City of Austin Thanksgiving Day Closures

City of Austin Offices, Facilities to Close for Thanksgiving 2022

City of Austin administrative offices and other municipal facilities will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25 in observance of Thanksgiving.

Trash, Recycling and Composting Schedules

All trash, recycling and composting collections will "slide" forward one day on Thanksgiving. You will be affected if your regular collection day is Thursday or Friday. Thursday and Friday collections will be picked up on Friday and Saturday. Check your personalized curbside services calendar and set up reminders for all your collections on the Austin Recycles mobile app or online. The Recycle and Reuse Drop-off Center will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, but remains open by appointment only on Friday and Saturday.

Austin Public Health

Environmental Health Services at the Rutherford Lane Campus, the Office of Vital Records all WIC and Shots for Tots clinics, Neighborhood Centers and TB, Sexual Health, and Refugee Clinics will be closed Thanksgiving Day and the following Friday.

COVID-19 testing is available at private and non-profit sites throughout Austin, including pharmacies, hospitals and urgent care centers. Those who have private insurance can contact their doctor’s office or insurer for assessment and testing options. Additional resources:

Visit Vaccines.gov (Vacunas.gov in Spanish) to find flu and COVID-19 vaccine providers near you.

Parks and Recreation Facilities Schedules

Austin Parks and Recreation holiday hours vary based on facility so please call ahead or check AustinTexas.gov/Parks before you go. Most facilities including museums and cultural centers, recreation centers, and senior centers will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and remain closed through Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. Tennis Centers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day only. Golf courses will be open on Thanksgiving Day until 1 p.m. All Aquatic Facilities will be closed on Thanksgiving Day except Barton Springs Pool which will operate unguarded. For pool hours over the holiday weekend visit AustinTexas.gov/Pools.

Austin Public Library Schedule

All Austin Public Library locations will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25. Library resources available remotely can be accessed at the Austin Public Library Website: library.austintexas.gov.

Austin Animal Center Schedule

The Austin Animal Center will be closed Thanksgiving Day, and will resume normal hours Friday, Nov. 25.

City of Austin Utilities Schedule

The City of Austin Utilities Customer Care Call Center will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 through Saturday, Nov. 26. Additionally, all City of Austin Utility Customer Service Centers will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25. Customers can make utility payments at coautilities.com or by calling 1-833-375-4919 for a Quick Payment.

In the event of an outage, please contact us at 512-494-9400 and follow the prompts. A customer service representative will be available 24 hours a day over the holiday to assist with any outage concerns.

Additional payment options include:

Paying at authorized locations, including most Austin H-E-B, Fiesta Mart, Randall’s and Walmart stores

Mailing money order or check to P.O. BOX 2267, Austin, TX 78783-2267 or using a drop box location

Payment drop boxes are located at the North and South Utility Customer Service Centers, 625 East 10th Street and 505 Barton Springs Rd. Expect 3-5 business days for drop-off payments to process. The payment drop box at the East Branch inside Rosewood-Zaragosa is NOT available at this time.

For questions about city services or information call 3-1-1. You can also submit service requests from the Austin 3-1-1 mobile app.