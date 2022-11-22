Meinrad Edward Hillesheim Jr. age 87, of Sleepy Eye, MN died on November 21, 2022, at Sleepy Eye Care Center. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye Chapel with a parish prayer service at 4:00PM. Visitation will continue on Wednesday from 10:00am until 11:00am at the North Entrance of St. Mary’s Catholic Church-Sleepy Eye. Service will be held at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church-Sleepy Eye, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 11:00 am. The clergy will be Fr. Mark Steffl. Interment will be at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Sleepy Eye with Military Honors provided by Sleepy Eye Honor Guard.

SLEEPY EYE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO