1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Fallon (Fallon, NV)

Nevada State Police stated that the accident happened near Roberson Rd and US-50 at around 6:15 p.m.

According to a State Police preliminary investigation, a Toyota Truck struck a pedestrian crossing US-50 in the second travel lane.

It is unclear what caused the crash and if drugs or alcohol were a factor involved.

