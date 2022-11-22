ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

3 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

By Terry Satoski
 2 days ago
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Las Vegas on Monday afternoon.

Officer Misael Parra with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police stated that the accident happened on MLK Boulevard’s 1200 block, north of Washington Avenue at around 12:56 p.m.

Authorities confirmed that 3 vehicles were involved in the collision.

Three victims were taken to UMC with unknown injuries.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

It is unclear what caused the crash and if drugs or alcohol were a factor involved.

Whether speed or impairment was thought to be contributing causes was unknown.

The crash is being investigated by the officials.

November 22, 2022

Source: KSNV 3 News

