Fallon, NV

1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Fallon (Fallon, NV)

By Terry Satoski
 2 days ago
Nevada State Police stated that the accident happened near Roberson Rd and US-50 at around 6:15 p.m.

According to a State Police preliminary investigation, a Toyota Truck struck a pedestrian crossing US-50 in the second travel lane.

It is unclear what caused the crash and if drugs or alcohol were a factor involved.

The Police Crash Report is available for this accident or others that have happened in the past and are provided to the individual or direct family members. Injuries can occur hours, days or even months after an accident so we created Valiant Advocates to help connect our readers to local Nevada accident attorneys.

