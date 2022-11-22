Happy Thanksgiving! The Sunflower Showdown is nearly upon us and it has enough potential to be competitive that it’s actually going to be on FOX in prime time. Even though we ended up questioning that competitive narrative, it seemed like good enough reason to invite our friend Kevin Flaherty from 247Sports on the podcast to talk about the Jayhawks. He talked to us about how Jalon Daniels took another leap this season, what makes Devin Neal a pro prospect at running back, and why Kansas State’s offense could be a nightmare matchup for the KU defense.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO