In October we held a Halloween event,” said Gardner. “Employees worked together to make our spooky decorations.

“And of coursed in December we will hold a Christmas holiday and winter themed event,” Baker added.

What/Who is Carolina Container

According to Gardner, Carolina Container is an independent, privately-owned company with a unique, family-value approach to the way it does business.

“As a member of the New Indy Containerboard companies, Carolina Container prides itself on delivering only the highest levels of quality and service to all business partners,” Gardner said.

“We were founded in 1928 in High Point. The facility was the first corrugated container plant in the Carolinas and was the only one between Atlanta, Georgia and Washington, DC, “ added Gardner. “A corrugated box company was a very new industry in those days, since most companies that shipped goods used veneer or wooden boxes.”

Baker concluded the interview by saying the company is always looking for individuals to join the team.

“It is easy to apply on our website www.carolinacontainer.com,” Baker said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Laurinburg Exchange

Christmas spirit arrives in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG — Downtown Laurinburg was bustling despite the chilly weather on Sunday. The streets were lined with a record number of vendors selling everything from jewelry to candles to t-shirts to food. “We’ve had a great crowd, which just kept building as the day went on,” said Downtown Development...
LAURINBURG, NC
bladenonline.com

Annual Elizabethtown Christmas Parade Time Change

The photo above is from a previous Christmas parade with the Murchison Brothers as the Grand Marshals. This year the annual Elizabethtown Christmas Parade will be held Sunday, November 27, 2022, downtown at 4 pm. The parade is not the only festivities happening this season!. Check out the other announcements...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
bladenonline.com

Update – N.C. 211 in Bladen County Requires Temporary Closure

CLARKTON – A failing drainage pipe underneath N.C. 211 (West Green Street) in downtown Clarkton will require the road to close next week, so the pipe can be replaced. State Transportation maintenance workers will replace the circular concrete pipe, which has deteriorating joints and causing damage to the pavement. A signed detour will direct through-traffic onto U.S. 701 Bypass and U.S. 701 Business, which intersects a mile to the north.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

PHOTOS: Ellerbe Farmers Day Parade 2022

ELLERBE — Richmond County farmers rolled their tractors down Main Street on Saturday for the 26th annual Farmers Day Parade. The event serves as the kickoff to Farm-City Week. Onlookers lined the streets as the tractors, emergency vehivles, classic autos passed by. Other entrants included the Ellerbe Middle cheerleaders,...
ELLERBE, NC
WMBF

Security upgrades underway at all Robeson County public schools

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Security upgrades are underway for all 39 schools within the Public Schools of Robeson County, thanks to an over $1 million dollar state-funded grant. “The General Assembly made available approximately at the very beginning around $44 million in funds for schools to apply for to enhance their school safety. We applied and received $1,048,000 through the grant,” said Bobby Locklear, assistant superintendent of Auxiliary Services.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
851K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy