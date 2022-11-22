Read full article on original website
Congratulations to those of you who survived last night’s affair, complete with blown nine-point lead in the final minutes, Markquis Nowell making a buzzer-beating game-tying shot to send the game to overtime, and then Kansas State rolling over Nevada as their starters fouled out one by one to capture a 96-87 win.
Happy Thanksgiving! The Sunflower Showdown is nearly upon us and it has enough potential to be competitive that it’s actually going to be on FOX in prime time. Even though we ended up questioning that competitive narrative, it seemed like good enough reason to invite our friend Kevin Flaherty from 247Sports on the podcast to talk about the Jayhawks. He talked to us about how Jalon Daniels took another leap this season, what makes Devin Neal a pro prospect at running back, and why Kansas State’s offense could be a nightmare matchup for the KU defense.
