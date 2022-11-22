ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HealthDay

Tips to Navigating Thanksgiving Dinner If You Have Diabetes

By Cara Murez HealthDay Reporter
HealthDay
HealthDay
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qsbko_0jJyu4eE00
Adobe Stock

TUESDAY, Nov. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Eating a Thanksgiving feast, while still maintaining healthy blood sugar levels, may seem challenging if you have diabetes, but it's doable, experts say.

Nearly 40 million Americans deal with this issue every day, and not just for holiday meals.

To start: Don’t skip breakfast or try to save your calories and carbohydrates for later in the day. That can just make you hungrier and work against healthy eating later in the day, said experts at the MOLLY Diabetes Education and Management Center for Adults and Children, a part of Hackensack Meridian Health, in Maywood, N.J.

Instead, eat a healthy breakfast such as a frittata with lots of vegetables or Greek yogurt with nuts.

Here are more recommendations:

  • For the holiday meal, think ahead about which foods you want most. Scan the entire table and decide what you'll eat and what you won't.
  • A smaller plate can make your plate look fuller while saving some calories.
  • Protein -- in this case, turkey -- will get you fuller faster. Not only does that have less impact on your blood sugar, but it can lower your carbohydrate cravings. Avoid fried turkey or adding butter.
  • Fill up on non-starchy veggies, such as asparagus, brussels sprouts, cauliflower and celery, and skip dips and gravies.
  • Drinking water, tea or seltzer instead of sugar-laden drinks can help you stay on track.
  • It's OK to have a small portion of your favorite dessert -- just eat slowly and enjoy it.

More information

The American Diabetes Association’s Diabetes Food Hub has more tips for Thanksgiving eating.

SOURCE: Hackensack University Medical Center, news release, Nov. 17, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
EatingWell

Can People With Diabetes Eat Cranberry Sauce?

Cranberry sauce usually ends up on the table without fail during the holiday season. Since cranberries are only in season and widely available for a small window of time in the late fall and early winter, it's no wonder their appearance is usually warmly received. Because cranberries are naturally quite tart, cranberry sauce is cooked with a large amount of sugar added to it, including the canned varieties. This may leave people with diabetes wondering whether this Thanksgiving favorite is something they can have. The good news is that you absolutely can enjoy cranberry sauce if you have diabetes, read on for more information on how to do it in a healthy way.
shefinds

Health Experts Say You Should Avoid This Canned Food At All Costs–It Leads To Stomach Fat!

A balanced diet is an essential part of any healthy lifestyle—especially if you want to lose weight. That means you should always try load up on fresh, whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains rather than processed options like frozen meals and salty snacks. One major type of processed food that experts say you should cut back on if you’re trying to shed a few pounds is canned foods, which are typically loaded with sodium and preservatives. While these may be popular pantry items that can last on the shelf for a long time without going bad, the health risks they pose typically aren’t worth it. This is especially true when it comes to canned meat.
Parade

9 Smart Bedtime Snacks for Diabetics

Many people with diabetes deliberately nosh at night to keep glucose levels from plummeting while they sleep. A snack before bed isn’t a bad impulse, says Dr. Fran Cogen, MD, director of the childhood and adolescent diabetes program at Children’s National Health System. But the wrong kind of snack can actually make things worse. Instead of high-carb fare like chips, “aim for a bedtime snack of protein plus carbohydrate,” she says.
WFMZ-TV Online

12 recipes to add to your Thanksgiving Day feast

This week's recipe roundup is all about Thanksgiving, of course. Whether you're planning your menu from scratch or looking for an interesting side dish, these recipes have you covered. Seriously Simple: Roast turkey in pieces reduces cooking time on Turkey Day. If you have your butcher cut up the bird...
shefinds

The Unexpected Beverage No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because It Causes Bloating

This article has been updated since its initial 05/25/22 publish date to include more expert tips, suggestions and insight. Bloating is often caused by a number of factors— eating too fast, snacking on something right before bed, or most often, consuming a food or beverage that is often linked to indigestion. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about a drink that you might not think is as likely to cause bloating as it is. Read on for tips and suggestions from registered dietitian Dr. Su-Nui Escobar, DCN, RDN, FAND, senior dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, and dermatologist, health and skin expert Dr. Cheryl Rosen, MD.
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
shefinds

2 Spices That Have Been Proven By Science To Promote A Flatter Stomach

Whether your goal is to lose weight in your midsection or relieve a bloated stomach, both of these can be accomplished by a well-balanced diet. We reached out to gut health experts for two timeless spice suggestions that contain antioxidants, promote healthier digestion and boost metabolism. Read on to learn more about the many gut health benefits (and helpful studies) of turmeric and ginger from Dr. M. Kara, digestive health, functional medicine, natural remedies and supplement expert and creator of KaraMD, Joanna Wen, health coach and founder of Spices & Greens, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, and Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
shefinds

The One Frozen Food Doctors Say You Should Stop Buying ASAP–It’s So Bad For Your Heart

If you lead a busy life and don’t frequently have time to cook, you may rely on easy-to-make or pre-prepared meals—including frozen varieties. And while we certainly don’t blame you for choosing options that can save you a bit of time, it’s important to remember that highly processed foods can be detrimental to your health, including that of your heart. In fact, there’s one frozen meal that experts say you should avoid as much as possible if you want to keep your heart health in good shape: frozen pizza.
Raleigh News & Observer

To Prevent Dementia, Avoid These Foods

Dementia, a broad term for memory loss, trouble problem-solving, muted thinking abilities, and limited social skills, is a diagnosis no one wants to hear. It leads to less independence later in life, and can make people feel isolated and depressed. More than 7 million people in the US suffer from it, and women are slightly more likely to have it than men. Finding ways to prevent dementia is therefore increasingly important.
shefinds

Hair Experts Say You Should Stop Eating These Foods ASAP–They Make Thinning Worse!

Healthy hair always starts from within. If you are stressing about your hair because it feels thinner and less shiny and bouncy in recent months, there could be a few culprits at bay. Stress, hormonal changes, and factors like taking certain medications are prime contributors to hair loss. But the foods that you are both eating and NOT eating also play a major role in the state of your mane. Dr. Yoram Harth, board certified dermatologist and medical director of MDhair, recommends that you stop eating these foods ASAP if you have thinning hair because they could actually make the problem worse. So, while you’re stocking up on healthy fat sources at the grocery store (looking at you, avocados), try to avoid these foods that won’t actually do your hair any favors.
shefinds

The One Beverage Experts Say You Should Be Drinking Every Day To Take Inches Off Your Waist

A great weight loss plan involves many parts: a healthy diet, lots of exercise, and, of course, ample hydration. The importance of H2O should not be underestimated! Making sure you drink enough water can help you suppress your appetite, lower your calorie intake, make your workouts more efficient, and even boost your metabolism. And as it turns out, there are a few ingredients you can add to your glass that can make your water even more beneficial: lemon and chia seeds.
shefinds

3 Protein-Packed Foods You Should Eat Every Morning To Build Muscle And Lose Fat

If you’re trying to slim down, you may be focused on eating as few calories as possible. However, providing your body with the food it needs to thrive is essential. Protein, especially should always be a priority in your diet. This macronutrient plays a major role in your overall health, and it’s particularly vital if you’re trying to lose weight and build muscle. Luckily, starting your day with a hearty helping of protein can be easy when you educate yourself on the healthiest breakfast foods to choose from.
shefinds

Nutritionists Say You Should Be Cooking With This Instead Of Olive Oil—It Reduces Bloating!

If you frequently suffer from indigestion and bloating, using fattening cooking oils could partially be to blame. We asked nutritionists and other health experts which kind of oil, in their opinion, is ideal to cook with if your goal is to prioritize your gut health (and still make tasty meals!) Read on for tips, suggestions and insight regarding all things avocado oil from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, Jay Cowin, NNCP, RNT, RNC, CHN, CSNA, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM, Dr. Gabriela Rodríguez Ruiz, MD, PhD, FACS, board-certified bariatric surgeon at VIDA Wellness and Beauty, and Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
shefinds

3 Supplements Every Woman Over 40 Should Be Taking For A Longer Life, According To Doctors

Living a long, happy life is all about making health decisions throughout it. Whether it’s taking a short walk after dinner every night, cutting out processed foods, or even getting enough sleep at night, the little choices we make can add years to your life—or shave years off. One of the best things you can do for your overall health is make sure you’re consuming all of the vitamins and nutrients your body needs to function properly and stay protected against health risks like heart disease, diabetes, and more. Luckily, if you’re worried that your diet is light on certain nutrients, supplements can always save the day.
shefinds

The One Healthy Bread You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight

When trying to lose weight or prevent weight gain, what you eat (and portion sizes) matter just as much as the amount of exercise you set aside time for. With that said, we reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for tips when it comes to choosing the healthiest bread that won’t lead to weight gain (when eaten in moderation, and when paired with a balanced diet and regular exercise). Read on for suggestions, insight, and all things whole wheat and whole grain bread. from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
shefinds

Doctors Say You Shouldn’t Waste Your Money On This One Type Of Vitamin–It’s Practically Useless!

While it’s important to get as many nutrients as possible into your daily diet, we’re all bound to run into gaps and deficiencies sometimes. That’s where supplements come in. Supplements are a fantastic way to ensure your body is getting everything it needs to function properly and stay as healthy as possible. However, it’s important to note that not all supplements are created equally. In fact, there’s one kind of vitamin that experts say you should skip altogether. Believe it or not, it’s a multivitamin—especially the gummy kind.
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy